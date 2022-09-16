Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bahrain 8 Hours to start the Le Mans Virtual Series 2022 Next / Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 8 Hours of Bahrain
Esports / News News

Where to watch the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games first round action

Ahead of the first round of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series, the 8 Hours of Bahrain, here's how you can follow the action.

By:
Where to watch the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games first round action

The 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series, a joint venture between Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest kicks off this weekend with the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Saturday 17 September. Fans are invited to follow the action provided by the star names, the elite of real and virtual racing, in the biggest endurance Esports grid outside the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual.

The Le Mans Virtual Series is a global, elite Esports series made up of five rounds that bring together endurance and sim racing’s top teams to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks. International FIA-licensed real-world drivers are teamed up with elite Esports squads to take on endurance classics for a total prize fund of US$250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. 

The five-round season will see names such as reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, IndyCar ace Romain Grosjean, Spa 24 Hours winner Daniel Juncadella and recently-signed Red Bull F1 sim driver Rudy van Buren competing with the many factory-supported Esports superstars that have become household names. Within the regulations, it should be noted that the pro drivers do not have to take part in every round.

A link to the TV preview show, giving all the details for the season ahead, can be found here and the entry list for the first round can be found here.

The Le Mans Virtual Series will again benefit from the knowledge and talents of top-flight broadcasters who will cover the whole series, plus the Le Mans Cup live. Using their expertise, in-depth understanding, and analytical skills, they will bring insights into what’s happening on track during the events - plus an explanation of rules, behind-the-scenes news, and interviews - to fans, competitors, and gamers across the world.

The broadcast team will be led by Martin Haven (rounds two and three) and Ben Constanduros (rounds one and four). The former is one of motorsport’s best-known commentators and lead voice for the FIA World Endurance Championship, the latter the face and voice of the World Rally Championship and many top Esports series.

As in previous years, they will be accompanied by Chris McCarthy – who has been making his mark in international commentaries for IndyCar and FIA F3 – and Lewis McGlade, who has an encyclopedic knowledge of sim racing and racers through his commentaries on series such as Formula Pro and Formula E Accelerate, as well as real-life GB3 and GB4 championships. 

The competition among the 40-strong entries is likely to be as hotly contested as always in the Le Mans Prototype and GTE categories, racing together via the rFactor 2 platform on the same track and time. No fewer than 120 drivers will be battling it out for the first time on the virtual Bahrain International Circuit, a welcome addition to the Le Mans Virtual Series. 

Changes in the regulations regarding the composition of drivers now include:

  • The requirement for the FIA International license holder (i.e., the pro driver) within the nominated roster of four to be a minimum of Bronze-rated, and they only have to compete in a minimum of one of the regular LMVS events
  • Teams must field no fewer than three drivers in each of the first four rounds, increasing to four for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to be held in January 2023
  • All drivers on a team’s nominated roster of drivers must compete in at least one LMVS round or the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
  • Changes to the driver line-up after the official entry list for that round has been announced will result in a time penalty to be taken during the race. Special dispensation may be given on a case-by-case basis.

Here’s when you can follow the action, live and uninterrupted.

16 September 2022 (all times British Summer Time)

18:10–18:55: Le Mans Virtual Cup Round 1 race
19:00: Qualifying show live
19:10–19:30: Qualifying GTE             
19:40–20:00: Qualifying LMP

17 September 2022

09:00–11:00 Warm-up
12:30: Le Mans Virtual Series show live
13:00: 8 Hours of Bahrain race

Le Mans Virtual Series 2022-23 calendar

17 September 2022: 8 Hours of Bahrain, Bahrain                    
8 October 8 2022: 4 Hours of Monza, Italy
5 November 2022: 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium
3 December 2022: 500 Miles of Sebring, USA  
14/15 January 2023: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

shares
comments
Bahrain 8 Hours to start the Le Mans Virtual Series 2022
Previous article

Bahrain 8 Hours to start the Le Mans Virtual Series 2022
Next article

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 8 Hours of Bahrain

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 8 Hours of Bahrain
More
Motorsport Games
2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series and Motorsport Games reveals bumper entry list
General

2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series and Motorsport Games reveals bumper entry list

NASCAR Rivals, Motorsport Games’ Official Game of the 2022 Season, to launch on October 14 for Nintendo Switch Motorsport.com announcements
General

NASCAR Rivals, Motorsport Games’ Official Game of the 2022 Season, to launch on October 14 for Nintendo Switch

Motorsport Games Brings Two Titles to NVIDIA GeForce NOW
General

Motorsport Games Brings Two Titles to NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Latest news

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 8 Hours of Bahrain
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 8 Hours of Bahrain

Watch the 8 Hours of Bahrain, the opening round of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series, live and uninterrupted here.

Where to watch the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games first round action
Esports Esports

Where to watch the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games first round action

Ahead of the first round of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series, the 8 Hours of Bahrain, here's how you can follow the action.

Bahrain 8 Hours to start the Le Mans Virtual Series 2022
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Bahrain 8 Hours to start the Le Mans Virtual Series 2022

Excitement is building as a new season of the Le Mans Virtual Series is about to get underway. The world’s best online endurance racers will line up on the grid in September to compete in the first event of this year’s five-round series, featuring some of the most iconic circuits on the planet.

2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series and Motorsport Games reveals bumper entry list
General General

2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series and Motorsport Games reveals bumper entry list

The roster includes some of the most elite Esports and motorsport teams.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.