Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale
BTCC Opinion

Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready

OPINION: As well as race engineering four-time British Touring Car Championship-winner Colin Turkington, John Waterman led West Surrey Racing's work on implementing the hybrid system into its BMW 330e M Sport. As he explains, there's much more to it than simply plug-and-play...

By:
Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready

Developing a car for the hybrid era of the British Touring Car Championship has been a challenging but satisfying job.

We introduced the new 3 Series BMW for 2019, and were thinking of changing the cooling package at the end of 2020, ready for 2021, but when the hybrid was announced we thought if we do it then, we’d have to do it again for the hybrid. So, we kept the car as it was, and then hybrid gave us a new project to take to BMW for 2022.

I represent WSR on the BTCC’s Technical Working Group, and we’d already started having meetings about hybrid in early 2020, so started to thrash out positions for hybrid-related components with Cosworth and TOCA for front and rear-wheel-drive cars. We were talking about it for a good year or so before we even started designing parts for the 330e M Sport.

The first thing that had to change was the bellhousing, because unlike front-wheel drive, which have a modified Xtrac casing to take the hybrid motor on the outside of the casing, we were putting it in line with the gearbox, so it was a new Xtrac casing for us, and a new bellhousing because of that.

Battery position between front and rear-wheel drive was down to TOCA, who did C of G calculations to tell us where we were going to put it. Unfortunately for us, this pushed the battery for rear-wheel drive as far forward as it could go. So, I had to do a lot of toing and froing when the initial schemes came out, and eventually we got them to turn the battery around – it was supposed to be facing the other way, but the control unit (MCU) was going to be in our engine bay!

Because that meant some of the weight came backwards, they had to compensate for front-wheel drive, so now front-wheel drive has a maximum rearward and minimum forward position whereas RWD has just one position. But that’s the way it goes!

We didn’t get the hybrid kit until late February, but up until then we had all the drawings from Cosworth, we knew the position the battery had to be, so basically, I just designed all the bracketry to hold it in place in the passenger footwell where it had to go, and all the other stuff that goes with it.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW 330e M Sport

Colin Turkington, Team BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

We had to move electrical boxes, so had to redesign trays to make the boxes stack – we don’t usually have them stacking, but we were running out of room basically. It was a packaging exercise more than anything. We used EY3 Engineering to assist with the front bumper surfacing that incorporated the ducts for the LTRs, which are situated under each headlight, one for ESS battery cooling and one for the EV motor and MCU.

There was a rear-wheel-drive hybrid test car – the Ciceley Motorsport 1 Series BMW, built and supplied by WSR. But as Cosworth ran the test, you weren’t allowed to look at any data, and they had their own drivers. They didn’t run anywhere near enough kilometres and what running they did do was in winter temperatures, so there have been some problems this season.

Basically, the EV motor was designed to be shared between all the cars like a common part, as TOCA parts are, and the bracketry for it was just holding the motor in line with the gearbox on a transverse engine. For the rear-wheel-drive because we’re in-line, it turns the motor 90 degrees so now that little bracket was trying to stop the motor going backwards and forwards under braking and acceleration. And then coupled with some early tolerancing issues, the whole unit would flex.

These issues became apparent when we started running at the first round and I had to quickly come up with a solution to support the bracket better, to stop everything flexing. The brace I designed was also supplied, in principle, for the Infiniti.

From the first race event it also became apparent the gear teeth that drive the EV motor were not up to the loads being experienced. At Thruxton the gears in RWD cars suffered with cracked idler gear teeth. The drivers had no hybrid deployment during races. Since then, Xtrac responded very quickly and improved the design and material to eliminate any further issues.

There’s also been an issue with heat-soak to the EV motor when the car’s in the garage. So we’ve used the driver fan to duct air into that area on the motor, which seems to have worked out OK so far. The drivers are now cooled via a hose from a NACA duct in the rear window.

We not only did the hybrid this year, but we also repackaged the intercooler, radiator and their cooling ducts for better airflow under the bonnet. We’ve got louvres in the bonnets now; it’s all to do with airflow to keep the charge temperature down because we were suffering in races with it getting hot when we were up behind cars. I think that, plus a little bit of aero work that we’ve done, has been another step forward for the car. It’s been worth all the extra work over the winter.

Now I just wish we could get back the boost we are supposed to have so we can show our true performance this year.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale
Previous article

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale
West Surrey Racing More
West Surrey Racing
Turkington and Jelley remain with BMW squad for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC

Turkington and Jelley remain with BMW squad for 2022 BTCC season

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus
BTCC

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

Latest news

Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready
BTCC BTCC

Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale

BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2

BTCC Croft: Lloyd beats Turkington for emotional win in Race 1
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Croft: Lloyd beats Turkington for emotional win in Race 1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.