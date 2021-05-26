Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Filters:

Championship Driver Team Event Location Plus Article type Date
6,565 articles
Championship
Loading...
Driver
Loading...
Team
Loading...
Event
Loading...
Location
Loading...
Plus
All
Plus
Article type
Loading...
Date

Other Series News

Grid
List
Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
Historics Historics

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

The story of Ken Tyrrell and his grand prix team will be marked at Brands Hatch this weekend by the presentation of a new Tyrrell Trophy to the driver of the weekend.

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

The spotter for reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was indefinitely suspended by the series and his team, Hendrick Motorsports, on Wednesday.
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
National National

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

The first weekend of British GT and BRDC British F3 also marked the first weekend where spectators could return to the English circuits and they witnessed plenty of thrills and spills

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday

It’s goodbye F1 Esports Pro Draft and hello F1 Esports Series Pro Exhibition, which is happening on Thursday 27th May 2021.

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NASCAR NASCAR

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

OPINION: NASCAR has once again found itself facing a mountain of criticism after calling its crash-afflicted wet weather race at COTA to an early halt. But the sanctioning body has only itself to blame.

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race

Chase Elliott made the most of a slick pit strategy to score his NASCAR Cup Series victory of season in a rain-shortened crash-strewn race at the Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos

A series of frightening crashes triggered by persistent rain showers and low visibility forced NASCAR to red flag its Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Lamborghini Esports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open
Esports Esports

Lamborghini Esports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open

Following a successful competition last year, The Real Race returns for 2021 with the chance to win a Lamborghini headquarters experience and to become the first-ever Lamborghini Official Sim Driver.

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review

Say hello to the Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on from Thrustmaster, probably the best-looking sim-racing rim I’ve ever seen.

Silverstone re-opens to spectators for first time since November 2019
Historics Historics

Silverstone re-opens to spectators for first time since November 2019

The Silverstone circuit will open to spectators for the first time since November 2019 when fans are admitted to this weekend’s Historic Sports Car Club International Trophy meeting on the Grand Prix circuit.

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR NASCAR

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Brad Keselowski is considering an offer to become the next NASCAR Cup driver with an ownership interest in the series, Autosport has learned.

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game
Formula 1 Formula 1

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game

Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher have been named among the Formula 1 ‘icon’ drivers included in the upcoming F1 2021 video game from Codemasters and EA Sports.

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

7h
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
4
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

7h
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

1d
NASCAR Dover: Bowman holds off Larson for second win of 2021
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Dover: Bowman holds off Larson for second win of 2021

Alex Bowman put the #48 Hendrick Motorsports car back in familiar surroundings with victory at Dover to pick up his second win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup season.

Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic
National National

Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic

The life and achievements of ex-Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker will be celebrated at The Silverstone Classic later this year.

The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed Plus
Historics Historics

The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed

With attention to detail the first concern, Prodrive’s new Legends department has completed its first restoration project on Petter Solberg's 2004 Rally Japan winner – and is busily gearing up for more

Daytona 24 Hours LMP2 winner Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA
NASCAR NASCAR

Daytona 24 Hours LMP2 winner Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA

Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona LMP2 champion Kyle Tilley will make his NASCAR debut this season, competing in four Cup Series road course events for Live Fast Motorsports.

WRX 2021 opener in Norway cancelled
World Rallycross World Rallycross

WRX 2021 opener in Norway cancelled

The opening round of the World Rallycross Championship in Norway has been cancelled, while the Montalegre circuit in Portugal has returned to the schedule to become the season finale.

New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries
Esports Esports

New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries

The off-road arcade racer has just been updated with a suite of online-related changes and some new Red Bull liveries from the world of motorsport.

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals
Esports Esports

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

The new Fanatec CSL Pedals look set to provide sub-$200/€200 load cell sim racing pedals for the very first time.

Darlington NASCAR: Truex takes dominant third win over Larson
NASCAR NASCAR

Darlington NASCAR: Truex takes dominant third win over Larson

Martin Truex Jr took his third NASCAR Cup victory of the season in round 12 at Darlington, leading 248 of the 293 laps to head Kyle Larson by 2.571s.

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why is it needed?
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why is it needed?

The NASCAR Next Gen is the future generation of chassis to be used in the series and is aimed at making the cars more cost-effective while simultaneously enhancing driver safety.

Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years

Toyota Racing president David Wilson believes NASCAR’s Next Gen car is the “biggest change for the NASCAR industry” for over 50 years.

Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash
Historics Historics

Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash

Jean Alesi and Marco Werner have both spoken out following their controversial clash in a historic Formula 1 race at Monaco.

