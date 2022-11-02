Tickets Subscribe
Esports / Le Mans Virtual Series News

Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games

Entry list for Round 3 revealed, along with how to watch all of the action.

By:
Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games

MIAMI, FL - 2 November 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) announces today that Round 3 of the Le Mans Virtual Series descends on the track for the 6 Hours of Spa. The legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium has long been at the top of the “favourites” list for drivers throughout the world. This round - the third of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series - has enticed some big names to the entry list, which is revealed HERE. The Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (“ACO”) and Motorsport Games.

Two-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen will compete in the #1 Team Redline LMP entry (Verstappen/Rietveld/Benecke) for the first time this season, and he will be joined by R8G Esports Team Owner and INDYCAR star Romain Grosjean who will be driving the #18 R8G Esports LMP car (Grosjean/Hemmingsen/Ozyildorim) on the increasingly-strong grid.

LMP Championship leaders Floyd Vanwall-Burst (Viscaal/Simončič/Pedersen) will be looking to stretch out its narrow 2-point advantage over Team Redline, while in the hotly-contested GTE category, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team (Kasdorp/Siebel/Jordan) will be planning to put its disastrous Monza showing into the background and return its Porsche to its Bahrain-winning form.  BMW Team Redline and SF Velas Esports (Ferrari) are close behind, and all the manufacturer-led teams will have their eye on victory.

The race takes place on the rFactor 2 platform on the virtual, fast, and technically challenging 4.35 mile/7km long Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Full, uninterrupted coverage will begin from 12:30 pm (GMT) on Saturday, November 5th.  Expect some fireworks, hot track action, and maybe some rain, a probability at Spa in the real world, whatever the season!

A total of 40 cars will battle it out in two different classes – 24 in LMP, with all competitors using an ORECA 07 LMP2 model, and 16 in GTE, with teams having a choice of Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and Aston Martin Vantage models.  Manufacturer support also comes to teams representing Alpine and Mercedes AMG.

Qualifying is on Friday, 4 November and all race action can be followed on the FIA WEC, Le Mans, and TraxionGG’s YouTube channels, on twitch.tv/traxiongg, and multiple social media channels. 

Round 1                       8 Hours of Bahrain, Bahrain                           17 September 2022

Round 2                       4 Hours of Monza, Italy                                     8 October 2022

Round 3                       6 Hours of Spa, Belgium                                   5 November 2022

Round 4                       500 Miles of Sebring, USA                                3 December 2022

Round 5                       24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual                             14-15 January 2023

For further media information, contact Fiona Miller, Miller Media & Communications, at +44 7770 371332 or media@lemansvirtual.com

www.lemansvirtual.com

About Le Mans Virtual Series

Le Mans Virtual Series is a global, elite esports series made up of five rounds that bring together endurance racing and sim racing top teams to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks. International FIA-licensed real-world drivers are teamed up with elite esports squads to take on endurance classics for a total prize fund of US$250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual.  Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, Motorsport Games, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) - the creator and organizer of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).

