Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How the DTM is keeping its touring car past alive
DTM / Red Bull Ring News

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring

Schaeffler will reveal a soundtrack for the DTM Electric prototype at the penultimate round of the DTM season in Austria this weekend.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring

DTM Electric is a new one-make category that could join the DTM support bill by 2025 and is based on an under-development prototype capable of producing 1000bhp and reaching speeds up to 300km/h.

After two previous demonstration runs in the last two years, the car will again be shown to the public at the Red Bull Ring from Friday-Sunday, this time equipped with a special sound-generating technology. 

The idea is to not mimic the sound of a combustion engine or take cues from science fiction. Instead, the DTM Electric is supposed to closely resemble the sound of an electric motor, but with certain tweaks to make it more appealing to trackside spectators.

Whether the race cars will actually sound like this when the championship makes its debut is yet to be evaluated, according to a statement from DTM.

“We are developing the automotive sound of the future,” said Dr. Jochen Schroder, head of the e-mobility division at Schaeffler. “While doing so, we have developed the sound really close to the physics of an electric engine, but even cooler yet.”

DTM Electric car 2022

DTM Electric car 2022

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

 

The DTM Electric vehicle will feature a special software this weekend that will combine real-time data with a sound profile developed by Schaeffler specifically for this project. This soundtrack has been modeled on an actual electric motor.

As the car speeds up or brakes, the software will adapt the pitch and the volume of the sound already saved in the system.

The sound will then be transmitted via an amplifier to coils in the vehicle which will cause the body to vibrate. It is this vibration that will allow fans to hear the sound of the car, and it means that the Schaeffler won’t have to employ a traditional loudspeaker system.

“What has initially succeeded in the laboratory and is to be taken to the track at Red Bull Ring is absolutely breath-taking,” said Michael Resl, director competition & technology at ITR.

“Schaeffler has succeeded in developing a sound system that takes into account the high performance potential of the DTM Electric cars and gives the cars an appropriate soundscape.”

Sophia Floersch, who raced in the DTM last year with Abt Audi and is an ambassador for DTM Electric's official partner Schaeffler, has been tasked with driving the demo car this weekend.

shares
comments

Related video

How the DTM is keeping its touring car past alive
Previous article

How the DTM is keeping its touring car past alive
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Audi's Sainz calls for roadbook clarity in Dakar after 2022 issues
Dakar

Audi's Sainz calls for roadbook clarity in Dakar after 2022 issues

BMW reveals 2023 IMSA drivers, final LMDh race livery
IMSA

BMW reveals 2023 IMSA drivers, final LMDh race livery

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring
DTM DTM

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring

Schaeffler will reveal a soundtrack for the DTM Electric prototype at the penultimate round of the DTM season in Austria this weekend.

How the DTM is keeping its touring car past alive
DTM DTM

How the DTM is keeping its touring car past alive

The DTM pivoted away from its touring car heritage by moving to GT3 cars in 2021, but it’s still indulging its history with familiar machines appearing on the support bill. A move to expand the offering for fans, the new-for-2022 DTM Classic Cup is already proving a worthwhile addition to its platform and attracting some of its past names to do battle once more

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta
DTM DTM

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta

Red Bull had firm plans to field IndyCar race winner Colton Herta in this weekend’s DTM races in Austria as part of its effort to get him into Formula 1, only for the guest entry to be aborted at a short notice.

2022 DTM Red Bull Ring: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

2022 DTM Red Bull Ring: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM travels to the Red Bull Ring in Austria on 23-25 September for the penultimate round of the 2022 season, with the title battle at a crucial phase. Here's how you can watch it.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.