Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
The story of Ken Tyrrell and his grand prix team will be marked at Brands Hatch this weekend by the presentation of a new Tyrrell Trophy to the driver of the weekend.
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
The spotter for reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was indefinitely suspended by the series and his team, Hendrick Motorsports, on Wednesday.
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
The first weekend of British GT and BRDC British F3 also marked the first weekend where spectators could return to the English circuits and they witnessed plenty of thrills and spills
F1 Esports Pro Exhibition will showcase talent live this Thursday
It’s goodbye F1 Esports Pro Draft and hello F1 Esports Series Pro Exhibition, which is happening on Thursday 27th May 2021.
Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
OPINION: NASCAR has once again found itself facing a mountain of criticism after calling its crash-afflicted wet weather race at COTA to an early halt. But the sanctioning body has only itself to blame.
NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race
Chase Elliott made the most of a slick pit strategy to score his NASCAR Cup Series victory of season in a rain-shortened crash-strewn race at the Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
A series of frightening crashes triggered by persistent rain showers and low visibility forced NASCAR to red flag its Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.
Lamborghini Esports The Real Race returns for 2021, registration now open
Following a successful competition last year, The Real Race returns for 2021 with the chance to win a Lamborghini headquarters experience and to become the first-ever Lamborghini Official Sim Driver.
Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on review
Say hello to the Ferrari SF1000 Wheel Add-on from Thrustmaster, probably the best-looking sim-racing rim I’ve ever seen.
Silverstone re-opens to spectators for first time since November 2019
The Silverstone circuit will open to spectators for the first time since November 2019 when fans are admitted to this weekend’s Historic Sports Car Club International Trophy meeting on the Grand Prix circuit.
Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
Brad Keselowski is considering an offer to become the next NASCAR Cup driver with an ownership interest in the series, Autosport has learned.
Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game
Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher have been named among the Formula 1 ‘icon’ drivers included in the upcoming F1 2021 video game from Codemasters and EA Sports.
NASCAR Dover: Bowman holds off Larson for second win of 2021
Alex Bowman put the #48 Hendrick Motorsports car back in familiar surroundings with victory at Dover to pick up his second win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup season.
Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic
The life and achievements of ex-Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker will be celebrated at The Silverstone Classic later this year.
The painstaking process behind reviving Solberg's Subaru WRC steed
With attention to detail the first concern, Prodrive’s new Legends department has completed its first restoration project on Petter Solberg's 2004 Rally Japan winner – and is busily gearing up for more
Daytona 24 Hours LMP2 winner Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA
Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona LMP2 champion Kyle Tilley will make his NASCAR debut this season, competing in four Cup Series road course events for Live Fast Motorsports.
WRX 2021 opener in Norway cancelled
The opening round of the World Rallycross Championship in Norway has been cancelled, while the Montalegre circuit in Portugal has returned to the schedule to become the season finale.
New DIRT 5 update features online cross-play and Red Bull liveries
The off-road arcade racer has just been updated with a suite of online-related changes and some new Red Bull liveries from the world of motorsport.
Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals
The new Fanatec CSL Pedals look set to provide sub-$200/€200 load cell sim racing pedals for the very first time.
Darlington NASCAR: Truex takes dominant third win over Larson
Martin Truex Jr took his third NASCAR Cup victory of the season in round 12 at Darlington, leading 248 of the 293 laps to head Kyle Larson by 2.571s.
NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why is it needed?
The NASCAR Next Gen is the future generation of chassis to be used in the series and is aimed at making the cars more cost-effective while simultaneously enhancing driver safety.
Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years
Toyota Racing president David Wilson believes NASCAR’s Next Gen car is the “biggest change for the NASCAR industry” for over 50 years.
Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash
Jean Alesi and Marco Werner have both spoken out following their controversial clash in a historic Formula 1 race at Monaco.
NASCAR Kansas: Kyle Busch takes first Cup win of 2021
Kyle Busch celebrated his birthday by becoming the latest winner of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season at Kansas Speedway.
How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E
When Frederik Rasmussen won the Formula E: Accelerate title, he also won the chance to prove just how realistic simulators are thanks to a drive in a real Formula E race car.
Roger Albert Clark Rally to tackle classic Welsh stages
This year’s Roger Albert Clark Rally will tackle some of the same iconic stages from the final round of the 1991 World Rally Championship exactly thirty years to the day.
Ken Tyrrell to race Tyrrell 011 in Historic F1
An American namesake of legendary team chief Ken Tyrrell, who guided Jackie Stewart to three Formula 1 world championships, plans to race a Tyrrell 011 next month.
Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
PC and Xbox users will soon be able to buy a direct drive wheel base by Fanatec for a much lower price – delivering realistic feedback for sim racing to a wider market.
NASCAR Talladega: Keselowski wins last-lap thriller
Brad Keselowski took his first win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series after beating Matt DiBenedetto on the final lap of the Talladega race.
Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Jean Alesi crashed out of a sensational lead at the Monaco Historic GP after a clash with three-time Le Mans winner Marco Werner.
Netflix to produce Bubba Wallace NASCAR documentary series
Netflix will produce an all-new documentary series around NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace.
MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?
The official game of MotoGP is back with a 2021 season instalment. Are the new features enough to elevate MotoGP 21 into the pantheon of great racing games?