NASCAR Kansas: Kyle Busch takes first Cup win of 2021
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Kansas: Kyle Busch takes first Cup win of 2021

Kyle Busch celebrated his birthday by becoming the latest winner of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season at Kansas Speedway.

Latest news
Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
HIST

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

8h
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NAS

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

May 26, 2021
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
NTNL

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

May 26, 2021
F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
ESPT

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday

May 26, 2021
Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NAS

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

May 24, 2021
How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E
Esports Esports

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

When Frederik Rasmussen won the Formula E: Accelerate title, he also won the chance to prove just how realistic simulators are thanks to a drive in a real Formula E race car.

Roger Albert Clark Rally to tackle classic Welsh stages
National National

Roger Albert Clark Rally to tackle classic Welsh stages

This year’s Roger Albert Clark Rally will tackle some of the same iconic stages from the final round of the 1991 World Rally Championship exactly thirty years to the day.

Ken Tyrrell to race Tyrrell 011 in Historic F1
National National

Ken Tyrrell to race Tyrrell 011 in Historic F1

An American namesake of legendary team chief Ken Tyrrell, who guided Jackie Stewart to three Formula 1 world championships, plans to race a Tyrrell 011 next month.

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

PC and Xbox users will soon be able to buy a direct drive wheel base by Fanatec for a much lower price – delivering realistic feedback for sim racing to a wider market.

NASCAR Talladega: Keselowski wins last-lap thriller
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Talladega: Keselowski wins last-lap thriller

Brad Keselowski took his first win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series after beating Matt DiBenedetto on the final lap of the Talladega race.

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Historics Historics

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

Jean Alesi crashed out of a sensational lead at the Monaco Historic GP after a clash with three-time Le Mans winner Marco Werner.

Netflix to produce Bubba Wallace NASCAR documentary series
NASCAR NASCAR

Netflix to produce Bubba Wallace NASCAR documentary series

Netflix will produce an all-new documentary series around NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace.

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?
Esports Esports

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?

The official game of MotoGP is back with a 2021 season instalment. Are the new features enough to elevate MotoGP 21 into the pantheon of great racing games?

Gran Turismo to feature in new virtual Olympic games
Esports Esports

Gran Turismo to feature in new virtual Olympic games

Sim racing is to feature in the Olympics for the first time, with a Gran Turismo competition being chosen to form part of a new virtual games.

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports

The new Thrustmaster SF1000 Edition Wheel Add-on allows racing game fans and Esports competitors to use a replica of the 2020 Ferrari F1 steering wheel used by Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

NASCAR denies Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR denies Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

NASCAR has put a hold on Jennifer Jo Cobb’s debut in the Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Richmond NASCAR Cup: Bowman snatches late win from long-time leader Hamlin
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Richmond NASCAR Cup: Bowman snatches late win from long-time leader Hamlin

Alex Bowman snatched the lead of the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond with 10 laps remaining from Denny Hamlin to claim his first victory of the season.

Latest news
Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
HIST

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

8h
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NAS

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

May 26, 2021
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
NTNL

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

May 26, 2021
F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
ESPT

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday

May 26, 2021
Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NAS

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

May 24, 2021
Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
NASCAR NASCAR

Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

Second-generation racer Harrison Burton will make his NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega Superspeedway next weekend, piloting a Toyota Camry for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

Codemasters and EA have announced the first details for the F1 2021 video game, which will feature an all-new story mode and three new tracks.

Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed Goodwood Festival of Speed

Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed

American motorsport legend Roger Penske is set to return to Goodwood for the first time in nearly 60 years this summer with a planned appearance at the Festival of Speed.

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship
Esports Esports

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship

The 2021 World Rally Championship season will be replicated in the new WRC 10 video game. Set to be released in September 2021, the game will also celebrate 50 years of the WRC.

Ulster GP circuit, Dundrod, now in Ride 4
Esports Esports

Ulster GP circuit, Dundrod, now in Ride 4

The Ulster Grand Prix circuit, Dundrod, is now playable within the Ride 4 video game. As part of a free update to the game, players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series can now ride the high-speed 7.3 mile closed road circuit.

Jennifer Jo Cobb to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
NASCAR NASCAR

Jennifer Jo Cobb to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega

NASCAR veteran Jennifer Jo Cobb will make her Cup Series debut later this month at the Talladega Speedway with Rick Ware Racing.

Truex holds on to win rain-delayed Martinsville NASCAR Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Truex holds on to win rain-delayed Martinsville NASCAR Cup race

Martin Truex Jr became NASCAR’s first multiple race winner of 2021 in a rain-delayed Martinsville event that was postponed from Saturday.

Rain postpones NASCAR Martinsville race until Sunday
NASCAR NASCAR

Rain postpones NASCAR Martinsville race until Sunday

Heavy rain has forced this weekend’s NASCAR round at Martinsville to be postponed for a second consecutive day, with the Cup Series race halted after just 42 laps.

