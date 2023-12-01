David Schumacher’s DTM future uncertain after Winward contract expiration
Mercedes driver David Schumacher faces an uncertain future in the DTM following the expiration of his contract with Winward.
Son of former Formula 1 and DTM driver Ralf, Schumacher left single-seaters after 2021 in favour of a career in sportscar racing, embarking on an ambitious project in DTM with Mercedes customer Winward.
However, after two lacklustre seasons that yielded just a single top-10 result, Schumacher’s stint in Germany’s top-most category could be coming to an end, with serious question marks hanging over whether he would be returning there for a third campaign in 2024.
Mercedes-AMG customer sport manager Stefan Wendl declined to offer any information when asked if Schumacher will be present on next year’s grid, where the German manufacturer will again have a sizeable presence with the AMG GT3.
"I can't comment on that yet,” Wendl told Autosport's sister title Motorsport-Total.com. “We are completely open about it.
“David will decide for himself what the right direction is to develop yourself further. But everything is possible."
Asked what kind of programme will be suitable for Schumacher, Wendl said: “It would be best if he did everything, but of course it has to be feasible in terms of time and resources.”
However, despite a possible exit from DTM, Schumacher could remain part of the Mercedes fold next year following positive talks between the two parties at the German manufacturer’s end-of-season gala in Valencia.
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
David Schumacher, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD
“Just last week in Valencia we had very good discussions with David and his partners,” Wendl said on the sidelines of the Macau GT race.
"I'm very optimistic that we will hear news in the next few weeks.”
One option on the table for Schumacher is to fully focus on GT World Challenge Endurance Cup after a strong rookie season in which he finished third in Gold class, with victory at Nurburgring along with Milkas Born and Mariuz Zug being the highlight of his campaign.
The 22-year-old will also face far less media attention in GTWCE compared to the DTM, allowing him to further hone his skills in GT cars in a relaxed environment.
“David was very strong in the World Challenge, he was the lead driver. And in the DTM he was still a little unhappy here and there,” said Wendl.
Schumacher’s results in GTWCE were in stark contrast to those in DTM, where he finished down in 25th in the championship with just 16 points from as many races. Attempto Audi’s Mattia Drudi was the only driver to finish behind Schumacher in the standings among those who completed the season.
This was still an improvement over his rookie season in which he failed to score all year, albeit under the old points system which only rewarded the top 10 drivers in races.
Had the current system been in place, he would have scored eight points with a best finish of 11th at Spa.
Schumacher feels he made progress from his rookie season in the DTM, even if he felt he lacked the consistency to challenge for a top 15 finish on a regular basis.
“I believe that the development was definitely there [from 2022],” Schumacher told German broadcaster ran.de. “I heard that from a lot of people too.
“We had a difficult year in general with the team and also with AMG. We didn't just do it, there were always ups and downs."
Wendl feels Schumacher faced a lot of scrutiny in DTM, but expressed confidence in the capabilities of the German driver.
“In the DTM he has maximum pressure, has [multiple race winner] Lucas Auer as a team-mate, but he can basically do it,” he said.
DTM drivers hit out at David Schumacher for "driving like a blind man"
DTM drivers hit out at David Schumacher for "driving like a blind man" DTM drivers hit out at David Schumacher for "driving like a blind man"
David Schumacher suffers fracture in Hockenheim DTM crash
David Schumacher suffers fracture in Hockenheim DTM crash David Schumacher suffers fracture in Hockenheim DTM crash
How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year
How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year How the DTM’s newest Schumacher is faring in his rookie year
Latest news
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case? McLaren v Palou: What's on the line in high-stakes court case?
Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season
Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season
Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch
Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch
Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur
Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur Ferrari cannot repeat mistake of "too high" expectations for F1 2024 - Vasseur
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.