Opmeer becomes two-time Formula 1 Esports Series Pro champion
Esports News

Verstappen headlines 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual by Motorsport Games

Max Verstappen, Alex Palou, Juan Pablo Montoya, Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Rowland to star, along with all-female line up from W Series, plus Beitske Visser in Mahle entry, as best-of-the-best sim racers race for 24-hour glory.

Verstappen headlines 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual by Motorsport Games

Miami, FL – January 7, 2022 – The star-studded entry list for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual by Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM), scheduled to be held 15-16 January 2022, has today been revealed and it shows once again the fascination, charm and lure of motorsport’s greatest endurance race. The race will be held virtually and on simulators located all around the world.

A glittering roster of drivers includes newly-crowned F1 world champion Max Verstappen, an Alpine Esports team captained by (non-driving) former F1 and FIA WEC world champion Fernando Alonso, plus 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou.

Among the entries are former CART and IMSA Sportscar champion and former F1 star Juan Pablo Montoya, racing alongside his son Sebastian Montoya in a Le Mans Virtual Series guest car, and IndyCar’s Felix Rosenqvist – a race winner already this season and championship title contender who will have Verstappen alongside him in the Team Redline entry.

Single-seater stars on the list comprise former Williams F1 young driver and Formula E star Oliver Rowland, Formula E’s Sergio Sette Camara, Indy 500 racer Sage Karam, plus Bent Viscaal, Felipe Drugovich, Victor Martins as well as the W Series entry which features pro drivers Fabienne Wohlwend and Ayla Agren and their two female sim driver team-mates, Emily Jones and Lyobuv Ozeretskovskaya. 

Also on the entry list from W Series is Beitske Visser who has, in 2021, started to make quite a name for herself in endurance racing. A feast of successful names from the FIA WEC, ELMS, IMSA and GT racing worldwide will be on the grid:  2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual winner Louis Deletraz together with his 2021 ELMS co-champion Yifei Ye, 2021 Petit Le Mans winner Gabriel Aubry, Job Van Uitert, Dani Juncadella, Arthur Rougier, WEC GTE Am champion Nicklas Nielsen, former DTM champion Bruno Spengler, Porsche specialists Matt Campbell and Ben Barker, and current British GT3 champion Dennis Lind.

While the focus may initially fall on the real world racing stars (listed as PRO on the entry list), internationally-renowned esports stars such as Joshua Rogers (2020 24H Virtual GTE winner), Kevin Siggy, Bono Huis, Atze Kerkhof, Michi Hoyer, Jernej Simoncic and Nikodem Wisniewski are just a few of the very talented and determined sim racers who will be combining with the pros to provide a true feast of competition and entertainment.

In total, 200 drivers have signed up to take part in the event, the finale to the Le Mans Virtual Series which brings together motorsport’s real life racers with the world’s best esports squads. In addition to shining a spotlight on the famous French sportscar classic and providing 24-hours of top entertainment for competitors and fans around the world, championship titles and prize money are at stake for full-season competitors.

Further details will be revealed in the coming days about individual car liveries, plus how you can follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual on TV, online and on social media channels around the world.

All information on the event can also be found on www.lemansvirtual.com.

