Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hands-on with the new BMW M4 Class1 and Monza in rFactor 2
Esports News

Keithley and Lohner first 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports double winners

By:
, Esports Contributor, Traxion.GG

Williams Esports' Jack Keithley and Dorr Esports' Moritz Lohner took a win apiece at Zandvoort for the third round of the 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship.

Keithley and Lohner first 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports double winners

After something of an early summer break, the ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship was back with Round 3 on Tuesday. Moving away from the relatively simplistic Red Bull Ring, the series was welcomed at the tight and twisty Zandvoort Circuit – set to make its long-awaited return to the Formula 1 calendar later this year.

In spite of victories for Jack Keithley and Florian Hasse in Austria, Moritz Lohner still held control of the drivers’ standings. Yet, with the likes of Jakub Brzezinski close behind thanks to his consistency, the two-time champion couldn’t afford any slip-ups.

 

GT3 Qualifying

Qualifying seemingly provided a first stumbling block for the German with his one-lap pace only good enough for P10; hugely disadvantageous given the difficulty of overtaking at this track.

It was his compatriot, Tim Jarschel, who would make it three unique polesitters for the Sprint Race. Up to this point, the young MRS driver had seen a chequered start to a campaign crying out for calm.

Keithley looked strong once more joining Jarschel on the front row with Siggy, Nikodem Wisniewski and Alex Dornieden rounding out the top five.

 

GT3 Sprint Race

Every Sprint Race in 2021 has started with drama and for the third consecutive time, it could be witnessed front and centre.

Under immediate pressure from Keithley, Jarschel overcooked Tarzanbocht and gave up first place to the British driver. Just two corners later, calamity as contact with Kevin Siggy sent Tim spearing into the outside wall and well out of podium contention. Wisniewski slipped through the carnage to stake a one-two Williams formation at the head of the field.

 

A highlight of the entire event was the gargantuan tussle between eighth-placed Lohner and Red Bull Racing’s Nestor Garcia. Both with their elbows out, the Spaniard was able to dampen the charge of the championship leader for a full lap before the German finally made a place up.

Further up the road, Siggy’s overwhelmingly better pace finally pulled through as he retook second from Wisniewski into the first corner. Pulling away, the Slovenian would have seen the Polish driver fall back further to fifth, serving a penalty for inciting the Siggy-Jarschel contact on the first lap.

 

Lohner’s new target was fellow Porsche competitor Marko Pejic who had seemingly resolved his rolling start issues from the first two rounds of the season. In a rare mistake for the two-time champion, however, Moritz would be caught out in the braking zone; bumping Pejic before being tagged by Garcia. The German would face the right way again but only after he had fallen to 12th and outside of the reverse grid places.

That said, Lohner’s spirit was undiminished and after a courageous final few laps, he had struck reverse grid gold with 10th place and pole position. At the front, Jack Keithley would cruise home to become the first driver in 2021 to claim two victories, with the podium rounded out by Siggy and Dornieden.

 

GT4 Race

The GT4 category appears to be becoming a three-man show with a near-repeat result in qualifying as of a month ago. Emre Cihan was once again on pole position with Adam Pinczes and Alessandro Ottaviani joining him in the top three.

Even a hugely entertaining race could not change the way the wind was blowing as the Turkish driver found himself with another win in the second tier.

 

GT3 Feature Race

During the GT4 event, a decision had been taken to hand Garcia a post-race penalty, thus removing him from the top ten and promoting Jakub Brzezinski to pole position for the Feature Race.

A much cleaner start was a sight for sore eyes – as was the fantastic overtake that Lohner performed on Brzezinski to take the lead of the race on lap 1. After a strong challenge around the outside of Turn 1, the two ran side by side before a sensational launch out of Hugenholtzbocht earned the German his just reward.

 

In his best attempt to mimic a Jarno Trulli Train, Marc was able to form a ‘Gassner Gaggle’ with the opening minutes of the race seeing a line of cars astern from third down to 24th. Though most were well-behaved in the tediously formed line, there was a little bit of miscommunication as Pejic half-spun at the Audi S chicane, dropping a position to Isaac Price who was having his best round of the season thus far.

Unfortunately, during a late call to pit, Pejic wouldn’t have the chance for redemption as he dropped out of the race – quite literally.

