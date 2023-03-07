Ginetta and BMW champion Doble steps up to BTCC with Power Maxed Racing
British Touring Car Championship team Power Maxed Racing has expanded to three entries for 2023 and will run a double champion from the 2022 national motorsport season.
Mikey Doble is to step up after a remarkable year in which he won the Ginetta GT5 Challenge and BMW Compact Cup to drive one of PMR’s Vauxhall Astras.
The 24-year-old joins Irishmen Aron Taylor-Smith and Andrew Watson in the line-up as the Midlands operation stretches to a third car for the first time in its BTCC history.
Doble, along with sometime Le Mans 24 Hours competitor Watson, appears likely to be a leading contender in the Jack Sears Trophy for drivers who have never previously taken an overall BTCC podium.
PMR has been able to increase its team by acquiring a TBL entrants’ licence from Team Hard, meaning that squad is now relying on the three it retains as well as one owned by its ex-driver Carl Boardley.
“To be able to announce I’ll be joining the BTCC for 2023 is an absolute dream come true,” said Doble, the son of ex-Formula 2000 (nee Formula Forward) and Eurocar king Mike Doble.
“I’ve watched the BTCC for more than 20 years and have always had my sights set on one day becoming a touring car driver.
“Stepping up into the BTCC is of course a huge jump for anyone, but with the professionalism and experience that PMR possesses, I’ll be aiming to score points and challenge for the Jack Sears Trophy.”
PMR chief Adam Weaver added: “We have been used to winters being a dark place for us.
“Having to get everything agreed again for another year is nerve-wracking, however, this year it’s been incredible.
“Having the security of a multi-year deal with CarStore [PMR title sponsor] has allowed us to go into a winter with confidence and put our efforts into car and staff development, as well as building an additional car and securing another (TBL) in order to welcome yet another great prospect to the BTCC.
“Mikey is a talented and focused individual, and we can’t wait to realise his dreams with him.”
BTCC line-up so far
Motorbase Performance Ford Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Dan Rowbottom, Sam Osborne
West Surrey Racing BMW Jake Hill, Colin Turkington, Adam Morgan, Stephen Jelley
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton, Ronan Pearson, Nick Halstead
Team Dynamics Honda TBA, TBA
One Motorsport Honda Josh Cook, Aiden Moffat, TBA, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota TBA, TBA, TBA
Team Hard Cupra Dan Lloyd, Bobby Thompson, Dexter Patterson, Jack Butel
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Aron Taylor-Smith, Andrew Watson, Mikey Doble
Latest news
Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash
Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash Stroll's "whole world was crumbling in front of me" after bike crash
Russell ready to sacrifice part of F1 2023 for long-term Mercedes progress
Russell ready to sacrifice part of F1 2023 for long-term Mercedes progress Russell ready to sacrifice part of F1 2023 for long-term Mercedes progress
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage How Mercedes and Ferrari are chasing Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.