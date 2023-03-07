Subscribe
Ginetta and BMW champion Doble steps up to BTCC with Power Maxed Racing

British Touring Car Championship team Power Maxed Racing has expanded to three entries for 2023 and will run a double champion from the 2022 national motorsport season.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Mikey Doble is to step up after a remarkable year in which he won the Ginetta GT5 Challenge and BMW Compact Cup to drive one of PMR’s Vauxhall Astras.

The 24-year-old joins Irishmen Aron Taylor-Smith and Andrew Watson in the line-up as the Midlands operation stretches to a third car for the first time in its BTCC history.

Doble, along with sometime Le Mans 24 Hours competitor Watson, appears likely to be a leading contender in the Jack Sears Trophy for drivers who have never previously taken an overall BTCC podium.

PMR has been able to increase its team by acquiring a TBL entrants’ licence from Team Hard, meaning that squad is now relying on the three it retains as well as one owned by its ex-driver Carl Boardley.

“To be able to announce I’ll be joining the BTCC for 2023 is an absolute dream come true,” said Doble, the son of ex-Formula 2000 (nee Formula Forward) and Eurocar king Mike Doble.

“I’ve watched the BTCC for more than 20 years and have always had my sights set on one day becoming a touring car driver.

“Stepping up into the BTCC is of course a huge jump for anyone, but with the professionalism and experience that PMR possesses, I’ll be aiming to score points and challenge for the Jack Sears Trophy.”

PMR chief Adam Weaver added: “We have been used to winters being a dark place for us.

“Having to get everything agreed again for another year is nerve-wracking, however, this year it’s been incredible.

“Having the security of a multi-year deal with CarStore [PMR title sponsor] has allowed us to go into a winter with confidence and put our efforts into car and staff development, as well as building an additional car and securing another (TBL) in order to welcome yet another great prospect to the BTCC.

“Mikey is a talented and focused individual, and we can’t wait to realise his dreams with him.”

BTCC line-up so far

Motorbase Performance Ford Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Dan Rowbottom, Sam Osborne
West Surrey Racing BMW Jake Hill, Colin Turkington, Adam Morgan, Stephen Jelley
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton, Ronan Pearson, Nick Halstead
Team Dynamics Honda TBA, TBA
One Motorsport Honda Josh Cook, Aiden Moffat, TBA, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota TBA, TBA, TBA
Team Hard Cupra Dan Lloyd, Bobby Thompson, Dexter Patterson, Jack Butel
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Aron Taylor-Smith, Andrew Watson, Mikey Doble

