Honda rider Schareina out of Dakar Rally after breaking wrist

Honda rider Tosha Schareina has retired from the Dakar Rally after breaking his wrist in a fall in Saturday's opening stage.

Mario Galán
Author Mario Galán
Updated
#68 Monster Energy Honda: Tosha Schareina

The first stage of the Dakar Rally got off to a dramatic start as the medical helicopter had to come to the aid of Honda rider Joaquim Rodrigues after a crash at the 82km mark.

But that was not all in the bike category, as overall leader and one of the favourites for victory, Schareina, went down 240km into the stage later in the day.

The Valencian rider, who was in third place, injured his arm in the process, making it difficult for the factory Honda rider to continue any futher. 

Hero's Ross Branch stopped to help him in case he needed medical attention, and that's when it was discovered that there was something wrong with his arm. The incident occured at 11:18 local time, wiping his chances of winning the Touareg Trophy for the first time.

It was later discovered that he had broken his left wrist in the crash.

He finally abandoned his efforts after receiving medical assistance from the Dakar safety team.

#68 Monster Energy Honda: Tosha Schareina

Photo by: Honda Racing

#68 Monster Energy Honda: Tosha Schareina

Before the crash, Schareina had been leading the rally ahead of Branch, with Michael Docherty next up on his KTM Rally2 bike.

Other leading contenders like Ricky Brabec (Honda), Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco TVS) and Kevin Benavides (KTM) were a little further behind, but lost more time in the rocky and sandy areas as they headed for Al Henakiyah.

Bikes wasn't the only category that witnessed drama on the first day of Dakar. The cars division had to be delayed due to an accident involving Overdrive driver Lionel Baud and a spectator.

In a statement, Dakar organiser ASO noted that there was an "incident with a spectator about 200 metres from the start line" and the injured fan was "attended to by the medical services and taken to the nearest hospital."

It followed confusion just before the beginning of the day's proceedings, when Century driver Brian Baragwanath didn't arrive at the start on time, prompting Baud to take on the timed section.

