Practice report
BTCC Knockhill

Rowbottom leads the way in Knockhill practice

Alliance Ford driver leads Sutton after topping both sessions

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Rowbottom-7B1A5456

Photo by: JEP

Dan Rowbottom continued his recent strong form by topping free practice for the British Touring Car Championship’s visit to Knockhill.
 
The Midlander emerged quickest in both sessions at the wheel of his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST and eventually headed four-time champion team-mate Ash Sutton by 0.063 seconds.
 
The Scottish hillside circuit seems exempt from the recent balmy UK climes, the first session kicking off with a wet track and temperatures barely into double figures.
 
Everyone took to the track on grooved Goodyear tyres and although the switch to slicks happened en masse after 10 minutes, times did not improve from the efforts on wet-weather rubber until the final five minutes.
 
Rowbottom led the way at the end of that opening 35 minutes by 0.208s from the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback of Tom Ingram.
 
In the second session, Rowbottom lowered the previous best of Ash Sutton with three and a half minutes remaining to complete his clean sweep from the morning.
 
Sutton’s effort was also almost beaten by the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport of Andrew Watson, the bespectacled Northern Irishman ending up third on a weekend where he needs to turn around his recent run of poor fortune.
 
Ingram was fourth in the quicker FP2, with Aron Taylor-Smith ending up fifth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.
 
Colin Turkington sat at the top of the times for much of the session in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport but didn’t go any quicker and ended up in sixth place after the later improvements came in.
 
Aiden Moffat earned bragging rights among the Scottish contingent with seventh position in his Speedworks Toyota, while Chris Smiley continued his recent good form to make it four Irishmen in the top eight with Restart Racing’s lead Cupra Leon.
 
Rob Huff was first of the slick-shod runners in FP1 to go quicker than the long-time best set on wet tyres, and in FP2 he was ninth, just ahead of the sister Speedworks Toyota of Josh Cook.
 
Jake Hill languished in 18th place in his WSR BMW and, with alternate FP2 positions determining the groups for the first phase in qualifying, finds himself in the same batch as Sutton, Ingram, Turkington and Cook.
 
Dan Cammish, 13th in his Alliance Ford, is the only driver from the top six in the championship to run in the first qualifying group.

BTCC Knockhill - FP2 results

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK 32 Ford Focus ST 28

51.120

   89.218
2 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 1 Ford Focus ST 28

+0.063

51.183

 0.063 89.108
3 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 11 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 28

+0.072

51.192

 0.009 89.093
4 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors 80 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 28

+0.230

51.350

 0.158 88.819
5 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing 40 Vauxhall Astra 26

+0.287

51.407

 0.057 88.720
6 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW 20 BMW 330e M Sport 28

+0.301

51.421

 0.014 88.696
7 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ 16 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 29

+0.379

51.499

 0.078 88.562
8 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing 222 Cupra León 25

+0.437

51.557

 0.058 88.462
9 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 12 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+0.438

51.558

 0.001 88.460
10 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+0.447

51.567

 0.009 88.445
11
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
 88 Vauxhall Astra 24

+0.497

51.617

 0.050 88.359
12
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
 14 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 27

+0.542

51.662

 0.045 88.282
13 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus ST 27

+0.587

51.707

 0.045 88.205
14 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors 3 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 29

+0.607

51.727

 0.020 88.171
15 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus ST 30

+0.755

51.875

 0.148 87.920
16 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW 33 BMW 330e M Sport 29

+0.766

51.886

 0.011 87.901
17
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
 29 Cupra León 25

+0.887

52.007

 0.121 87.697
18 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 24 BMW 330e M Sport 27

+1.010

52.130

 0.123 87.490
19
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
 18 Cupra León 21

+1.209

52.329

 0.199 87.157
20
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
 22 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 26

+1.717

52.837

 0.508 86.319
BTCC Knockhill - FP1 results
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK 32 Ford Focus ST 26

51.885

   87.903
2 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors 80 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 22

+0.208

52.093

 0.208 87.552
3 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 1 Ford Focus ST 27

+0.274

52.159

 0.066 87.441
4 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW 20 BMW 330e M Sport 26

+0.289

52.174

 0.015 87.416
5 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing 40 Vauxhall Astra 23

+0.364

52.249

 0.075 87.290
6 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors 3 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 25

+0.407

52.292

 0.043 87.219
7 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 11 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 21

+0.437

52.322

 0.030 87.169
8 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 12 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 26

+0.461

52.346

 0.024 87.129
9 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ 16 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+0.490

52.375

 0.029 87.080
10 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW 33 BMW 330e M Sport 26

+0.506

52.391

 0.016 87.054
11 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 21

+0.537

52.422

 0.031 87.002
12 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus ST 25

+0.551

52.436

 0.014 86.979
13
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
 14 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 23

+0.893

52.778

 0.342 86.416
14
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
 88 Vauxhall Astra 22

+1.118

53.003

 0.225 86.049
15
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
 18 Cupra León 21

+1.152

53.037

 0.034 85.994
16 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 24 BMW 330e M Sport 21

+3.177

55.062

 2.025 82.831
17 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing 222 Cupra León 20

+4.164

56.049

 0.987 81.372
18 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus ST 23

+4.482

56.367

 0.318 80.913
19
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
 29 Cupra León 20

+5.446

57.331

 0.964 79.553
20
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
 22 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+5.563

57.448

 0.117 79.391
View full results  

Marcus Simmons
