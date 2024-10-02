ADAC unveils full 2025 DTM calendar
The full calendar for 2025 has been announced ahead of this year’s finale
Start action
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
The DTM has revealed an unchanged calendar for 2025, the third season to be held under the aegis of the ADAC.
All eight circuits that are a part of the 2024 schedule have been retained, while the order of races will also remain the same.
That means six of the eight rounds in 2025 will take place in the DTM’s homeland in Germany, while the Netherlands and Austria will host one event each.
Despite the chiefs of the Salzburgring holding talks with the DTM for a return as early as 2025, the Austrian circuit has not been included in next year’s calendar.
The championship will once again kick off at Oschersleben on the last weekend of April followed by a trip to the Lausitzring in May.
The series will make its first overseas visit on 6-8 June, with the Zandvoort event once again clashing with the Le Mans 24 Hours test day.
The showpiece Norisring event keeps its usual July slot, while the Nurburgring and Sachsenring races have been brought forward to the second and fourth weekends of August respectively.
Start action
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
The penultimate round of the season at the Red Bull Ring has also been allocated a new date, 12-14 September, allowing the season to conclude two weeks earlier than usual on 3-5 October at Hockenheim.
“The fans’ enthusiasm for the DTM is high, which shows that we are on the right track when it comes to the calendar,” said ADAC Motorsport Director Thomas Voss.
“Over the past few months, we have carefully scrutinised exciting venues for the DTM. However, as all the events in Germany have experienced a significant increase in popularity among visitors, we will stick with the tried-and-tested venues for the 2025 season."
2025 DTM calendar
25/04-27/04 – Motorsport Arena Oschersleben
23/05-25/05 – Dekra Lausitzring
06/06-08/06 – Circuit Zandvoort
04/07-06/07 – Norisring
08/08-10/08 – Nürburgring
22/08-24/08 – Sachsenring
12/09.-14/09 – Red Bull Ring
03/10-05/10 – Hockenheimring
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Aston Martin must not sit back and wait for Newey to start, says Krack
Miller: Ajo will bring “pull and power” to KTM MotoGP team in 2025
Exclusive: Ben Sulayem claims British media bias "convicted me"
F1 abandons Abu Dhabi rookie sprint race idea for 2024
Autosport Plus
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments