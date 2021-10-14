Tickets Subscribe
Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Esports Press release

Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games gears up for round two on 16 October 2021

By:

After a thrilling 1ST round that saw more than 2.6 million impressions worldwide, the 2nd stage kicks off at 7:30a.m. EDT on Saturday.

Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games gears up for round two on 16 October 2021

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (Motorsport Games) announced that after a thrilling first race, the stage is set for round 2 of the Le Mans Virtual Series, the 6 Hours of Spa Virtual, slated for 16 October 2021 at 12:30 BST. Saturday’s race will feature 38 entries.

Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between Motorsport Games - a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world - and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) - the creators and organisers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (the FIA WEC).

The 2021-22 season of the Le Mans Virtual Series consists of five rounds, the second of which is the 6 Hours of Spa Virtual. The 38 prototype and grand touring endurance entries will compete virtually on the infamous 7-kilometer Belgian circuit, including famous corners and bends such as Eau Rouge, Raidillon, Stavelot, and La Source. The live broadcast will feature lead commentary by FIA WEC’s Duncan Vincent, together with Chris McCarthy and Lewis McGlade. Full details of how to follow the broadcast and all the action can be found below, including live on www.lemansvirtual.com.

Round 2 of the Le Mans Virtual Series comes on the heels of a successful first round that saw more than 2.6 million impressions worldwide and a thrilling victory from Realteam Hydrogen Redline. The first round of the esports endurance racing championship was an action-packed and incident-filled 4 Hours of Monza on 25 September 2021.

Monza’s more than 2.6 million impressions on official channels during race week alone set the stage for a wildly successful series. Viewers can expect even more thrills and excitement for this coming round!

Realteam Hydrogen Redline’s drivers Dani Juncadella, Jeffrey Rietveld, and Michal Smidl finished first, while GPX Rebellion Esports and team Floyd Bykolles-Burst claimed second and third respectively.

Mitchell Dejong, Mack Bakkum, and Martin Kronke from the Porsche Esports Team took the Le Mans Grand Touring Endurance honours in a class that featured five different manufacturers represented. Check out video highlights from the 25 September races, which set the stage for an action-packed second round, here

The Le Mans Virtual Series brings together top-level, real-life drivers such as Jenson Button, Alex Palou, Stoffel Vandoorne, Louis Deletraz, and a number of the world’s other best sim racers to compete together in five endurance races that range from four to 24 hours in duration. This year’s series will conclude with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, which will take place live and televised at the Autosport International (ASI) show in Birmingham, UK in January 2022.

Here is where you can follow all of the weekend’s action, live and uninterrupted:

Friday, October 15, 2021: (all times Eastern Daylight Time)

  • 6pm / Qualifying show live (not available on WEC or 24 Hours of Le Mans channels)
  • 6:10–6:30 pm / Qualifying GTE             
  • 6:40–7:00 pm / Qualifying LMP

Saturday, October 16, 2021:

  • 9:00–11:00 am / Warm-up
  • 12:30 am / Le Mans Virtual Series show live
  • 1:00 pm / 6 Hours of Spa - RACE

Le Mans Virtual Series:

  • Round 1: 4 Hours of Monza, Italy - 25 September 2021 - Online only
  • Round 2: 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium - 16 October 2021 - Online only
  • Round 3: 8 Hours of Nurburgring, Germany - 13 November 2021 - Online only
  • Round 4: 6 Hours of Sebring, USA - 18 December 2021 - Online only
  • Round 5: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual - 15/16 January 2022 - ASI, Birmingham, UK
Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Previous article

Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Motorsport Games
Le Mans Virtual Series competitors ready for round one at Italy’s Temple of Speed News
Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series competitors ready for round one at Italy’s Temple of Speed

MSGM and Automobile Club de l’Ouest reveal full driver entry list for the Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 Season News
Esports

MSGM and Automobile Club de l’Ouest reveal full driver entry list for the Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 Season

Racing and Esports elite combine for Le Mans Virtual Series
General

Racing and Esports elite combine for Le Mans Virtual Series

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games gears up for round two on 16 October 2021
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games gears up for round two on 16 October 2021

Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Spa track guide for round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Official motocross game MXGP 2021 set for November launch
Esports Esports

Official motocross game MXGP 2021 set for November launch

Red Bull's Honda tribute livery coming to F1 2021 game
Esports Esports

Red Bull's Honda tribute livery coming to F1 2021 game

