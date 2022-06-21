Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Lloyd could be forced out of rest of BTCC season after heavy smash Next / BTCC Croft: Shedden bests Ingram to head practice times
BTCC / Croft News

Turkington, Lloyd okay for BTCC Croft after massive Oulton Park shunt

Colin Turkington and Dan Lloyd will be in action for this weekend’s British Touring Car Championship round at Croft despite heavy damage in their accident last time out at Oulton Park.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Turkington, Lloyd okay for BTCC Croft after massive Oulton Park shunt

Lloyd made contact with another car on the first lap of the reversed-grid finale and was spat into the barriers, from where he rebounded into the track and was unavoidably rammed by Turkington in an impact measured at approximately 40G.

Four-time British Touring Car champion Turkington’s West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport, a brand-new chassis this season to replace the 2019 title winner he drove to the BTCC runner-up spot in 2020 and 2021, sustained significant damage, as did Lloyd’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

Both drivers are recovering from minor injuries, Lloyd’s Hyundai is under repair by renowned BTCC chassis specialist Willie Poole Motorsport, while WSR is wheeling out Turkington’s old car for Croft and the mid-July Snetterton test, even though it has been sold.

The plan is for the Northern Irishman’s 2022 car, chassis 6, to be repaired at Poole’s facility in time for the late-July Knockhill round.

WSR boss Dick Bennetts told Autosport: “The new chassis is too badly damaged, and we don’t know yet until Willie gets it on a jig whether it’s repairable.

“I had to get permission to use chassis 1 from its owner, and if we didn’t get that then we would have been in trouble.

“We’re having it modified [also at Poole’s base] for hybrid, and that’s quite a lot of work, but it’s the quickest way around it.

“We found a lot more broken that we thought – bits of the engine [meaning Turkington will need a new Neil Brown Engineering-built powerplant for Croft], the starter motor, the turbo’s jammed solid, and we’ve been recommended we change the EV motor.

“And then we’ve got to livery it – because it was matte black last year!

“We’ve had the crews from all three cars working on it.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport, Michael Crees, CarStore with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra and Daniel Lloyd, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N, Crash

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport, Michael Crees, CarStore with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra and Daniel Lloyd, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N, Crash

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Colin’s still got a sore neck, but he came in on Saturday to support the guys working. His chest is OK now – it’s a good job he’s a fit, youngish lad.”

Lloyd’s biggest battle now is his funding – the Yorkshireman made his BTCC debut as long ago as 2010, but did not manage to complete a full season in the series until 2021.

The repairs are costing him £95,000 plus VAT, some way over the £40,000 accident damage for which he’d budgeted for the season.

“It’s a struggle and a tough situation,” Lloyd told Autosport. “Budget was already tight, but I’ve had some success since last week – not quite as much as I’d hoped for but I’ve got some quite large plans in place to make it up.

“A few fans have come forward and said they’ll help in some way – I don’t want handouts, but I want to put together a bundle or package where people get something in return.

“This could potentially include hot laps at Donington, a bit of crash damage that’s been signed, some merchandise or a framed, signed poster. Details will be out soon on that.”

Unlike Turkington, Lloyd was taken to hospital after the accident, but says he is physically fine for his home round at Croft.

“I was sore last week, but Friday and Saturday were a big improvement and I’ve been doing most things I’d normally be doing in the gym – just still taking it a little bit easier,” he said.

shares
comments
Lloyd could be forced out of rest of BTCC season after heavy smash
Previous article

Lloyd could be forced out of rest of BTCC season after heavy smash
Next article

BTCC Croft: Shedden bests Ingram to head practice times

BTCC Croft: Shedden bests Ingram to head practice times
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale Croft
BTCC

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale

BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2

BTCC Croft: Lloyd beats Turkington for emotional win in Race 1
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Lloyd beats Turkington for emotional win in Race 1

BTCC Croft: Turkington claims pole in ‘retired’ BMW
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Turkington claims pole in ‘retired’ BMW

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.