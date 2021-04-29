Tickets Subscribe
Esports News

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

By:

PC and Xbox users will soon be able to buy a direct drive wheel base by Fanatec for a much lower price – delivering realistic feedback for sim racing to a wider market.

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Fanatec has launched a brand-new steering wheel base, the CSL DD.

The German sim racing equipment manufacturer is renowned for its high-end direct drive technology that delivers enhanced feedback to the driver. Its previous ‘CSL’ offering was the CSL Elite, which provided a more cost-effective way of jumping into the Fanatec ecosystem.

Unlike the CSL Elite, however, the CSL DD does not utilise belt-drive single drive force feedback, but rather obviously, direct drive.

Direct drive wheels are mounted straight to the motor shaft, reducing drivetrain loss. This has historically been reserved for the Fanatec Podium range of wheel bases. At present, the Podium Wheel Base DD1 is €1,199.95 and the DD2 €1,499.95 without a wheel.

 

The CSL DD is priced at a much more reasonable $349.95 / €349.95, a gargantuan saving. However, the forces it outputs are, as expected, significantly lower. Standard peak torque is 5 Nm, with the Optional Boost Kit 180 increasing that to 8 Nm. 5 Nm is actually lower than some belt-driven competitors, but in theory direct drive should offer a distinct feeling.

As a comparison, the Podium DD1 manages 20 Nm of force, the DD2 25 Nm. However, the CSL DD is available for use with an optional table clamp, something that will increase accessibility and is not something possible with the high-force direct drive wheels.

The device is significantly smaller than existing direct drive devices, thanks to an all-new motor design that uses a carbon fibre composite motor shaft. It also features an upgradable quick release system and USB-C port, ready for the upcoming QR2 system.

Fanatec CSL DD table clamp

Fanatec CSL DD table clamp

While the device is compatible with PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series, it does not work with PlayStation devices and “and cannot be upgraded to achieve compatibility.” However, in the past, Fanatec has made Sony-specific versions of its products and while not confirmed, the company did say to us it expects a future product to fill this gap.

The CSL DD is compatible with the following Fanatec products:

• Fanatec Podium Steering Wheels
• Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheels
• Fanatec CSL Steering Wheels
• All Fanatec Pedals (adapter cables might be required on pedals without RJ12 connection)
• Fanatec ClubSport Shifters (including ClubSport Static Shifter Paddles)
• Fanatec ClubSport Handbrake V1 and V1.5
• Fanatec RennSport Cockpits
• ClubSport Table Clamp V2
• CSL DD Table Clamp
• Boost Kit 180
• Podium Mounting Brackets (the CSL DD includes M6 T-nuts for side-mounting; the Podium Mounting Brackets require the use of M6 bolts and washers)

There is no release date yet and pricing for the optional Boost Kit 180 and table clamp is yet to be confirmed.

Series Esports
Author Thomas Harrison-Lord

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

