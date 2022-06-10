Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game Next / Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps addition is fun but superfluous
Esports News

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for 2022-2023

Leading racing Esports event, the Le Mans Virtual Series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, will return after a reveal at the Automobile Club de l’Ouest’s pre-Le Mans 24 Hours press conference.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
Le Mans Virtual Series returns for 2022-2023

Coming from the ACO’s annual press conference, ahead of the 90th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, is the news that the Le Mans Virtual Series and 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will be returning across 2022 and 2023.

The racing Esports championship, and 24-hour race, combines professional Esports competitors and motorsport drivers across two classes: LMP and GTE. It utilises the rFactor 2 platform and is organised through a Motorsport Games and ACO collaboration.

 

This season there will be a $250,000 prize fund, with partners coming in the form of the Thrustmaster, Rolex, Total Energies, Goodyear, Algorand and LEGO Technic.

Drivers who competed in last season’s edition included Max Verstappen, James Baldwin, Alex Palou, Mitchell deJong, Bruno Spengler and Beitske Visser.

There will be a five-round calendar for the 2022-2023 Le Mans Virtual Series, culminating in the signature 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual.

Running up to that race, Sebring, Spa-Francorchamps and Monza return. However, opening the season will be Bahrain. The Bahrain International Circuit is used by both Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship but is not currently within the rFactor 2 simulation.

Therefore, it would be reasonable to assume the venue will make its debut soon.

The headline 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will be run across 14th and 15th January 2023.

 

Last year’s running was won by Realteam Hydrogen Redline driven by current Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich, Mahindra Formula E driver Oliver Rowland, Jeffrey Rietveld and Michal Smidl.

In GTE, it was the BMW-backed Team Redline entry driven by former World’s Fastest Gamer Rudy van Buren, Lorenzo Colombo, Enzo Bonitoa and 2022 DTM Esports champion Kevin Siggy that took the 24 Hour and Series laurels.

A new rule change for this season is that each team must enter one professional driver in at least one regular round of the series, before the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, instead of being required to drive for the full season.

For the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, each team must continue to enter two pro real-world drivers per car.

 

“The link between real-life motorsport and Esports is an essential element for our manufacturers and teams, and we believe it has an important role to play in attracting a new, younger audience both on and off track,” explained President of the ACO, Pierre Fillon.

“We are confident that we will continue to attract champions from all different categories of motorsport and sim racing and that we can produce another exciting and professional Esports series for the massive worldwide gaming and spectator audiences to enjoy,” highlighted CEO of Le Mans Virtual Series, Gerard Neveu.

2022-2023 Le Mans Virtual Series calendar

Round 1 – 8 Hours of Bahrain, Bahrain – 17th September 2022

Round 2 – 4 Hours of Monza, Italy – 8th October 2022

Round 3 – 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium – 5th November 5 2022

Round 4 – 500 Miles of Sebring, USA – 3rd December 2022

Round 5 – 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual – 14th-15th January 2023

shares
comments
Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Previous article

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Next article

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps addition is fun but superfluous

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps addition is fun but superfluous
Thomas Harrison-Lord More
Thomas Harrison-Lord
F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade despite glamorisation
Esports

F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade despite glamorisation

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps addition is fun but superfluous
Esports

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps addition is fun but superfluous

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Esports

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game

Latest news

F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade despite glamorisation
Esports Esports

F1 22 game review: A worthy upgrade despite glamorisation

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps addition is fun but superfluous
Esports Esports

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps addition is fun but superfluous

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for 2022-2023
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for 2022-2023

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Esports Esports

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.