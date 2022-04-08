Tickets Subscribe
Esports News

GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series

An Alpine A110 GT4 driving experience, plus sim racing products, are up for grabs for those who enter the 2022 Alpine Esports Series, now in its second season following a successful launch last year.

By:
GT4 test up for grabs in 2022 Alpine Esports Series

Using Assetto Corsa Competizione on PC, drivers can participate in an initial qualifying stage, consisting of an in-game time attack. This will end on 17th April, with the 30 quickest entrants progressing into a championship stage.

Then, there will be a three-round, six-race competition to declare the overall winner, held between 28th April and 23rd June. All qualifying and race rounds will be using the Alpine A110 GT4 within the platform, part of the GT4 downloadable content pack.

 

Open to those in Europe (including the UK) only, runner-up prizes alongside the GT4 driving experience include a Trak Racer TRX sim cockpit and a BenQ monitor.

In the 2021 Alpine Esports Series, Jaroslav Honzik, aka sim racing content creator Jardier, took the championship after a peerless performance at the final race at the Paul Ricard circuit, leading from start to finish.

Like last season, the sim racing content creator Chris Haye will be commentating on race broadcasts, alongside Thom Bower. Prominent Esports team Race Clutch, dominant in WRC Esports, will run the championship.

 

“We see sim racing as being an evolution of sport with the real and virtual worlds offering a natural synergy that can’t be matched in any other esports or sports categories,” explained Alpine’s VP Sales & Marketing, Cedric Journel.

“We’re excited to bring the Alpine Esports Series back for a second year and to see the skills of the top drivers and I would like to thank all of our partners for helping to make this year’s offering even bigger.”

2022 Alpine Esports Series calendar

  • Time attack qualifiers: 4th-17th April
  • Round 1: 28th April (Race 1 & 2)
  • Round 2: 12th May (Race 3 & 4)
  • Round 3: 23rd June (Race 5 & 6)
