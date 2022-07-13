Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DTM paddock split on dropping two-by-two restarts for select tracks Next / Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin
DTM / Norisring News

Vanthoor “frustrated” by DTM form, expected “smoother” transition

Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor admits he expected his first season in the DTM “to go a little bit smoother” and is “frustrated” by his results so far.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Vanthoor “frustrated” by DTM form, expected “smoother” transition

The Belgian ace, who will form part of Porsche’s 963 LMDh driver line-up next year, joined DTM newcomer SSR Performance for the Weissach-based manufacturer’s first season in the DTM this year with the 911 GT3 R.

A two-time champion in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with titles in the FIA GT/Blancpain GT Series and 24-hour race victories at Le Mans, Spa and the Nurburgring on his CV, Vanthoor is one of the most decorated GT drivers in the DTM field.

But the 31-year-old has had a tough start to the 2022 campaign, and despite scoring in five of the eight DTM races so far, he lies 15th in the standings at the season’s halfway point with a best finish of fourth.

Speaking to Autosport, Vanthoor said he had not expected to come into the series and blow the opposition away, but admitted that he was “a little bit frustrated not to be driving up front”.

“It’s up to a lot of small things, including myself,” he explained. “I’m not blaming the car or whatever, it’s packaged together.

“It’s a fact that me as well, and Porsche and the team, we are new to DTM and DTM is a very specific series I think in the way everything works.

“It takes a bit of time to discover what’s needed, I think that’s one point.

“You can’t expect to come here and show the teams and manufacturers that have been here 10 years in two races how it’s done. It’s something that simply takes time.

“I’ve expected it to – not come and win the first race, but I did expect it to go a little bit smoother to be honest.

“But that’s the way it is, I’m trying to get on top of it.”

Laurens Vanthoor, SSR Performance

Laurens Vanthoor, SSR Performance

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Vanthoor added that he has struggled to get the set-up “where I need it” and says he is considering a change of approach to get the car to respond to him as he is accustomed.

“The way I normally drive the car, we can’t get the set-up there,” he said. “It’s up to so many details, everything together has to fit.”

SSR lobbied the DTM after the Portimao opening round to complain about Porsche's Balance of Performance, but the car has performed better in recent rounds, with Team Bernhard's Thomas Preining finishing fourth at Imola and taking a maiden win at the Norisring last time out.

Vanthoor’s best result is of fourth came in race one at the Norisring, before a fire extinguisher system that was not connected in qualifying for race two meant he was sent to the back of the grid, and finished outside the points in 16th.

The lack of availability of Michelin tyres for DTM teams to test has also impacted SSR’s adjustment to the series from ADAC GT Masters, where the 2020 champion squad ran on Pirelli rubber.

Read Also:

And Vanthoor believes the weekend format, with two 45-minute practice sessions on Friday followed by a 20-minute qualifying and race on Saturday and Sunday, means teams “don’t have time to catch up” if they don't start the weekend on form.

“It’s a championship which is very oriented in a special way with not much time and tracks and the format which others have been experiencing for a lot of years,” he said.

“But once you’re on the back foot it’s difficult to catch up.

“I’m still convinced that we will be there at one point, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Sometimes projects go like this, sometimes it takes a bit more time to sort it out and once it clicks it goes in the right direction.”

shares
comments
DTM paddock split on dropping two-by-two restarts for select tracks
Previous article

DTM paddock split on dropping two-by-two restarts for select tracks
Next article

Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin

Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin
James Newbold More
James Newbold
DTM paddock split on dropping two-by-two restarts for select tracks Norisring
DTM

DTM paddock split on dropping two-by-two restarts for select tracks

Delayed 2022 electric World RX season to begin in Norway in August Holjes
World Rallycross

Delayed 2022 electric World RX season to begin in Norway in August

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Laurens Vanthoor More
Laurens Vanthoor
Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor brothers clash puts Manthey out of the race
Video Inside
GT

Nurburgring 24h: Vanthoor brothers clash puts Manthey out of the race

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme
DTM

Vanthoor: Porsche treating DTM like any other customer programme

Porsche GT3 ace Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022
DTM

Porsche GT3 ace Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022

Latest news

Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin
DTM DTM

Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin

Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Nick Thiim could return to the DTM as a guest starter later this year in an Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Vanthoor “frustrated” by DTM form, expected “smoother” transition
DTM DTM

Vanthoor “frustrated” by DTM form, expected “smoother” transition

Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor admits he expected his first season in the DTM “to go a little bit smoother” and is “frustrated” by his results so far.

DTM paddock split on dropping two-by-two restarts for select tracks
DTM DTM

DTM paddock split on dropping two-by-two restarts for select tracks

DTM paddock figures are split on whether the series should drop double-file restarts for certain tracks, following carnage in race one at the Norisring on Saturday.

DTM drivers request repeater lights for “fair” starts
DTM DTM

DTM drivers request repeater lights for “fair” starts

Leading DTM drivers have called on the series to incorporate repeater lights to make race starts “fair” and reduce instances of aggressive driving seen at the Norisring.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.