Inaugural 2022 INDYCAR-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge Officially Kicks Off
Esports News

WRC Esports series returns for 2022

Following a successful campaign in 2021, the WRC Esports series will return this year and it starts today, Friday 4th February.

WRC Esports series returns for 2022
By:

There will be a 13-event calendar in the 2022 WRC Esports season, using the WRC 10 game. The first round will be using the Monte Carlo stages and is open between 4th-7th February 2022, while the last qualifying round will be between 12th-15th August 2022 on the new Greek stages.

 

Alongside the latest Acropolis Rally stages, WRC 10's Estonian and Croatian venues are also set for inclusion, providing a new challenge.

After the 13 rounds, the top performers will make it to a World Final event, the date and location of which are to be confirmed. The 10 best scores of each player will be taken into account and the eight best players of the season will take part in the final, which will ultimately determine the overall winner.

Now in its sixth season, the WRC-backed event will be open to anyone with WRC 10 on PC, PlayStation or Xbox, with each individual round simply available between the appropriate dates inside the game.

 

Sami-Joe won the 2020 WRC esports championship, followed by Nexl in 2021, taking his third crown after a dramatic final held in Athens.

“It’s always improving each year. It’s really impressive the job they did on each game and cool to witness [the game evolution],” said reigning champion Lohan Blanc, aka Nexl.

“I can’t wait to see what WRC 10 will be like in competition, with the sometimes complicated weather conditions, it will be very challenging.”

Esports WRC 2022 schedule

Monte-Carlo: 4th-7th February

Sweden: 18th-21st February

Spain: 4th-7th March

Wales: 18th-21st March

Belgium: 1st-4th April

Croatia: 15th-18th April

Japan: 29th April-2nd May

Portugal: 13th-16th May

Italy: 27th-30th May

Kenya: 17th-20th June

Estonia: 8th-11th July

Finland: 29th July-1st August

Greece: 12th-15th August

World Finals: TBC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
