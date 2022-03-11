Tickets Subscribe
BTCC / Donington Park News

Thompson returns to BTCC in Team Hard Cupra

Tin-top racer Bobby Thompson will return to the British Touring Car Championship this season for the first time since his massive crash at Croft in 2020 cut that campaign short.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Thompson returns to BTCC in Team Hard Cupra

Thompson will line up with Team Hard’s squad of Cupra Leons, representing a return to the Kentish operation with which he claimed the 2017 Volkswagen Racing Cup title and then competed in his first two BTCC campaigns, in 2018 and 2019.

He joined the AmD-run Trade Price Cars Audi set-up for 2020, and looked to be one of the favourites for the Jack Sears Trophy title before his spectacular barrel-roll at Croft.

Thompson, 25, spent the 2021 season largely on the sidelines, although he did contest a one-off event in the BTCC-supporting Mini Challenge at Donington Park, and drove a Ginetta this January in the Dubai 24 Hours.

Now he will be reunited with Team Hard stalwart Jack Goff as well as Aron Taylor-Smith in the squad’s Cupras, with one remaining driver yet to be announced, while Rick Parfitt Jr is piloting an Infiniti under the Hard banner.

“I have a great history with the team,” said Thompson, “so it's great to be back, and hopefully we can continue great success and challenge for the Jack Sears Trophy this year.

“It's always tough to miss out on a season, as I did after my crash at Croft in 2020 which put me out for the remainder of the campaign. I wanted to get back last year, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.

“I took that time, however, to reflect upon my racing career and it only made me more motivated than ever to get back to the front of the field in the most competitive series in the UK.”

Rollover crash at Croft in 2020 curtailed Thompson's season and meant he spent much of 2021 on the sidelines

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It's really good news to have Bobby back in one of our BTCC cars," added Team Hard supremo Tony Gilham.

“In 2020, Bobby started to show the consistency required to be a top-level BTCC driver. Unfortunately, his accident took him out of the remaining rounds and for 2021.

“However, after a recent test, Bobby looks like he is fit and ready to attack head-on in one of our Cupra Leons.

"Bobby has built up a great reputation within the BTCC paddock over the last few years and it’s great to be able to welcome him back into the team with open arms.”

BTCC driver line-up so far

West Surrey Racing BMW Colin Turkington, Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley
BTC Racing Honda TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai Tom Ingram, Dan Lloyd, Tom Chilton, TBA
Motorbase Performance Ford Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne
Team Dynamics Honda Gordon Shedden, Dan Rowbottom, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Rory Butcher, TBA, TBA
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Michael Crees, TBA
Ciceley Motorsport BMW Adam Morgan, George Gamble
Laser Tools Racing/Team Hard Infiniti Aiden Moffat, Dexter Patterson, Rick Parfitt
Team Hard Cupra Jack Goff, Aron Taylor-Smith, Bobby Thompson, TBA

