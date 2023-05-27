Subscribe
DTM Oschersleben: Perera takes Lamborghini's first win in season-opener

Franck Perera converted pole position into a maiden DTM win for himself and Lamborghini in Saturday’s 2023 season opener at Oschersleben, as Ferrari driver Jack Aitken took a debut podium.

Rachit Thukral
By:

Apart from a brief period shortly after his pitstop, SSR Performance driver Perera was never threatened at the front of the field as he started his first full season in the DTM with a fine four-second victory.

Two-time DTM Trophy champion Tim Heinemann impressed on his step up to the DTM with a charging drive from seventh to second in his Toksport WRT Porsche, while Emil Frey driver Aitken recovered from a poor opening stint to take the final spot on the rostrum in his first race with the new 296 GT3.

As the first DTM race under new owner ADAC got underway, Perera made a clean start from pole position to lead into the opening set of corners, with SSR team-mate Mirko Bortolotti getting the jump on Aitken to establish a Lamborghini 1-2 at the front of the pack.

Abt Audi driver Ricardo Feller also passed Aitken by the end of the opening lap, Heinemann following suit with a physical move on lap two before being asked to hand back the position.

The order at the front remained the same until the pitstop sequence, with Aitken the first among the leading group to complete his mandatory tyre change and Heinemann the next to follow him on lap 24.

Perera waited until lap 27 for his stop, which reduced his advantage to just over a second over Heinemann. He had jumped Aitken, Feller and Bortolotti in the pits to move up to second.

While the threat from Heinemann looked genuine at that point, Perera managed to get his tyres up to temperature and pulled away once again as the Frenchman's stormed to victory on just his second DTM race start.

The win for Perera, who made a one-off appearance at the Norisring last year as a replacement for Rolf Iniechen at Grasser Racing, also marked an ideal start to SSR Performance’s partnership with Lamborghini following its switch from Porsche over the winter and ends Lamborghini’s wait for its first series win.

Aitken rounded off the podium spots in his and Emil Frey's first DTM start, the Briton finishing another four seconds adrift of Heinemann as three different manufacturers finished on the podium.

Perera took the lead at the start and dominated thereafter, while Bortolotti fell back

Perera took the lead at the start and dominated thereafter, while Bortolotti fell back

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Feller took fourth after a long battle with his former team-mate Rene Rast, passing the three-time DTM champion's Schubert BMW with just three laps to go.

Kelvin van der Linde rose from 10th on the grid to finish sixth in the other Abt Audi, ahead of the top Team Bernhard Porsche of Laurin Heinrich.

Bortolotti stopped for fresh tyres just one lap later than Perera but dropped back to finish a disappointing eighth and 18s behind his team-mate.

Porsche drivers occupied the next three positions, with Christian Engelhart in the Toksport WRT leading the two Manthey EMA cars of Dennis Olsen and Thomas Preining.

Both Manthey EMA cars suffered botched pitstops, with Preining particularly losing time with a problem fitting a new left-front tyre on his Porsche 911 GT3 R that had started sixth.

However, they still managed to finish inside the points in 10th and 11th, ahead of the Grasser Lamborghini of Clemens Schmid.

Mercedes endured a torrid start, with Landgraf driver Maro Engel the best AMG representative in 13th ahead of team-mate Jusuf Owega.

Thierry Vermeulen rounded out the points finishers for Emil Frey in 15th.

Reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde suffered a nightmare start to his title defence that saw him initially slip down to 21st place, before a pitstop fumble compounded his misery. Schubert eventually wheeled back his BMW to the garage to retire.

Two-time DTM champion and Project 1 driver Marco Wittmann also failed to finish in what was overall a tough day for BMW.

DTM Oschersleben race results (44 laps)

Cla Driver Car Time
1 Frank Perera Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 -
2 Tim Heinemann Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 3.987
3 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Ferrari 296 GT3 4.090
4 Switzerland Ricardo Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 4.573
5 Germany René Rast BMW M4 GT3 2.939
6 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1.256
7 Germany Laurin Heinrich Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0.423
8 Italy Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 0.473
9 Germany Christian Engelhart Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1.012
10 Norway Dennis Olsen Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 3.269
11 Austria Thomas Preining Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0.579
12 Austria Clemens Schmid Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 2.482
13 Germany Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0.265
14 Jusuf Owega Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 3.733
15 Thierry Vermeulen Ferrari 296 GT3 7.337
16 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 2.561
17 Germany Luca Engstler Audi R8 LMS Evo II 0.863
18 Germany David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 3.492
19 Italy Alessio Deledda Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 38.987
  Turkey Ayhancan Güven Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 4 laps
  India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 13 laps
  South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 GT3 1'17.725
  Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 3 laps
  Switzerland Patric Niederhauser Audi R8 LMS Evo II 7 laps
  Austria Mick Wishofer Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'37.573
  Italy Mattia Drudi Audi R8 LMS Evo II 5 laps
  Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 7 laps
