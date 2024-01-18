Loeb's Dakar victory hopes end with mechanical issues on Stage 11
Sebastien Loeb's hopes of a maiden victory in the Dakar Rally ended after his Prodrive Hunter was struck with mechanical issues on the penultimate stage on Thursday.
The 420km test between Al-'Ula and Yanbu was expected to be one of the toughest stages of 2024, as it ran through some of the areas that caused so many punctures in last year's edition of the rally-raid.
Loeb had been trying to overhaul Audi's Carlos Sainz for the lead when a problem developed on the right-front triangle of his Hunter after a stone hit, leaving him stranded 132km into the stage.
After waiting for about 20 minutes, the organisation reported that the nine-time World Rally champion had asked for assistance crew to arrive and rescue him from Stage 11.
"Sebastien Loeb and his co-pilot Fabian Lurquin have been stopped at kilometer 132 for about twenty minutes," it said.
"Sebastien Loeb has been halted at 132 km due to broken front right-hand A-arm. The Frenchman is reported to have asked his assistance to pick him up and exit the special. He will be able to take starter’s orders tomorrow, but the fight for overall victory is over".
According to the Bahrain Raid Extreme team, Loeb damaged his suspension following a brutal landing after a jump, but managed to repair the broken part thanks to the help of the YunXiang China T1+ team’s Hunter crew.
Although Loeb was initially expected to withdraw from the day and head back to the bivouac, the suspension damage on his car was repaired in time for him to take part in the remainder of the stage.
Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport
#204 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Carlos Sainz Sr, Lucas Cruz
Up to that point, the Frenchman had lost a few seconds to Sainz, who held a comfortable lead of 13m22s going into the penultimate stage.
While Loeb's chances of a victory in 2024 were already wearing thin, the issue has now formally sent him out of reckoning in his eighth appearance at the event.
It also means Sainz is now well on his way to a third victory on Dakar, with the next-best car of factory Toyota driver Lucas Moraes trailing him by more than an hour.
Sainz can also call on his Audi team-mates Stephane Peterhansel and Mattias Ekstrom for help, with both starting behind the stage him to cover the Spaniard in case of a puncture.
Loeb has hadn't this luxury since team-mate Nasser Al-Attiyah withdrew from the rally on Wednesday with his own set of issues with the Prodrive. On Stage 10, Loeb picked up two punctures and also lost time with an issue with the jack, forcing him to drop his car into a small hole to raise the opposite corner.
Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit
Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit Loeb had "no chance" against three-car Audi team in Dakar after Al-Attiyah exit
Loeb: "No plan at the moment" for WRC return in 2023
Loeb: "No plan at the moment" for WRC return in 2023 Loeb: "No plan at the moment" for WRC return in 2023
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start
Latest news
How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm
How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm
IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success
IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success
Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Portimao
Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Portimao Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Portimao
Peugeot unveils tweaked 2024 WEC line-up
Peugeot unveils tweaked 2024 WEC line-up Peugeot unveils tweaked 2024 WEC line-up
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar
Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge
Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.