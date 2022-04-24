Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying
BTCC / Donington Park News

TOCA engine customers given power boost

Cars using the British Touring Car Championship’s new-for-2022 TOCA customer engine have been given a boost increase for the opening Donington Park round, but some say it’s still not enough.

Marcus Simmons
By:
TOCA engine customers given power boost

Cumbrian motorsport powerhouse M-Sport has taken over the TOCA engine deal for 2022 from Swindon Powertrain, and voices within the customer teams were saying during pre-season testing that they needed a boost.

Two of the TOCA-powered cars were given an additional 40 millibars of boost for the second free practice session at Donington, with all of the M-Sport-engined cars allowed that in time for qualifying.

“We experimented with two cars in free practice,” TOCA supremo Alan Gow told Autosport.

“We were using them to generate new data – that validated what we thought and we issued a bulletin to increase the boost for qualifying.”

The highest-placed M-Sport-engined car in qualifying was the BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R of Jason Plato, who was 10th fastest.

“What makes it difficult is when I’m in the car, with the level of experience I’ve got I know how much it’s lacking,” said the 97-time BTCC race winner.

“But it’s difficult for me to stand up on a podium and announce it.

“From where we started, I believe we’re 200 millibars away [on parity], and then guess what, we’ll be close.

“We don’t want to be fastest in a straight line, but we want to be competitive in a straight line.

Jason Plato, Rich Energy BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Jason Plato, Rich Energy BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s no one’s fault, but my theory is don’t give us a little bit [of boost], give us what we want and if it’s too much take it off us.”

The situation was muddied slightly by the qualifying fortunes of Josh Cook and Rory Butcher, the two M-Sport engine users who were highest-placed in the 2021 standings.

Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla suffered a broken driveshaft, consigning the Scot to a place near the back of the grid, while Cook’s sister BTC Honda to Plato’s had other problems.

“The exhaust temperatures were melting everything around it, and it filled the car with toxic smoke before I even did a lap,” said Cook.

“I tried to do another lap, but it was so bad I couldn’t.”

Responding to suggestions that the TOCA engines need a further boost, Gow said: “How many people do you know who say they haven’t got enough power in their engine?

“It’s brand-new, in on its first competitive outing, and we’re continuing to look at it.”

Elsewhere, Motorbase Performance is close to completing its repair of Dan Cammish’s Ford Focus after its fire in qualifying – the crew left the circuit at 3.30am, and had returned and put the car on the weighing scales by 7am.

shares
comments
Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying
Previous article

Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying
Load comments
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying Donington Park
BTCC

Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire Donington Park
BTCC

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus
BTCC

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Latest news

TOCA engine customers given power boost
BTCC BTCC

TOCA engine customers given power boost

Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying
BTCC BTCC

Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.