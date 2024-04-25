All Series
DTM Oschersleben

DTM 2024 entry list: Who is driving in the DTM this year?

The 2024 DTM season kicks off this weekend at the Oschersleben. Here's the full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers competing in the ADAC-run series this year.

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Mercedes-AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

A total of 20 drivers are competing in the DTM in 2024, representing nine teams and seven different manufacturers.

The youngest driver on the grid is 19-year-old Ben Dorr, while Maro Engel is now the oldest racer in the field at 37 following the exit of Franck Perera.

Eight of the 20 drivers are from Germany, while Austria is the second-most representated nation on the grid at three.

Compared to last year, 17 full-season drivers are making a return, while the remaining 11 are absent from the category. Dorr is the only true rookie on the 2024 grid, with both Maximilian Paul and Nicki Thiim having prior experience of racing in the DTM.

Who is driving in the DTM this year?

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

South Africa Kelvin van der Linde

Abt Sportsline

Audi
Switzerland Ricardo Feller Abt Sportsline

Audi

Germany Sheldon van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

BMW
Germany Marco Wittmann Schubert Motorsport

BMW
Germany Rene Rast Schubert Motorsport

BMW
United Kingdom Jack Aitken Emil Frey Racing Ferrari
Netherlands Thierry Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing Ferrari
Denmark Nicki Thiim SSR Performance Lamborghini
Italy Mirko Bortolotti SSR Performance Lamborghini
Germany Christian Engelhart Grasser Racing Lamborghini
Germany Luca Engstler Grasser Racing Lamborghini
Germany Luca Stolz HRT Mercedes
India Arjun Maini HRT Mercedes
Germany Maro Engel Winward Mercedes
Austria  Lucas Auer Winward Mercedes
Turkey Ayhancan Guven Manthey EMA Porsche
Austria Thomas Preining  Manthey EMA Porsche
Germany Ben Dorr Dorr Motorsport McLaren
Austria Clemens Schmid Dorr Motorsport McLaren
The number of entries in the DTM has come down from 28 to just 20 this year. A combination of high cost, worsening economic conditions and lower manufacturer support has led to a reduction in the participation levels this year.
In addition, teams like Manthey EMA and SSR Performance invested a lot of resources in private testing this year, prompting other teams to follow suit to remain competitive or leave the category. The ADAC is trying to counteract this by imposing restrictions on in-season testing, with new measures coming into force from 1 March.
While fewer cars could be seen as a cause for concern, the DTM has also gained a new manufacturer in form of McLaren, with Dorr Motorsport starting a new partnership with the revered British brand.

2024 DTM calendar:

Round Venue Date
1 Germany Oschersleben 27-28 April
2 Germany Lausitzring 25-26 May
3 Netherlands Zandvoort 8-9 June
4 Germany Norisring 6-7 July
5 Germany Nurburgring 17-18 August
6 Germany Sachsenring 7-8 September
7 Austria Red Bull Ring 28-29 September
8 Germany Hockenheimring 19-20 October

