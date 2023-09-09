DTM Sachsenring: Mercedes driver Stolz scores first win of 2023

HRT driver Stolz enjoyed a perfect rolling start from pole position, as his rivals tiptoed through the tight, technical opening sequence of corners.

A brief safety car intervention to clear debris destroyed the clear lead Stolz had already built up, but the German simply pulled away again.

He then pitted at the first opportunity when the window opened, despite this meaning a long second stint that would ask much of his Pirellis on a scorching hot day, but it ensured Stolz track position over Thomas Preining's Porsche.

Stolz then managed a comfortable 2.688s lead to the end and claimed his second career DTM win, his first since the Nurburgring last season.

Preining had run third behind fellow 911 driver Ayhancan Guven before the pitstops, but pitting one lap earlier and good work from his Manthey EMA crew vaulted him past the Turkish driver's Team Bernhard example and into a runner-up position he held to the end.

Guven kept Preining within sight to score his first DTM podium, ahead of the battling ABT Audis of Ricardo Feller and Kelvin van der Linde.

Defending DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde brought his Schubert BMW home sixth ahead of Dennis Olsen in the second Manthey EMA Porsche, with Rene Rast (Schubert BMW) right on their tail.

Pre-event points leader Mirko Bortolotti had a disappointing race at the twisty Sachsenring and lost the lead of the championship to Preining as a result.

The SSR Performance Lamborghini driver ran fourth before the pitstops, but then it all unravelled. His troubles began with an ABS problem that led to the rear wheels spinning while the car was jacked up during his pit visit.

Officials took a dim view and Bortolotti was immediately issued a slow-lap penalty. On top of all that, Bortolotti had to contend with flat spots on his front tyres after a big lock-up exiting the pits.

Bortolotti had to settle for ninth place and will go into Sunday’s second race with a six-point deficit to Preining.

DTM Sachsenring Race 1 Results (45 laps):