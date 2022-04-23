Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire
BTCC / Donington Park News

Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying

Motorbase Performance is confident it can repair the Ford Focus ST of Dan Cammish after it was engulfed in fire during qualifying for the opening round of the British Touring Car Championship at Donington Park.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying

BTCC returnee Cammish was on his first push-lap in the NAPA Racing-liveried car when he drove into the gravel at the McLeans right-hander with flames licking from under the bonnet.

The fire quickly took hold before the three-time Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion was even out of the car – once he had escaped, it was put out my marshals.

Motorbase team manager Oly Collins told Autosport that the cause of the fire emanated from the fuel-system union.

“The bulkhead and the components are absolutely first-class – that’s a credit to the regs, and the boys that put the cars together,” said Collins.

“The car needs a completely new front end including subframe, and we’re assessing some components, for example the gearbox.”

Some staffers are en route to Donington on Saturday evening from Motorbase’s Kent premises with spare parts.

“It’s a few bits just to cover ourselves really,” added Collins. “We’ve got everything here, but you don’t want to get to 11.30 at night and realise the last few things you need – we’ve got a contingency in place.”

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST, crash

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST, crash

Photo by: Mark Chivers

Collins said the red flag during qualifying allowed the team to assess the sister cars of Ash Sutton, Ollie Jackson and Sam Osborne.

“We already knew it was fuel-system-related, so straight away we went through them,” he said. “Now we’ve pinpointed it closer we’ll be double-checking the other cars and checking what we need.

“I feel so sorry for Dan and the boys on the car – at this time of year you’re on the back of some really hard work, but being put the test is what they’re really good at.”

Motorbase owner Pete Osborne told Autosport: “We’ve rallied the troops and we’ve had some great phone calls from people like David Bartrum [team founder] offering to get us back on track, which is fantastic.

“It shows how when the chips are down so many people are happy to help.”

Cammish, who was second in free practice and appeared to be a prime contender for pole position, said: “The lap was going quite well.

“I was looking at the dash for the lap time, and came through the quick left [Schwantz Curve], and as I looked through the windscreen I thought it was misting up [from fuel spillage].

“Then it was on fire – I thought I’d keep driving and park it somewhere sensible, but as the speed came down the flames seemed to lick higher and that’s when panic sets in.

“What can I do? Your instinct is to get out, especially when the flames are higher than you can see.

“The front end is destroyed, but I wouldn’t put it past these guys to get me out [for the races], even though there isn’t a wire in there that isn’t now part of another wire.”

shares
comments
BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire
Previous article

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire

Load comments
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire Donington Park
BTCC

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace Donington Park
BTCC

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus
BTCC

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Latest news

Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying
BTCC BTCC

Motorbase confident it can repair Cammish's Ford after fire in BTCC qualifying

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Donington: Hill takes first hybrid pole, Cammish escapes fire

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram’s Hyundai tops practice with lap record pace

The five BTCC plotlines to follow in 2022
BTCC BTCC

The five BTCC plotlines to follow in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.