Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
Esports / Le Mans Virtual Series News

Motorsport Games’ Le Mans Virtual Series followed by more than 81 million fans

The series concludes its five-month season with racing legends, millions of fans and hundreds of laps.

Motorsport Games’ Le Mans Virtual Series followed by more than 81 million fans

MIAMI, FL - January 24, 2022 - The five-round 2021-22 Le Mans Virtual Series, which was brought to a glittering conclusion last weekend with the star-studded 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, registered impressive, cumulated TV and digital audience figures of more than 81 million throughout its 5-month season. 

The grand finale to the Le Mans Virtual Series held on 15-16 January 2022 brought together 50 cars with 200 drivers hailing from 39 different countries. Racers competed on 116 simulators worldwide located in 28 countries on an extremely accurate virtual rendition of the iconic Circuit des 24 Heures in Le Mans, France.

Heading a grid of famous racing names and leading the charge in early stages was Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, competing alongside IndyCar champion Alex Palou and motorsport legend Juan Pablo Montoya, among others.

After incredible battles up and down the field between the world’s best professional and sim racing drivers representing elite esports teams, the event was won by Realteam Hydrogen Redline, with BMW Team Redline taking victory in the GTE category.    

Gérard Neveu, Executive Producer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual and Motorsport Advisor to Motorsport Games: “On behalf of all of us at Le Mans Virtual Series, we want to sincerely thank all our competitors and teams who made this possible, our partners for their unwavering support, and the millions of fans who followed our events and who brought the social media sites alive with their comments of support, passion and race-enthusiasm.

“These impressive figures and the quality of the events are clear confirmation that the Le Mans Virtual Series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual are now firmly established at the very top level of esports and sim racing. Let’s now get ready for next season and make it even better!”

An impressive multi-million TV/OTT and digital audience of over 81 million enjoyed a slick and authoritative 25-hour TV special seen in countries across four continents, on channels such as Eurosport, Motor Trend, L’Equipe Live and Motorsport.TV.

Some key facts and figures:

  • 360,000 hours were consumed by the #LeMansVirtual audience
  • 8 million TV/OTT audience (source: YouGov Sport)
  • 4 million digital impressions for 24H Le Mans Virtual (Source : YouGov Sport)
  • 2 million social media impressions (FIA WEC, ACO, LMVS) through the season
  • 7 million video views (across FIA WEC, ACO and Traxion GG – Source: Hookit)
  • 200 drivers hailing from 39 different nations
  • 50 cars split in two classes (29 LMP and 21 GTE)
  • 116 simulators located across 28 different countries
  • 2 servers (1 main/1 backup) operated rFactor2 and 0 server issues
  • 33,000 connections on the official Alkamel timing system (Source: Alkamel)
  • 407 laps completed by the winner, #70 Realteam Hydrogen Redline
  • Organisation team of 120 people including production, sporting, marketing, media and digital, TV, logistics
shares
comments

Related video

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
Previous article

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
Load comments

Latest news

Motorsport Games’ Le Mans Virtual Series followed by more than 81 million fans
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games’ Le Mans Virtual Series followed by more than 81 million fans

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season

Realteam Hydrogen wins 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual after Verstappen crashes
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Realteam Hydrogen wins 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual after Verstappen crashes

Watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual live
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual live

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.