The threat of the undercut was well understood around Zandvoort, hence a few took the gamble to pit at their earliest convenience. This group included the likes of Lohner, Wisniewski and Dornieden, the latter two eager to escape the crowd for some clean air. It worked a treat for the Williams driver as he was able to jump Gassner into the net podium places. It worked even better for the Dorr Esports man as Brzezinski was left for dust on the pit exit albeit with four laps of fresher rubber.

 

Going the complete opposite way was Price, who went right up to the 15 minutes to go mark before heading to pitroad. Frustratingly for the independent Brit, he would filter out right behind the rear wing of Gassner. Seemingly the owner of the widest Audi in the world, the MRS pilot played valiantly in trying to keep the Bentley at bay, but alas with low fuel and new boots, Price was too strong and took ownership of fourth.

That wasn’t enough for Isaac and now there was something of a personal challenge on the table. Waltzing up to third-placed Wisniewski, one overtake was all that stood between him and not just a first podium of the season, but a chance to get one over his old outfit. Screaming around the outside of the Pole at Turn 1, it all seemed so easy for Price as the move was completed through Turn 4.

The battle for the lead had become tantalisingly close also as Brzezinski lurked and prodded. But using all his experience, Lohner held on to ensure that 2021 would be the year he picked up his most victories in one season – remarkably achieved with only two.

 

It is another long wait before the ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship returns with Round 4 at the Nürburgring. 3rd August is the date to aim for and as always remember to tune in to the Traxion.GG YouTube channel for your exclusive English commentary coverage.

ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship, Round 3, GT3 Sprint Race Results

  1. Jack Keithley – Williams Esports 24m10.405s
  2. Kevin Siggy – Team Redline +0.974s
  3. Alexander Dornieden – MRS Esports +1.581s
  4. Isaac Price – Independent +1.874s
  5. Marko Pejic – Mahle Racing Team +7.155s
  6. Bence Banki – Dorr Esports +9.117s
  7. Nikodem Wisniewski – Williams Esports +11.028s
  8. Nestor Garcia – Red Bull Racing Esports +11.682s*
  9. Marc Gassner – MRS Esports +12.153s
  10. Moritz Lohner – Dorr Esports +15.076s

*Before a post-race penalty

ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship, Round 3, GT3 Feature Race Results

  1. Moritz Lohner – Dorr Esports 43m38.532s
  2. Jakub Brzezinski – Williams Esports +0.339s
  3. Isaac Price – Independent +5.740s
  4. Nikodem Wisniewski – Williams Esports +9.130s
  5. Marc Gassner – MRS Esports +11.547s
  6. Bence Banki – Dorr Esports +13.102s
  7. Alexander Dornieden – MRS Esports +13.499s
  8. Jack Keithley – Williams Esports +13.769s
  9. Tim Jarschel – MRS Esports +14.316s
  10. Kevin Siggy – Team Redline +14.696s
shares
comments

Related video

Hands-on with the new BMW M4 Class1 and Monza in rFactor 2

Previous article

Hands-on with the new BMW M4 Class1 and Monza in rFactor 2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

1 h
2
Formula 1

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care

4 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

6 h
4
National

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton

1 d
5
Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

2 h
Latest news
Keithley and Lohner first 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports double winners
ESPT

Keithley and Lohner first 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports double winners

7 h
Hands-on with the new BMW M4 Class1 and Monza in rFactor 2
ESPT

Hands-on with the new BMW M4 Class1 and Monza in rFactor 2

Jun 29, 2021
Next Level Racing GT Track cockpit review
ESPT

Next Level Racing GT Track cockpit review

Jun 23, 2021
Hands-on with WRC 10’s brand new stages and physics
ESPT

Hands-on with WRC 10’s brand new stages and physics

Jun 16, 2021
Keithley and Hasse take thrilling ADAC GT Masters Esports victories
ESPT

Keithley and Hasse take thrilling ADAC GT Masters Esports victories

Jun 9, 2021

Trending Today

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care
Formula 1 Formula 1

Reutemann in serious condition after return to intensive care

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton
National National

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus
National National

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

Latest news

Keithley and Lohner first 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports double winners
Esports Esports

Keithley and Lohner first 2021 ADAC GT Masters Esports double winners

Hands-on with the new BMW M4 Class1 and Monza in rFactor 2
Esports Esports

Hands-on with the new BMW M4 Class1 and Monza in rFactor 2

Next Level Racing GT Track cockpit review
Esports Esports

Next Level Racing GT Track cockpit review

Hands-on with WRC 10’s brand new stages and physics
Esports Esports

Hands-on with WRC 10’s brand new stages and physics

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.