Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza
Esports / News News

Motorsport Games releases 2022 Season expansion update for NASCAR 21: Ignition, available today

The current NASCAR teams, drivers, and cars are set to be playable across Ignition, NASCAR Heat 5, and NASCAR Heat Mobile.

By:
Motorsport Games releases 2022 Season expansion update for NASCAR 21: Ignition, available today

MIAMI, FL - October 6, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today the official launch of the NASCAR 21: Ignition (“Ignition”) 2022 Season Expansion Update to reflect the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Updates to the title, available for free, will be seen across Race Now, Online Multiplayer, and the Paint Booth and are available for download for Sony PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series S and X, and PC through the Steam store.

For current owners of Ignition, both Standard and Champion Editions will be able to download the update for free, while those who do not currently own the game can purchase Ignition at a reduced price point ($19.99 USD) and then receive the free install. Additionally, NASCAR 21: Ignition – Victory Edition is available, which will include Season Pass 1 (2021 DLC content), 2022 Season Expansion, and Season Pass 2 (2022 DLC content). A first look at the new features within the game can be seen in a trailer here.

“We are thrilled to add the 2022 Season Expansion Update into Ignition today so that our fans can enjoy the most up-to-date content for this historic season,” said Jay Pennell, Brand Manager, NASCAR at Motorsport Games. “The update comes at a great time as well, with the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs currently in full swing. Just as the Next Gen cars have added unique elements to the real-life grid, they will now add those same factors into the digital racing world for players. It was also imperative for us to be able to replicate the newest content across all of our titles, something that has been achieved, and we cannot wait for players of Ignition, NASCAR Heat 5, and NASCAR Heat Mobile to all enjoy the 2022 content moving forward.”

The Ignition 2022 Season Expansion Update provides a number of refreshed features for the title, including a UI refresh, upgraded HUD, newly recorded broadcast introductions from Motor Racing Network’s On-Air Announcer, Alex Hayden, and the current 2022 NASCAR Cup Series racetracks from both the regular season and playoffs. The 2022 lineup of drivers, teams and paint schemes have been directly pulled from the 2022 season, as well as all three Next-Gen car models from Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

In addition to being available to owners of Ignition, the 2022 Season Expansion Update will be released on NASCAR Heat 5 and NASCAR Heat Mobile. Players will be able to purchase the 2022 Season Expansion Update on NASCAR Heat 5 for $12.34, starting October 21, 2022. The 2022 Season Expansion will arrive as a free update on NASCAR Heat Mobile, starting October 27, 2022. With these updates, NASCAR’s 2022 season will be reflected across all of Motorsport Games’ NASCAR properties. Players will be able to utilize the cars, drivers, and teams from the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in Race Now, Career Mode, and Online Multiplayer in NASCAR Heat 5 as purchasable downloadable content and as a free content update within NASCAR Heat Mobile.

For more information about the NASCAR 21: Ignition 2022 Season Update, please visit www.nascarignition.com. To keep up with the latest Motorsport Games news, visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

shares
comments
Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza
Previous article

Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza
More
Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza Le Mans Virtual Series
Esports

Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza

Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition News
Esports

Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition

Motorsport Games' NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets a Tune-Up Under the Hood for the 2022 Season News
Esports

Motorsport Games' NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets a Tune-Up Under the Hood for the 2022 Season

Latest news

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt for 2023

Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar competition in 2023, as he joins AJ Foyt Racing to drive the #14 car.

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Karaoke session with Tsunoda highlight of week

Pierre Gasly says his karaoke session with AlphaTauri Formula 1 teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Tokyo on Tuesday was a highlight of his week.

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Both McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Arrow McLaren SP’s newly promoted racing director Gavin Ward believe the team made progress relative to rivals in 2022 despite a slip in the standings, and are open-minded regarding a fourth car.

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Drinkwater continues to climb Autosport National Driver Rankings

It's another week and another place gained in Autosport's National Driver Rankings for David Drinkwater as he closes on the summit of the leaderboard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.