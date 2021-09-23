Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race
Esports News

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

The opening round of the newly-revised Le Mans Virtual Series takes place at the ‘Temple of Speed’ this weekend, with the world’s best online sim-drivers competing in a four-hour endurance race at the famous Monza circuit.

As a preview to the exciting start of a new season, a track guide to historic Monza has been created with LEGO® Technic™, Official Engineering Partner to the Le Mans Virtual Series, with the “AF Corse #51” Ferrari 488 GTE. The video looks ahead to the 4 Hours of Monza, which takes place on Saturday 25th September.

Built in 1922, the 5.793km Autodromo Nazionale Monza is set in royal parkland, on the outskirts of Italy’s fashion capital Milan. The locals refer to the legendary venue as ‘La Pista Magica’ which is renowned for its long straights and high speeds. Over the course of the opening round of the Le Mans Virtual Series, drivers will complete 190 laps of the 11-turn circuit - a total race distance of 1,100km (684 miles).

At the end of each of Monza’s straights, drivers racing a Ferrari 488 in the LM GTE class will reach top speeds of an incredible 281.2 km/h (174.7mph) and will apply up to 80kg of braking force for each of the track’s three chicanes: Rettifilo, Variante della Roggia and Ascari. In terms of car set-up, competitors will run with low downforce levels in a bid to reduce aerodynamic drag in a straight line.

For the spectators, there are a number of key corners on the lap which should produce plenty of action. The first to look out for is the tricky Rettifilo chicane, which the entire field will have to negotiate carefully at the start of the race.

 

Further around the lap, drivers must master the notorious Lesmo 2 right-hander. It’s critical to get right as any errors here will compromise straightline speed all the way to the Ascari chicane. Finally, the newly-named Curva Alboreto (named after the Ferrari legend and formerly known as Parabolica) is another bend in which a good exit is crucial to be able to repel an attack from a rival behind.

The opening round of the Le Mans Virtual Series kicks off with the 4 Hours of Monza, before moving to other historic venues including Spa, Nurburgring and Sebring. The newly-revised series culminates in an exciting live, televised grand finale at the 2022 Autosport International Show and features a $250,000 prize pot.

Make sure you visit lemansvirtual.com to watch round one - the 4 Hours of Monza - this coming Saturday, 25th September. The series will continue to use the rFactor 2 simulation game for its platform, which offers an authentic sim-racing experience and will feature a field of 38 LMP and GTE machines, with up to five drivers per entry, featuring a combination of FIA international-licence and sim racers.

The 2021 Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture with Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the organisers of the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and features LEGO® Technic™, as the Official Engineering Partner of the series.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race

Previous article

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

2 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first title chance could be impacting Verstappen

1 h
3
Formula 1

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

3 h
4
Formula 1

The changes that took Williams from the back to the podium

2 h
5
Formula 1

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

30 min
Latest news
Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
ESPT

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

17m
Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race
ESPT

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race

Sep 19, 2021
MSGM and Automobile Club de l’Ouest reveal full driver entry list for the Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 Season
ESPT

MSGM and Automobile Club de l’Ouest reveal full driver entry list for the Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 Season

Sep 14, 2021
Racing and Esports elite combine for Le Mans Virtual Series
MISC

Racing and Esports elite combine for Le Mans Virtual Series

Sep 13, 2021
Why the WRC takes esports so seriously
ESPT

Why the WRC takes esports so seriously

Sep 13, 2021

Trending Today

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

Hamilton: Pressure of first title chance could be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first title chance could be impacting Verstappen

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

The changes that took Williams from the back to the podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

The changes that took Williams from the back to the podium

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

BTCC teams fined for Croft tyre mix-up
BTCC BTCC

BTCC teams fined for Croft tyre mix-up

Vettel: Extending Aston Martin F1 deal ‘not really’ in doubt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Extending Aston Martin F1 deal ‘not really’ in doubt

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to shrink Monaco GP to three-day race weekend from 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

Latest news

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race

MSGM and Automobile Club de l’Ouest reveal full driver entry list for the Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 Season
Esports Esports

MSGM and Automobile Club de l’Ouest reveal full driver entry list for the Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 Season

Racing and Esports elite combine for Le Mans Virtual Series
General General

Racing and Esports elite combine for Le Mans Virtual Series

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.