Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The most important features in F1 Manager 22
Esports News

The 2021 WTCR season is coming to the RaceRoom simulation

The 2021 FIA World Touring Car Cup season will be officially making its gaming debut within the RaceRoom Racing Experience PC simulator.

By:
The 2021 WTCR season is coming to the RaceRoom simulation

Available as a paid downloadable content car pack, the optional update will include all the real-world drivers, teams, cars and liveries from last season – in a year where Yann Ehrlacher took his second WTCR title in a row for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.

 

Perhaps most notable is the inclusion of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and the latest specification Audi RS 3 LMS TCR, both making their RaceRoom debut. The other TCR cars used in 2021 – Cupra Leon Competicion, Lynk & Co 03 TCR and Honda Civic Type R TCR – are already available for the simulator.

The Hyundai Elantra N TCR was first teased for the platform in November last year, its long gestation period seemingly nearing an end.

 

While this new pack will add the cars from the 2021 season, several of the circuits will not be available. Estoril, Most, Sochi, Pau and Adria will be absent as it stands.

RaceRoom has long been a strong supporter of the WTCR, and former World Touring Car Championship, offering season-specific cars and liveries since 2013. It has previously held eWTCR Esports competitions too, the last being in 2020 won by Gergo Baldi.

A release date for the new 2021 WTCR season pack has not been announced yet.

shares
comments
The most important features in F1 Manager 22
Previous article

The most important features in F1 Manager 22
Load comments
More
Thomas Harrison-Lord
The most important features in F1 Manager 22
Esports

The most important features in F1 Manager 22

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career
Esports

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career

Lamborghini launches first Esports team
Esports

Lamborghini launches first Esports team

Latest news

The 2021 WTCR season is coming to the RaceRoom simulation
Esports Esports

The 2021 WTCR season is coming to the RaceRoom simulation

The most important features in F1 Manager 22
Esports Esports

The most important features in F1 Manager 22

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career
Esports Esports

How the world’s biggest sim racer is forging a motorsport career

Lamborghini launches first Esports team
Esports Esports

Lamborghini launches first Esports team

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.