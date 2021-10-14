Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / M-Sport: No shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats
WRC / Rally Spain News

Neuville: Unpredictable Rally1 cars like Formula E on a rally road

By:

Thierry Neuville expects the World Rally Championship’s new 2022 Rally1 hybrid cars will require a different driving style, labelling the experience as “Formula E driving on a rally road”.

Neuville: Unpredictable Rally1 cars like Formula E on a rally road

The Hyundai driver has been testing the Korean marque’s i20 2022 prototype in recent weeks, adjusting to the new challenges of driving with a mandatory 100kW hybrid system.

Neuville has been particularly outspoken against the WRC's new Rally1 regulations, which introduces hybrid in addition to reduced aerodynamic and suspension travel, while the centre differential is also removed.

The Belgian last month blasted the WRC's future direction, remarking that it was a “pity” that “nobody has the balls to take different decisions and go against what the FIA is deciding”.

Although the cars will be stripped back in areas, they will be much safer courtesy of a much tougher chassis and when hybrid is deployed cars will produce 500 horsepower, significantly more than the current generation of WRC machinery that has been in service since 2017.

PLUS: Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant?

While Hyundai’s prototype is far from the finished product, Neuville says the experience of driving with hybrid so far has been very unpredictable due to the focus required on recovering energy under braking to use on acceleration.

When asked for his feedback on driving the Rally1 car in a media briefing ahead of this weekend’s Rally Spain, Neuville said: “It is Formula E driving on a rally road.

“It is very early to say how it is going to be. Many things are not working yet as they should be with the hybrid system, to get real feedback is very difficult.

“For me so far, it is going to be a change [of driving style].

“The target is that you need to recover energy under braking to be able to discharge the [hybrid power] in acceleration. If you don’t reach the target under braking, you can’t have additional power on the exit, which makes the whole thing inconsistent and unpredictable.

Hyundai I20 N WRC Rally1

Hyundai I20 N WRC Rally1

Photo by: WRC.com

“At the same time, if you reach your target and you accelerate and you lift once the throttle, you lose all the power you have available. It is very is inconsistent so far.

“We have to get more ahead with the testing, there are too many things that are not clear yet.

“I don’t know if anyone is going to be a big fan of the first versions of this new car. The only thing that is exciting is nobody knows where we are going and what to expect from next year.”

Concerning this weekend’s penultimate round of the 2021 WRC in Spain, Neuville is confident he will be able to challenge for victory following a disappointing Rally Finland that ended in retirement due to a water leak.

Neuville kicked off his Rally Spain by finishing third fastest on Thursday’s shakedown, only 0.4s adrift of pacesetter Sebastien Ogier, who was 0.2s quicker than his Toyota team-mate and title rival Elfyn Evans.

“In Finland it was the first time I had a great speed in the Hyundai there,” Neuville said.

“I think I was doing really well. I was going faster than Ogier and it was just Elfyn who did a hell of a rally.

PLUS: How joining Finland’s exclusive club was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age 

“Craig Breen [in the third Hyundai] was starting from 11th or 10th when I was third on the road, there is no comparison.

“I'm not worried at all about our speed for this weekend. If the car feels fine and I’m comfortable we should be in the fight for victory.”

shares
comments

Related video

M-Sport: No shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats

Previous article

M-Sport: No shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
M-Sport: No shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats Rally Spain
WRC

M-Sport: No shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats

Ogier expecting “big fight” for WRC title from maximum attack Evans Rally Spain
WRC

Ogier expecting “big fight” for WRC title from maximum attack Evans

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Plus
WRC

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

Trending Today

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM
DTM DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered slump

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong Turkey form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong Turkey form

Neuville: Unpredictable Rally1 cars like Formula E on a rally road
WRC WRC

Neuville: Unpredictable Rally1 cars like Formula E on a rally road

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Plus

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

The World Rally Championship will step into a new hybrid era in 2022, but the car changes haven't been the only excitement that has built within the paddock. WRC's 'silly season' kicked off in a big way and all the key driver moves for 2022 - of which there are many - look set to shake things up

WRC
23 h
How joining Finland’s exclusive club was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age Plus

How joining Finland’s exclusive club was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

By his own admission, the fifth World Rally Championship victory of Elfyn Evans' career in Finland last weekend was the drive of his life. Winning five stages in a row and soaking up huge pressure from the Hyundais on the fastest gravel stages around, the Welshman put in a faultless showing that proved what he is truly made of

WRC
Oct 4, 2021
Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant? Plus

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains Plus

How the WRC's new flying Finn reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Latest news

Neuville: Unpredictable Rally1 cars like Formula E on a rally road
WRC WRC

Neuville: Unpredictable Rally1 cars like Formula E on a rally road

M-Sport: No shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats
WRC WRC

M-Sport: No shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats

Ogier expecting “big fight” for WRC title from maximum attack Evans
WRC WRC

Ogier expecting “big fight” for WRC title from maximum attack Evans

Rovanpera: No concerns over fitness ahead of WRC Rally Spain
WRC WRC

Rovanpera: No concerns over fitness ahead of WRC Rally Spain

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.