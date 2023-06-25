Subscribe
Previous / DTM Zandvoort: Dominant Engel scores first win since 2017
DTM / Zandvoort Qualifying report

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

Abt driver Ricardo Feller registered Audi’s first pole position of the 2023 DTM season in a Zandvoort qualifying that was interrupted by crashes for Alessio Deledda and Clemens Schmid.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

With just under four minutes left to go in the session, Grasser Racing driver Schmid lost control of his Lamborghini coming out of Turn 3, with his SSR Performance counterpart Deledda crashing his Huracan at almost the same time at Turn 8.

The red flag was deployed to assist marshals in recovering the two Lamborghinis, before the track was cleared again for a short, three-minute restart to the session.

Manthey EMA Porsche’s Thomas Preining was leading qualifying at this stage thanks to a 1m33.364s lap set in the first 10 minutes, with Saturday polesitter Maro Engel holding second in his Landgraf Mercedes.

Due to time constraints, drivers had time for only one flying lap, with Engel leading the field of cars out of the pitlane as he aimed to secure a double pole.

But it would be Feller that would end qualifying on top, setting a time of 1m33.020s to take his second career pole by just over three tenths of a second.

Both Preining and Engel were unable to improve on their previous lap times and ended up second and third on the grid, while a late effort from Orange1’s Patric Niederhauser secured the factory Audi driver a spot on the second row.

Thomas Preining, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R

Thomas Preining, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Niederhauser’s late improvement dropped Team Bernhard Porsche’s Laurin Heinrich to fifth, ahead of the HRT Mercedes of Luca Stolz.

Project 1 driver Marco Wittmann’s pre-red flag time of 1m33.610s made him the top BMW representative in seventh, ahead of the Porsches of Ayhancan Guven (Bernhard) and Dennis Olsen (Manthey EMA).

Kelvin van der Linde rounded out the top 10 for Abt with a time that was 0.741s down on his polesitting team-mate Feller.

Albert Costa led the way for Ferrari in 11th as he continued to impress in his debut weekend for Emil Frey Racing as a substitute for Jack Aitken, while Christian Engelhart managed to qualify 12th in the Toksport WRT Porsche despite a late spin.

Dries Vanthoor, the other substitute driver on the grid, qualified 14th for Schubert BMW behind the Audi of Luca Engstler.

Reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde had not set a flying lap when the qualifying was red-flagged with just over three minutes left on the clock. Although he was able to return on track and set a time, it left him 17th on the grid a day after he had qualified on the front row.

It was a difficult qualifying for Lamborghini, with SSR Performance’s Franck Perera the Italian manufacturer’s best representative in 18th ahead of team-mate Mirko Bortolotti.

DTM Zandvoort - Qualifying 2 results

Cla Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 Switzerland Ricardo Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'33.020    
2 Austria Thomas Preining Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.364 0.344 0.344
3 Germany Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'33.517 0.497 0.153
4 Switzerland Patric Niederhauser Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'33.554 0.534 0.037
5 Germany Laurin Heinrich Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.570 0.550 0.016
6 Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'33.608 0.588 0.038
7 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 1'33.610 0.590 0.002
8 Turkey Ayhancan Güven Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.621 0.601 0.011
9 Norway Dennis Olsen Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.736 0.716 0.115
10 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'33.761 0.741 0.025
11 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Ferrari 296 GT3 1'33.763 0.743 0.002
12 Germany Christian Engelhart Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.872 0.852 0.109
13 Germany Luca Engstler Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'33.907 0.887 0.035
14 Germany René Rast BMW M4 GT3 1'33.947 0.927 0.040
15 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'33.950 0.930 0.003
16 Tim Heinemann Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.960 0.940 0.010
17 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 GT3 1'34.040 1.020 0.080
18 Frank Perera Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'34.081 1.061 0.041
19 Italy Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'34.163 1.143 0.082
20 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'34.186 1.166 0.023
21 Jusuf Owega Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'34.262 1.242 0.076
22 Germany David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'34.351 1.331 0.089
23 Italy Mattia Drudi Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'34.527 1.507 0.176
24 Thierry Vermeulen Ferrari 296 GT3 1'34.639 1.619 0.112
25 Austria Mick Wishofer Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'35.185 2.165 0.546
26 Italy Alessio Deledda Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'35.940 2.920 0.755
27 Austria Clemens Schmid Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'36.450 3.430 0.510
View full results
shares
comments

DTM Zandvoort: Dominant Engel scores first win since 2017
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
DTM Zandvoort: Feller dominates as Audi scores first win of 2023

DTM Zandvoort: Feller dominates as Audi scores first win of 2023

DTM
Zandvoort

DTM Zandvoort: Feller dominates as Audi scores first win of 2023 DTM Zandvoort: Feller dominates as Audi scores first win of 2023

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch MotoGP due to rib injury

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch MotoGP due to rib injury

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch MotoGP due to rib injury Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch MotoGP due to rib injury

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

NAS NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher

Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher

F1 Formula 1

Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher

NASCAR Cup Nashville: Chastain ends year-long winless streak

NASCAR Cup Nashville: Chastain ends year-long winless streak

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Nashville: Chastain ends year-long winless streak NASCAR Cup Nashville: Chastain ends year-long winless streak

Alpine F1 secures €200m from investors including Ryan Reynolds

Alpine F1 secures €200m from investors including Ryan Reynolds

F1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 secures €200m from investors including Ryan Reynolds Alpine F1 secures €200m from investors including Ryan Reynolds

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Plus
Plus
DTM
James Newbold

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Plus
Plus
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe