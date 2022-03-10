Tickets Subscribe
BTCC News

Hyundais to run bespoke engine in BTCC

Excelr8 Motorsport has revealed that it has committed to running a bespoke Hyundai engine for its four-car attack on this year’s British Touring Car Championship.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Hyundais to run bespoke engine in BTCC

Autosport hinted in January that a green light was imminent on the project which ensures that former TOCA customer-engine supplier Swindon Powertrain retains a presence in the series.

Swindon lost that deal for 2022 to M-Sport, but it was announced last summer that the company was undertaking a feasibility study into the Hyundai engine project with the support of Hansford Sensors, the backer of Excelr8’s lead driver Tom Ingram.

The engine completed two days of testing in the Excelr8 Hyundai i30 N at Snetterton this week, with a team statement reporting that it “performed faultlessly”.

Excelr8 team owner Justina Williams said: “A huge amount of work has gone in behind the scenes in recent months to get to this stage, and to see the new engine run without issues straight out of the box is credit to everyone involved.

“The decision to push ahead with a project such as this is a major indication of our drive to reach the pinnacle of the BTCC, and wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Hansford Sensors.

“Although Chris [Hansford] and his team have only been part of our programme for the past 12 months, we have forged strong ties through our shared desire to make a success of our programme with the Hyundai and I’m confident that we can look forwards to a strong year together in 2022.”

EXCELR8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 Fastback Ns

EXCELR8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 Fastback Ns

Photo by: Excelr8 Motorsport

Swindon chief Raphael Caille added: “After the development work that has been ongoing in recent months, the first test on track was a key milestone for the Hyundai engine programme.

“The engineers at Excelr8 have done a superb job in integrating the new engine into the car as there were no issues at all and, from our perspective, the test went exceptionally well.

“From here, the next milestone will be to get the new engine fitted to the remaining cars so that we can continue with the testing programme and prepare for the start of the new season at Donington Park. We’re all looking forward to it.”

Excelr8 has also pulled in title sponsorship from Bristol Street Motors for two if its cars, driven by Ingram and Tom Chilton.

This commercial tie-up was understood to be key to Ingram extending his deal with the team until the end of the 2023 season.

The Suffolk squad has also snapped up one-time race winner and multiple 2021 podium finisher Dan Lloyd, with one other driver to be confirmed.