The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace Plus
Historics Historics

The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace

Two championships and two class titles in four seasons mark historics ace Benn Tilley as a special talent. Here’s how the Lincolnshire racer progressed from Junior Saloons to become Autosport’s top club driver of 2020

NASCAR testing rain tyres at Martinsville Speedway
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR testing rain tyres at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR has taken to the Martinsville Speedway to test a potential wet-weather option tyre provided by Goodyear to explore their feasibility on a damp oval track.

Why the Bristol dirt race didn't soil NASCAR's reputation
NASCAR NASCAR

Why the Bristol dirt race didn't soil NASCAR's reputation

OPINION: The NASCAR Cup Series has been willing to experiment with new race formats over the past few years, adding more road courses to break up the plethora of oval courses. But its conversion of the Bristol Motor Speedway to Cup's first dirt race since 1970 was the biggest experiment of all - and, largely, it was a successful one

Dirt racing to remain in NASCAR Cup for 2022 at Bristol
NASCAR NASCAR

Dirt racing to remain in NASCAR Cup for 2022 at Bristol

Dirt racing will remain on the NASCAR Cup Series bill at Bristol into 2022, following Monday's race at the circuit - the championship's first dirt event since 1970.

Latest news
Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
HIST

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

8h
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NAS

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

May 26, 2021
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
NTNL

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

May 26, 2021
F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
ESPT

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday

May 26, 2021
Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NAS

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

May 24, 2021
Logano claims NASCAR Cup win in overtime on Bristol dirt track
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Logano claims NASCAR Cup win in overtime on Bristol dirt track

Joey Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr during overtime for victory at the Bristol Motor Speedway, in the NASCAR Cup Series' first dirt race in over 50 years.

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar
World Rallycross World Rallycross

World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar

The World Rallycross Championship, now under the leadership of WRC Promoter, has announced a revised European-based 2021 calendar.

Le Mans Classic postponed until July 2022
Historics Historics

Le Mans Classic postponed until July 2022

The Le Mans Classic, one of the biggest events on the historic motorsport calendar, has been cancelled for 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in France.

Blaney snatches lead from Larson to win Atlanta NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR NASCAR

Blaney snatches lead from Larson to win Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

Ryan Blaney snatched the NASCAR Cup victory at Atlanta with eight laps remaining from Kyle Larson, whose tyres ran out of life in the dying stages of the race.

Why Ferrari has caught the sim racing bug
Esports Esports

Why Ferrari has caught the sim racing bug

Win on Sunday, sell on Monday. It’s been one of the most famous mantras behind the involvement of manufacturers in motorsport.

BRM F1 recreation project takes step forward as original engine runs
Historics Historics

BRM F1 recreation project takes step forward as original engine runs

The bold plan to build three examples of the V16-engined BRM P15 grand prix car has taken a step forward, after an original engine has successfully run on a dyno.

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021
Esports Esports

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021

Ferrari has expanded its official Esports Series for 2021 on the back of a successful debut last year, and will be hosting an additional livery competition for fans.

Ex-Warwick F2 Toleman set for racing return
Historics Historics

Ex-Warwick F2 Toleman set for racing return

The Toleman TG280 raced by Derek Warwick in the 1980 European Formula 2 Championship will return to racing at Silverstone in May, 39 years after its last known race.

Toughest ever Roger Albert Clark Rally planned for 2021
Historics Historics

Toughest ever Roger Albert Clark Rally planned for 2021

The 2021 Roger Albert Clark Rally will be the longest and toughest special stage rally on the UK calendar, covering a massive 350 competitive miles on forest special stages.

Reviewing Netflix's NASCAR sitcom The Crew
NASCAR NASCAR

Reviewing Netflix's NASCAR sitcom The Crew

OPINION: The world of NASCAR has been brought to Netflix in its new sitcom The Crew. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE takes a look..

Larson secures first NASCAR Cup win since return in Las Vegas
NASCAR NASCAR

Larson secures first NASCAR Cup win since return in Las Vegas

Kyle Larson claimed his first NASCAR Cup victory since his return to the championship following his suspension, winning out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to beat Brad Keselowski.

15 high-profile grids set for Silverstone Classic
Historics Historics

15 high-profile grids set for Silverstone Classic

Fifteen high-profile grids from across historic racing will form the race line-up as the Silverstone Classic returns this summer.

Latest news
Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
HIST

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

8h
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NAS

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

May 26, 2021
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
NTNL

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

May 26, 2021
F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
ESPT

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday

May 26, 2021
Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NAS

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

May 24, 2021
Load more
Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.