Gran Turismo to feature in new virtual Olympic games
Sim racing is to feature in the Olympics for the first time, with a Gran Turismo competition being chosen to form part of a new virtual games.
Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports
The new Thrustmaster SF1000 Edition Wheel Add-on allows racing game fans and Esports competitors to use a replica of the 2020 Ferrari F1 steering wheel used by Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.
NASCAR denies Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut
NASCAR has put a hold on Jennifer Jo Cobb’s debut in the Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.
Richmond NASCAR Cup: Bowman snatches late win from long-time leader Hamlin
Alex Bowman snatched the lead of the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond with 10 laps remaining from Denny Hamlin to claim his first victory of the season.
Harrison Burton to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
Second-generation racer Harrison Burton will make his NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega Superspeedway next weekend, piloting a Toyota Camry for Gaunt Brothers Racing.
F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Codemasters and EA have announced the first details for the F1 2021 video game, which will feature an all-new story mode and three new tracks.
Penske to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed
American motorsport legend Roger Penske is set to return to Goodwood for the first time in nearly 60 years this summer with a planned appearance at the Festival of Speed.
WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship
The 2021 World Rally Championship season will be replicated in the new WRC 10 video game. Set to be released in September 2021, the game will also celebrate 50 years of the WRC.
Ulster GP circuit, Dundrod, now in Ride 4
The Ulster Grand Prix circuit, Dundrod, is now playable within the Ride 4 video game. As part of a free update to the game, players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series can now ride the high-speed 7.3 mile closed road circuit.
Jennifer Jo Cobb to make NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega
NASCAR veteran Jennifer Jo Cobb will make her Cup Series debut later this month at the Talladega Speedway with Rick Ware Racing.
Truex holds on to win rain-delayed Martinsville NASCAR Cup race
Martin Truex Jr became NASCAR’s first multiple race winner of 2021 in a rain-delayed Martinsville event that was postponed from Saturday.
Rain postpones NASCAR Martinsville race until Sunday
Heavy rain has forced this weekend’s NASCAR round at Martinsville to be postponed for a second consecutive day, with the Cup Series race halted after just 42 laps.
The unusual racing journey forged by a youthful historics ace
Two championships and two class titles in four seasons mark historics ace Benn Tilley as a special talent. Here’s how the Lincolnshire racer progressed from Junior Saloons to become Autosport’s top club driver of 2020
NASCAR testing rain tyres at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR has taken to the Martinsville Speedway to test a potential wet-weather option tyre provided by Goodyear to explore their feasibility on a damp oval track.
Why the Bristol dirt race didn't soil NASCAR's reputation
OPINION: The NASCAR Cup Series has been willing to experiment with new race formats over the past few years, adding more road courses to break up the plethora of oval courses. But its conversion of the Bristol Motor Speedway to Cup's first dirt race since 1970 was the biggest experiment of all - and, largely, it was a successful one
Dirt racing to remain in NASCAR Cup for 2022 at Bristol
Dirt racing will remain on the NASCAR Cup Series bill at Bristol into 2022, following Monday's race at the circuit - the championship's first dirt event since 1970.
Logano claims NASCAR Cup win in overtime on Bristol dirt track
Joey Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr during overtime for victory at the Bristol Motor Speedway, in the NASCAR Cup Series' first dirt race in over 50 years.
World Rallycross releases revised 2021 calendar
The World Rallycross Championship, now under the leadership of WRC Promoter, has announced a revised European-based 2021 calendar.
Le Mans Classic postponed until July 2022
The Le Mans Classic, one of the biggest events on the historic motorsport calendar, has been cancelled for 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in France.
Blaney snatches lead from Larson to win Atlanta NASCAR Cup race
Ryan Blaney snatched the NASCAR Cup victory at Atlanta with eight laps remaining from Kyle Larson, whose tyres ran out of life in the dying stages of the race.
Why Ferrari has caught the sim racing bug
Win on Sunday, sell on Monday. It’s been one of the most famous mantras behind the involvement of manufacturers in motorsport.
BRM F1 recreation project takes step forward as original engine runs
The bold plan to build three examples of the V16-engined BRM P15 grand prix car has taken a step forward, after an original engine has successfully run on a dyno.
Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021
Ferrari has expanded its official Esports Series for 2021 on the back of a successful debut last year, and will be hosting an additional livery competition for fans.
Ex-Warwick F2 Toleman set for racing return
The Toleman TG280 raced by Derek Warwick in the 1980 European Formula 2 Championship will return to racing at Silverstone in May, 39 years after its last known race.
Toughest ever Roger Albert Clark Rally planned for 2021
The 2021 Roger Albert Clark Rally will be the longest and toughest special stage rally on the UK calendar, covering a massive 350 competitive miles on forest special stages.
Reviewing Netflix's NASCAR sitcom The Crew
OPINION: The world of NASCAR has been brought to Netflix in its new sitcom The Crew. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE takes a look..
Larson secures first NASCAR Cup win since return in Las Vegas
Kyle Larson claimed his first NASCAR Cup victory since his return to the championship following his suspension, winning out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to beat Brad Keselowski.
15 high-profile grids set for Silverstone Classic
Fifteen high-profile grids from across historic racing will form the race line-up as the Silverstone Classic returns this summer.