Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

One of the major talking points at Zolder will be the addition of ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien, who will be making his DTM debut at the wheel of a JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3.

Klien is expected to complete a part campaign this season and his inclusion brings the grid up to 20 cars, the highest in the series since 2018.

Audi's Kelvin van der Linde heads to Zolder as the championship leader, having bagged a victory and a second podium in the opening four races of the season.

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson trails van der Linde by just four points, with Lausitzring winners Philip Ellis and Maximilian Gotz holding third and fourth positions in the standings.

Ferrari, Audi and Mercedes have all won races this year, leaving Lamborghini and BMW as the only two full-season manufacturers to open their account.

Zolder DTM session timings in the UK

The usual DTM weekend format will apply at Zolder, offering fans three days of track action. Friday is exclusively reserved for practice running, with two 45-minute sessions scheduled in the afternoon.

The opening qualifying will take place on Saturday morning, followed by the race itself at 12:30pm BST.



A similar schedule will follow on Sunday, with the starting order for Race 2 determined by a separate qualifying session.

Friday 6th August 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:10am-11:55am BST (12:10pm-12:55pm local)

11:10am-11:55am BST (12:10pm-12:55pm local) Free Practice 2: 2:30pm-3:15pm BST (3:30pm-4:15pm local)

Saturday 7th August 2021

Qualifying 1: 9:00am-9:20am BST (10:00am-10:20am local)

9:00am-9:20am BST (10:00am-10:20am local) Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 8th August 2021

Qualifying 2: 9:10am-9:30am BST (10:10am-10:30am local)

9:10am-9:30am BST (10:10am-10:30am local) Race 2: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

How can I watch the Zolder DTM races?

BT Sport will bring live broadcast of the DTM to the UK.

Both races will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 12:15pm on each day.

Can I stream the Zolder DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Zolder DTM races?

Both Zolder races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Zolder?

Yes, Zolder will welcome a limited crowd, with 5,000 fans allowed to the track each day. To purchase tickets, click here.