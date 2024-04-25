DTM 2024 entry list: Who is driving in the DTM this year?

A total of 20 drivers are competing in the DTM in 2024, representing nine teams and seven different manufacturers.

The youngest driver on the grid is 19-year-old Ben Dorr, while Maro Engel is now the oldest racer in the field at 37 following the exit of Franck Perera.

Eight of the 20 drivers are from Germany, while Austria is the second-most representated nation on the grid at three.

Compared to last year, 17 full-season drivers are making a return, while the remaining 11 are absent from the category. Dorr is the only true rookie on the 2024 grid, with both Maximilian Paul and Nicki Thiim having prior experience of racing in the DTM.

Who is driving in the DTM this year?

The number of entries in the DTM has come down from 28 to just 20 this year. A combination of high cost, worsening economic conditions and lower manufacturer support has led to a reduction in the participation levels this year.

In addition, teams like Manthey EMA and SSR Performance invested a lot of resources in private testing this year, prompting other teams to follow suit to remain competitive or leave the category. The ADAC is trying to counteract this by imposing restrictions on in-season testing, with new measures coming into force from 1 March.

While fewer cars could be seen as a cause for concern, the DTM has also gained a new manufacturer in form of McLaren, with Dorr Motorsport starting a new partnership with the revered British brand.

2024 DTM calendar: