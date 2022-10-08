Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hockenheim DTM race red-flagged after scary crashes Next / Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"
DTM / Hockenheimring Race report

DTM Hockenheim: Auer beats van der Linde in chaotic crash-filled race

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer moved within two points of DTM championship leader Sheldon van der Linde with victory in the penultimate race of the season at the Hockenheimring, which was overshadowed by a violent multi-car pile-up.

Rachit Thukral
By:


The race was red-flagged following a chaotic restart on lap 6 that saw Thomas Preining and David Schumacher smashing into the barriers on the run to Turn 8 following contact, and Dennis Olsen hitting the wall rear-first just seconds later after a separate incident with Ricardo Feller.

All cars were heavily damaged in the incident, with the engine from Olsen’s Porsche being thrown out of the car on impact and immediately catching fire.

Only 17 out of 27 cars returned on track when the race resumed after a long red-flag, as several others had retired earlier in crashes on the opening lap and again on lap 6 prior to the carnage that ensued at Turn 8.

Polesitter Auer was able to hold the lead with ease at the second restart following DTM’s decision to abandon the much-maligned double-file restart procedure, with Marco Wittmann closely following the Winward Mercedes driver in his Walkenhorst BMW.

Both drivers headed to the pits at the same time on lap 11, with Auer hanging on to position despite a quicker stop by the Walkenhorst crew.

Wittmann tried to put pressure on Auer on the outlap, but the Austrian was able to withstand the pressure and eventually eke out a one-second buffer over the two-time champion.

Two-time champion Wittmann mounted a second attack on lap 26 and even managed to move his nose ahead of Auer into the hairpin, only to run deep and allow the latter back through into the net lead.

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Auer was then able to pass the Rosberg Audi of Dev Gore - who had moved up the order controversially with a pitstop that remains under investigation - to score his first win since the season opener at Portimao.

However, this wasn’t enough to take the lead of the championship following an inspired recovery drive from Sheldon van der Linde, who rebounded from a 10-place grid penalty to finish right behind him in second.

The Schubert BMW driver jumped from 16th to eighth at the original start, avoiding the mess that ensued between Turns 1 and 2 as well as the errant wheel thrown off his brother Kelvin’s Audi, before charging past his rivals including Rene Rast to move up to podium positions.

When Wittmann got held up by the struggling Audi of Gore on the penultimate lap, van der Linde sent his BMW up the inside of the German to claim a crucial second position in his pursuit of a maiden title.

Abt Audi’s Rast was another driver to make rapid gains on the opening lap, jumping from seventh to third, but was powerless to defend from van der Linde’s BMW as he crossed the finish line in fifth behind Gore.

Mirko Bortolotti was the last of the frontrunners to pit after dropping from third to fifth at the original start, but a slow 13.5s pitstop left him tumbling down the order and with a mountain to climb in the remainder of the race.

Bortolotti did manage to regain several positions in the closing stages of the race to finish seventh behind the second Schubert BMW of Philipp Eng, whose result helped the squad clinch the teams’ title over Abt Sportsline with a race still to run.

The top 10 was rounded out by Team Rosberg’s Nico Muller, Luca Stolz (HRT Mercedes) and Maximilian Buhk (Mucke Mercedes).

Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: DTM

Ahead of Sunday's finale, van der Linde leads the championship by two points over Auer, with Rast 21 points adrift in third and Bortolotti 28 in arrears in fourth.

Team Bernhard Porsche driver Preining is effectively out of the title battle following his horrific incident with Schumacher’s Winward Mercedes earlier on lap 6.

Full Race 1 results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1:34'18.676    
2 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 GT3 1:34'19.357 0.681 0.681
3 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 1:34'20.583 1.907 1.226
4 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1:34'21.775 3.099 1.192
5 Germany René Rast Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1:34'23.729 5.053 1.954
6 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 GT3 1:34'24.525 5.849 0.796
7 Italy Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1:34'24.972 6.296 0.447
8 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1:34'28.000 9.324 3.028
9 Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1:34'33.026 14.350 5.026
10 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1:34'38.328 19.652 5.302
11 Germany Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1:34'38.781 20.105 0.453
12 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1:34'39.935 21.259 1.154
13 Brazil Felipe Fraga Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1:34'40.498 21.822 0.563
14 Germany Christian Engelhart Porsche 911 GT3 R 1:34'41.162 22.486 0.664
15 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1:34'49.894 31.218 8.732
16 Leon Köhler BMW M4 GT3 1:35'00.221 41.545 10.327
  Italy Alessio Deledda Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1:15'53.237 11 Laps 11 Laps
  New Zealand Nick Cassidy Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 13'37.890 24 Laps 13 Laps
  Switzerland Ricardo Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 13'38.051 24 Laps 0.161
  Austria Thomas Preining Porsche 911 GT3 R 13'38.099 24 Laps 0.048
  Germany David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 13'38.384 24 Laps 0.285
  Norway Dennis Olsen Porsche 911 GT3 R 13'38.420 24 Laps 0.036
  Canada Mikael Grenier Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 13'38.801 24 Laps 0.381
  Austria Clemens Schmid Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 13'39.099 24 Laps 0.298
  Switzerland Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 13'39.391 24 Laps 0.292
  Germany Marius Zug Audi R8 LMS Evo II 13'39.521 24 Laps 0.130
  India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0.000    
Hockenheim DTM race red-flagged after scary crashes
Previous article

Hockenheim DTM race red-flagged after scary crashes
Next article

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"
Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
