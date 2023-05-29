Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash
Mercedes driver Maro Engel hit out at his BMW counterpart Rene Rast after the two drivers came to blows during Sunday’s second DTM race at Oschersleben.
Schubert BMW driver Rast was fighting with Engel for ninth position on the second lap of the race when he pushed his Landgraf Mercedes rival wide and over the grass at the exit of the Hasseroder right-hander.
Engel rejoined the track and tapped Rast’s M4 GT3, although it was Engel who took the worst of the hit as his car slewed sideways on the short dash towards the next left-hander.
The stewards deemed Rast’s initial move that forced Engel off the track was too aggressive and asked the three-time champion to hand back the position, which he duly did to reinstate the Mercedes driver into ninth place.
But Engel was still furious at Rast, having feared the incident could have forced him into an early retirement from the race.
"I felt like Rene's punching bag,” he said in a TV interview.
“He drove into my car four or five times. I don't know what he had for breakfast this morning.
"I thought I was gone. I just tried to save the car somehow and somehow I succeeded.
“I almost lost the car and almost hit it. Pretty unnecessary for me at this early stage of the year.”
Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf Motorsport
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
The contact dealt damage to Engel’s exhaust, costing him straightline speed in comparison to Landgraf team-mate Jusuf Owega.
A long-lap penalty for a pitstop infringement, which also caused erstwhile race leader Thomas Preining to lose a likely victory, eventually left Engel a disappointing 14th at the flag after he'd taken 13th from Saturday's season opener.
On his part, Rast played down the clash as “just normal racing”, saying Engel had pushed his team-mate Sheldon van der Linde off the track in Saturday’s opening race of the weekend.
"I spoke to Sheldon before the race and told me that Maro was super aggressive on Saturday and also pushed him off the track two or three times,” said the 36-year-old.
"I think that in DTM we want to see hard manoeuvres. We don't want soft drivers who don't fight each other. That's what the fans want to see."
Rast would go on to retire from the race after the right-rear tyre rim of his BMW suddenly broke at Turn 1, leaving him beached in the gravel.
It is unclear if the incident with Engel was the root cause of the issue, which meant his fifth place finish in race one was Rast's only score from the weekend.
The points standings are led by Toksport WRT Porsche driver Tim Heinemann, the series rookie finishing second in both races to Franck Perera (SSR Lamborghini) and his own team-mate Christian Engelhart.
The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes
The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes
Engel returns to DTM as Mercedes unveils seven-car line-up for 2022
Engel returns to DTM as Mercedes unveils seven-car line-up for 2022 Engel returns to DTM as Mercedes unveils seven-car line-up for 2022
Maro Engel out of Mercedes' 2018 DTM line-up to focus on Formula E
Maro Engel out of Mercedes' 2018 DTM line-up to focus on Formula E Maro Engel out of Mercedes' 2018 DTM line-up to focus on Formula E
Latest news
Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500
Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500 Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500
Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”
Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win” Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”
Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP
Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP
Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win
Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.