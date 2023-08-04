Subscribe
DTM reveals eight-round calendar for 2024 season

The ADAC has announced the calendar for the 2024 DTM season, featuring eight rounds and a total of 16 races.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Start action

The 2024 DTM schedule is effectively identical to this year, as it will include the same six circuits in Germany, plus the additional venues in Austria and the Netherlands.

However, the date and order of some rounds has been changed for next season, which will be second under the aegis of Germany's largest automobile club following its sale by previous owner ITR in December.

The season will kick off at Oschersleben at a more conventional late-April slot, after the 2023 opener was delayed until the end of May to accommodate the change in ownership of the series.

Lausitzring has been moved earlier in the year and will stage the second round of the season on 24-25 May, before the series heads to Zandvoort on 7-9 June, one week before the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The blue riband Norisring round will occupy its usual early July date, while the Nurburgring event has been pushed back until 16-18 August.

The Sachsenring and Red Bull Ring races will again take place in September, while Hockenheim will also retain its traditional season-finale slot on 18-20 October.

The DTM calendar for the following season is usually released much later in the year, but the ADAC have done away with that practice in order to “allow the competitors to plan their schedule with greater certainty”.

On the announcement of the calendar, ADAC Motorsport Director Thomas Voss said: “It is important for the participants to be able to plan with certainty in good time.

Ayhancan Güven, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R

Ayhancan Güven, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R

Photo by: Andreas Beil

“By confirming the calendar so early, we have allowed them to do so. The concept of the DTM, under the umbrella of the ADAC, has been well received by the fans so far this year. We will be building on that success in 2024.”

Voss, however, indicated that the 2024 calendar may not be complete just yet, saying: “We are also currently looking into the option of adding another European event outside of Germany to the 2024 calendar.”

Voss told Autosport last month that building back towards a more international DTM calendar seen in previous years under ITR's ownership is "not in the first focus" for the ADAC

The 2024 schedule was revealed on the eve of this weekend’s Nurburging round, which will bring the first half of the season to a close.

Porsche driver Thomas Preining leads the standings on 88 points after the opening three rounds, with BMW’s Sheldon van der Linde trailing him by 10 points in second.

2024 DTM calendar

26-28 April – Motorsport Arena Oschersleben
24-26 May – Lausitzring
07-09 June – Circuit Zandvoort
05-07 July – Norisring
16-18 August – Nurburgring
06-08 September – Sachsenring
27-29 September – Red Bull Ring
18-20 October – Hockenheim

