Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz left out Next / Manthey signs DTM race winners Preining and Olsen, Bernhard team expands
DTM News

Lamborghini drivers Bortolotti, Perera join SSR Performance in DTM

Factory Lamborghini drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Franck Perera will contest the 2023 DTM season with SSR Performance.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Lamborghini drivers Bortolotti, Perera join SSR Performance in DTM

The duo will join Alessio Deledda at the three-car SSR Performance outfit, which left the Porsche stable over the winter and will field the latest-generation Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II in the DTM’s first season under the ADAC umbrella.

Both Bortolotti and Perera make the switch from fellow Lamborghini squad Grasser Racing, which is expected to downscale its DTM involvement from four cars to two, while Perera will make his full-time DTM debut after a one-off outing with GRT in 2022.

Bortolotti is a two-time class winner of the Daytona 24 Hours and his other successes including outright title victory in the Blancpain GT series, which is currently known as GT World Challenge Europe.

Perera, meanwhile, was a former test driver for Toyota in Formula 1 and was part of GRT’s winning crew in the 2018 Daytona 24 Hours alongside Bortolotti, Rolf Ineichen and Rik Breukers.

The presence of Bortolotti and Perera means Lamborghini will have a strong factory presence in the DTM after a largely successful 2022 season in which it scored a number of podiums, with Bortolotti finishing fourth in the drivers’ standings.

However, Lamborghini will be the only one of the six manufacturers without a DTM race win to its name when the 2023 season begins at Oschersleben on May 26-28. 

“We face the next challenge. I love the challenge and I am all the happier about the new partnership with Lamborghini,” said team boss Stefan Schlund. 

“Together with Giorgio Sanna we put together a great package for Lamborghini and SSR Performance. With Mirko Bortolotti, Franck Perera and Alessio Deledda we bring an excellent driver line-up to the start. 

“We have to work hard in the coming weeks and months. We want to be successful and score important points for the championship from race one.”

#19 Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Franck Perera

#19 Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Franck Perera

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

During its first season in the DTM last year, SSR Performance scored a maiden race win at Spa and two further podiums at the Norisring and Nurburgring, all courtesy of Porsche-affiliated driver Dennis Olsen.

Following its switch of manufacturer partner, it will be one of the two squads representing Lamborghini in the DTM, effectively replacing T3 Motorsport in the Italian marque’s line-up.

shares
comments

Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz left out

Manthey signs DTM race winners Preining and Olsen, Bernhard team expands
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed

Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed

Formula 1

Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed

Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz left out

Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz left out

DTM

Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz left out Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz left out

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo

Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo

F1 Formula 1

Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo

Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test

Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test

WRC WRC

Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

F1 Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix

F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1

F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Plus
Plus
DTM
James Newbold

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Plus
Plus
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.