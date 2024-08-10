Rowbottom leads the way in Knockhill practice
Alliance Ford driver leads Sutton after topping both sessions
Photo by: JEP
Powered by Cataclean
BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean
Dan Rowbottom continued his recent strong form by topping free practice for the British Touring Car Championship’s visit to Knockhill.
The Midlander emerged quickest in both sessions at the wheel of his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST and eventually headed four-time champion team-mate Ash Sutton by 0.063 seconds.
The Scottish hillside circuit seems exempt from the recent balmy UK climes, the first session kicking off with a wet track and temperatures barely into double figures.
Everyone took to the track on grooved Goodyear tyres and although the switch to slicks happened en masse after 10 minutes, times did not improve from the efforts on wet-weather rubber until the final five minutes.
Rowbottom led the way at the end of that opening 35 minutes by 0.208s from the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback of Tom Ingram.
In the second session, Rowbottom lowered the previous best of Ash Sutton with three and a half minutes remaining to complete his clean sweep from the morning.
Sutton’s effort was also almost beaten by the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport of Andrew Watson, the bespectacled Northern Irishman ending up third on a weekend where he needs to turn around his recent run of poor fortune.
Ingram was fourth in the quicker FP2, with Aron Taylor-Smith ending up fifth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.
Colin Turkington sat at the top of the times for much of the session in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport but didn’t go any quicker and ended up in sixth place after the later improvements came in.
Aiden Moffat earned bragging rights among the Scottish contingent with seventh position in his Speedworks Toyota, while Chris Smiley continued his recent good form to make it four Irishmen in the top eight with Restart Racing’s lead Cupra Leon.
Rob Huff was first of the slick-shod runners in FP1 to go quicker than the long-time best set on wet tyres, and in FP2 he was ninth, just ahead of the sister Speedworks Toyota of Josh Cook.
Jake Hill languished in 18th place in his WSR BMW and, with alternate FP2 positions determining the groups for the first phase in qualifying, finds himself in the same batch as Sutton, Ingram, Turkington and Cook.
Dan Cammish, 13th in his Alliance Ford, is the only driver from the top six in the championship to run in the first qualifying group.
BTCC Knockhill - FP2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|32
|Ford Focus ST
|28
|
51.120
|89.218
|2
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|1
|Ford Focus ST
|28
|
+0.063
51.183
|0.063
|89.108
|3
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|11
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|28
|
+0.072
51.192
|0.009
|89.093
|4
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|80
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|28
|
+0.230
51.350
|0.158
|88.819
|5
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|40
|Vauxhall Astra
|26
|
+0.287
51.407
|0.057
|88.720
|6
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|20
|BMW 330e M Sport
|28
|
+0.301
51.421
|0.014
|88.696
|7
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|16
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|29
|
+0.379
51.499
|0.078
|88.562
|8
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|222
|Cupra León
|25
|
+0.437
51.557
|0.058
|88.462
|9
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|12
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
+0.438
51.558
|0.001
|88.460
|10
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|66
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|27
|
+0.447
51.567
|0.009
|88.445
|11
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|88
|Vauxhall Astra
|24
|
+0.497
51.617
|0.050
|88.359
|12
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|14
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|27
|
+0.542
51.662
|0.045
|88.282
|13
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|27
|Ford Focus ST
|27
|
+0.587
51.707
|0.045
|88.205
|14
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|3
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|29
|
+0.607
51.727
|0.020
|88.171
|15
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|77
|Ford Focus ST
|30
|
+0.755
51.875
|0.148
|87.920
|16
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|33
|BMW 330e M Sport
|29
|
+0.766
51.886
|0.011
|87.901
|17
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|29
|Cupra León
|25
|
+0.887
52.007
|0.121
|87.697
|18
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|24
|BMW 330e M Sport
|27
|
+1.010
52.130
|0.123
|87.490
|19
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|18
|Cupra León
|21
|
+1.209
52.329
|0.199
|87.157
|20
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|22
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|26
|
+1.717
52.837
|0.508
|86.319
|View full results
BTCC Knockhill - FP1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|32
|Ford Focus ST
|26
|
51.885
|87.903
|2
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|80
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|22
|
+0.208
52.093
|0.208
|87.552
|3
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|1
|Ford Focus ST
|27
|
+0.274
52.159
|0.066
|87.441
|4
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|20
|BMW 330e M Sport
|26
|
+0.289
52.174
|0.015
|87.416
|5
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|40
|Vauxhall Astra
|23
|
+0.364
52.249
|0.075
|87.290
|6
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|3
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|25
|
+0.407
52.292
|0.043
|87.219
|7
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|11
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|21
|
+0.437
52.322
|0.030
|87.169
|8
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|12
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|26
|
+0.461
52.346
|0.024
|87.129
|9
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|16
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
+0.490
52.375
|0.029
|87.080
|10
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|33
|BMW 330e M Sport
|26
|
+0.506
52.391
|0.016
|87.054
|11
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|66
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|21
|
+0.537
52.422
|0.031
|87.002
|12
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|27
|Ford Focus ST
|25
|
+0.551
52.436
|0.014
|86.979
|13
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|14
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|23
|
+0.893
52.778
|0.342
|86.416
|14
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|88
|Vauxhall Astra
|22
|
+1.118
53.003
|0.225
|86.049
|15
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|18
|Cupra León
|21
|
+1.152
53.037
|0.034
|85.994
|16
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|24
|BMW 330e M Sport
|21
|
+3.177
55.062
|2.025
|82.831
|17
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|222
|Cupra León
|20
|
+4.164
56.049
|0.987
|81.372
|18
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|77
|Ford Focus ST
|23
|
+4.482
56.367
|0.318
|80.913
|19
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|29
|Cupra León
|20
|
+5.446
57.331
|0.964
|79.553
|20
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|22
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|
+5.563
57.448
|0.117
|79.391
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
BTCC Knockhill: Turkington claims second successive pole
IndyCar Series dream schedule: What would it look like?
Alpine F1 2024 concept change was the right choice despite struggles - Gasly
Rowbottom leads the way in Knockhill practice
Autosport Plus
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments