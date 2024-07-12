All Series
Dakar Ford Raptor T1+ unveil

Ford reveals Dakar challenger at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford’s rally-raid challenger breaks cover as the American giant ramps up preparation for Dakar 2025 

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Ford Raptor T1+

Ford has taken the covers off the Raptor T1+ contender ahead of its debut at the Dakar Rally in January 2025.

The American manufacturer showcased the vehicle to the public for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday, as it gears up for a factory programme in the World Rally-Raid Championship next year together with M-Sport.

Ford has also revealed that the Raptor T1+ will weigh a minimum of 2,010kg and will have a width of 2,300mm. The vehicle will sit on 8.5-inch by 17-inch aluminium wheels with 37-inch tyres, offering a wheel travel of up to 350mm.

Power will come from a 5.0-litre Coyote-based V8 engine, which will be paired with a dry-sump oil system and a tuned exhaust.

As previously announced, four-time Dakar winner Carlos Sainz Sr will lead Ford’s works effort from 2025, with Nani Roma also part of the four-car line-up. The names of the remaining two drivers will be revealed at a later date.

Ford has been testing the Raptor T1+ privately for some time and has already racked up 10,000km of running. 

The vehicle will make its competition debut at the Baja Hungary on 8-10 August before heading to Morocco in October for Rallye du Maroc. Its maiden Dakar outing will kick off on 4 January, 2025.

Ford Raptor T1+

Ford Raptor T1+

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ford did make an exploratory outing in the world’s prestigious rally-raid earlier this year with a revised version of the NWM-built Ranger that was piloted by Roma and South Africa's Gareth Woolridge. However, 2025 will mark Ford’s first-ever full-works effort in the Saudi Arabia-based marathon.

“Taking on such a demanding race like Dakar is a daunting task for all of us at Ford Performance, but we have never shirked a challenge,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports. 

“To embrace this challenge, we have partnered with the best in the world with M-Sport and Red Bull and I think it shows how seriously we are taking this project. 

“The Ford Raptor T1+ is a stake in the ground for our global off-road vision – we want to take on the best and prove ourselves in the toughest places on earth. The lessons we are learning from Raptor T1+, along with competing with stock trucks in Baja 1000 and Finke Desert Race, will help make Raptor vehicles even better for our customers.”

Ford Raptor T1+

Ford Raptor T1+

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ford Raptor T1+

Ford Raptor T1+

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ford Raptor T1+

Ford Raptor T1+

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Previous article Ogier was "never really attracted" by Dakar as he rules out future outing

