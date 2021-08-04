Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / One-time F1 starter Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring
DTM / Zolder News

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The Zolder circuit in Belgium plays host to the third round of the 2021 DTM season on 6-8 August. Here's how and when you can watch both the races this weekend.

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

One of the major talking points at Zolder will be the addition of ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien, who will be making his DTM debut at the wheel of a JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3.

Klien is expected to complete a part campaign this season and his inclusion brings the grid up to 20 cars, the highest in the series since 2018.

Audi's Kelvin van der Linde heads to Zolder as the championship leader, having bagged a victory and a second podium in the opening four races of the season.

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson trails van der Linde by just four points, with Lausitzring winners Philip Ellis and Maximilian Gotz holding third and fourth positions in the standings.

Ferrari, Audi and Mercedes have all won races this year, leaving Lamborghini and BMW as the only two full-season manufacturers to open their account.

Zolder DTM session timings in the UK

The usual DTM weekend format will apply at Zolder, offering fans three days of track action. Friday is exclusively reserved for practice running, with two 45-minute sessions scheduled in the afternoon. 

The opening qualifying will take place on Saturday morning, followed by the race itself at 12:30pm BST.

A similar schedule will follow on Sunday, with the starting order for Race 2 determined by a separate qualifying session.

Friday 6th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:10am-11:55am BST (12:10pm-12:55pm local)
  • Free Practice 2: 2:30pm-3:15pm BST (3:30pm-4:15pm local)

Saturday 7th August 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 9:00am-9:20am BST (10:00am-10:20am local)
  • Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 8th August 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 9:10am-9:30am BST (10:10am-10:30am local)
  • Race 2: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

How can I watch the Zolder DTM races?

BT Sport will bring live broadcast of the DTM to the UK. 

Both races will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 12:15pm on each day.

Can I stream the Zolder DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Zolder DTM races?

Both Zolder races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Zolder?

Yes, Zolder will welcome a limited crowd, with 5,000 fans allowed to the track each day. To purchase tickets, click here.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

One-time F1 starter Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring

Previous article

One-time F1 starter Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

4 h
2
Formula 1

What could have been: The shootout that ended a Le Mans ace's F1 hopes

2 h
3
Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal

1 d
4
Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso's Hungary F1 defence of Hamilton "incredible"

3 h
5
Formula 1

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungarian GP

4 h
Latest news
Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

11m
One-time F1 starter Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring
DTM

One-time F1 starter Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring

3 h
Paffett's DTM return delayed due to COVID travel restrictions
DTM

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to COVID travel restrictions

Jul 30, 2021
Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October
DTM

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October

Jul 28, 2021
Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitzring
DTM

Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitzring

Jul 26, 2021
Latest videos
Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights 03:49
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights 02:54
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season 01:35
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Paffett's DTM return delayed due to COVID travel restrictions Zolder
DTM

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to COVID travel restrictions

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October Norisring
DTM

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

What could have been: The shootout that ended a Le Mans ace's F1 hopes
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The shootout that ended a Le Mans ace's F1 hopes

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal

Alpine: Alonso's Hungary F1 defence of Hamilton "incredible"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso's Hungary F1 defence of Hamilton "incredible"

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungarian GP

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

Hamilton "proud" of Vettel for making stand with ‘Same Love’ t-shirt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "proud" of Vettel for making stand with ‘Same Love’ t-shirt

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

One-time F1 starter Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring
DTM DTM

One-time F1 starter Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to COVID travel restrictions
DTM DTM

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to COVID travel restrictions

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October
DTM DTM

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.