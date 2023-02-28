Subscribe
Previous / Rowbottom leaves Dynamics for Motorbase for BTCC 2023
BTCC News

Taylor-Smith switches to Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall for 2023 BTCC

Multiple British Touring Car Championship race winner Aron Taylor-Smith has switched to Power Maxed Racing for the 2023 season.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Taylor-Smith switches to Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall for 2023 BTCC

The 33-year-old series veteran completes an all-Irish line-up at the wheel of the Midlands squad’s Vauxhall Astras, with Dubliner Taylor-Smith joining Northern Irish GT convert and BTCC rookie Andrew Watson.

Taylor-Smith raced for six seasons in the BTCC from 2012-17 before spreading his wings into GT competition and then returning to tin-tops with Team Hard, where he raced one of the Kent operation’s Cupra Leons in 2021-22.

His best championship position remains eighth from his rookie campaign in 2012 with the Motorbase Performance Ford team, when he took one of his four race wins to date.

“The dream after this is to win another race in the BTCC and the dream after that is to fight for a championship,” said Taylor-Smith, whose last victory came in 2016.

“I’ve watched what Adam [Weaver, Power Maxed boss] and his team have put together over the years and have seen what their car is capable of on the track; I know their desire matches mine when it comes to success.

“We’ve tried to get a deal done in the past and it’s never quite come together, so I am beyond happy that it has this year.

“Visiting the workshop and seeing what they have done over the winter, I have never been more confident going into a season.”

Michael Crees, CarStore with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra

Michael Crees, CarStore with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Weaver added: “Aron is just a great guy. His enthusiasm is contagious and more of that in a team can never be a bad thing.

“I know Aron and Andrew will get on brilliantly and I’m really looking forward to being a part of this team.

“It’s everything we have been working towards – I’ve never been this excited about a BTCC campaign.”

With PMR fielding an all-new line-up in 2023, the fate of its 2022 drivers Ash Hand and Michael Crees is unclear.

Hand impressed during his rookie season, and Autosport sources indicate that he has been put into a situation whereby he will be forced to sit out the coming campaign while working on a BTCC return in 2024.

BTCC line-up so far

Motorbase Performance: Ford Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Dan Rowbottom, Sam Osborne
West Surrey Racing BMW: Jake Hill, Colin Turkington, Adam Morgan, Stephen Jelley
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai: Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton, Ronan Pearson, Nick Halstead
Team Dynamics Honda: TBA, TBA
One Motorsport Honda: Josh Cook, Aiden Moffat, TBA, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota: TBA, TBA, TBA
Team Hard Cupra: Dan Lloyd, Bobby Thompson, Dexter Patterson, TBA, TBA
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall: Aron Taylor-Smith, Andrew Watson

shares
comments

Rowbottom leaves Dynamics for Motorbase for BTCC 2023
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Rowbottom leaves Dynamics for Motorbase for BTCC 2023

Rowbottom leaves Dynamics for Motorbase for BTCC 2023

BTCC

Rowbottom leaves Dynamics for Motorbase for BTCC 2023 Rowbottom leaves Dynamics for Motorbase for BTCC 2023

How a BTCC reunion yielded glory in Britain's 'other' tin-top series

How a BTCC reunion yielded glory in Britain's 'other' tin-top series

National

How a BTCC reunion yielded glory in Britain's 'other' tin-top series How a BTCC reunion yielded glory in Britain's 'other' tin-top series

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

IMSA IMSA

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick “Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

F1 Formula 1

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

EXTE Extreme E

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

F1 Formula 1

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.