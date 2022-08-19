Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Audi's Rast reveals unusual strategy for fourth DTM title push
DTM / Nurburgring News

Drivers have to be "more on point" in "closer" 2022 DTM fight – Gotz

Defending DTM champion Maxi Gotz says the increased competition level in the series this year means drivers have to be "more on point" than in 2021 to score big points.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Drivers have to be "more on point" in "closer" 2022 DTM fight – Gotz

The Mercedes-AMG factory driver won the DTM’s first title of its new GT3 era last year for the HRT outfit before switching to Winward Racing for this season.

But from grids averaging at 20.3 cars last season, grid sizes this year have increased to an average of 28.25 cars per round, with the addition of factory drivers from Lamborghini and Porsche and returning three-time DTM champion Rene Rast raising the bar.

Only Schubert BMW racer Sheldon van der Linde has won more than once, and a different driver has been on pole for all eight races so far. Lamborghini is the only brand yet to win a race, although Grasser Racing’s Mirko Bortolotti heads the standings.

Gotz produced his best weekend of the season last time out at the Norisring with a brace of sixth-places and sits 16th in the points at the halfway point of the season.

Speaking to Autosport prior to the Norisring weekend, the 36-year-old said: “The start of the season was not easy.

“I think generally the DTM this year changed – it’s more challenging, and even harder to bring it on point to be there all the time.

“We saw this also that there were many guys on the podium, so it was not only one guy who won or finished P3 all the time.

“It’s more up and down because it’s closer, and you have to be even more on point than last year.”

Maximilian Gotz, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD

Maximilian Gotz, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Gotz said he is optimistic that Mercedes can shine in the latter half of the year, having only managed to win one race this year courtesy of Winward’s Lucas Auer in the Portimao season-opener.

Read more: Can the DTM’s reigning champion turn around his sluggish title defence?

Asked what would constitute a successful rest of the year for him, Gotz said: “There are many racetracks coming which I really like: Nurburgring, Spa, Red Bull Ring, Hockenheim I like also, so I think the season is not done yet.

“There is still potential to get big points and only the big points are counting really. If you’re P8, 9, whatever, you get some points yes, but it’s not the big ones.

“The tracks coming now which I like, and Mercedes works quite well on.

“In the end, this could be a turnaround here.”

Tickets
shares
comments
Audi's Rast reveals unusual strategy for fourth DTM title push
Previous article

Audi's Rast reveals unusual strategy for fourth DTM title push
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Friday Favourite: The V10 GT brute that conquered prototypes at Daytona
GT

Friday Favourite: The V10 GT brute that conquered prototypes at Daytona

Rosberg's team calls on XE for "better circuit layouts" to avoid accidents Sardinia II
Extreme E

Rosberg's team calls on XE for "better circuit layouts" to avoid accidents

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Drivers have to be "more on point" in "closer" 2022 DTM fight – Gotz
DTM DTM

Drivers have to be "more on point" in "closer" 2022 DTM fight – Gotz

Defending DTM champion Maxi Gotz says the increased competition level in the series this year means drivers have to be "more on point" than in 2021 to score big points.

Audi's Rast reveals unusual strategy for fourth DTM title push
DTM DTM

Audi's Rast reveals unusual strategy for fourth DTM title push

Audi driver Rene Rast aims to exploit the DTM’s success ballast system by targeting regular third-place finishes and believes this unusual tactic can help boost his chances of scoring a fourth title.

How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year
DTM DTM

How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year

The DTM is one of the most fiercely-competitive GT championships around at the moment, with grids pushing 30 cars and a strong complement of factory aces. Amid it all, GT3 rookie David Schumacher is finding a steep learning curve, but his champion team-mate likes what he sees

Rast announces shock departure from Audi Sport
DTM DTM

Rast announces shock departure from Audi Sport

Rene Rast has announced his shock departure from Audi Sport, ending a 12-year partnership at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.