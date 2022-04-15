New BTCC customer engines could get power boost for 2022

Cars powered by the new M-Sport-produced TOCA engine did not feature at the front in this week’s test at Thruxton, with only the BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R of Jason Plato sneaking into the top 10 combined times – in 10th position.

M-Sport won the contract to produce the TOCA engine from 2022, replacing Swindon Powertrain, which had built the powerplants since the beginning of the NGTC formula a decade ago.

Speed-trap figures from Thruxton also showed the TOCA-powered cars to be trailing.

In the trap on the exit of the Complex, Stephen Jelley’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport, powered by a Neil Brown-built BMW powerplant, was quickest in the morning on 113.5mph, with Josh Cook’s BTC Honda the quickest TOCA car in sixth place on 110.7mph.

At the same spot in the afternoon, it was Adam Morgan’s Ciceley Motorsport BMW on top at 112.9mph, with the fastest TOCA machines Jade Edwards’s BTC Honda and Ash Hand’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, 12th equal on 110.0mph.

At the start-finish line, under power from the chicane, George Gamble (Ciceley BMW) led the way in the morning on 107.7mph, with the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corollas of Rory Butcher and Ricky Collard leading the TOCA cars in 12th equal on 105.6mph.

Ricky Collard, Speedworks Toyota Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

In the afternoon at the start-finish line, the quickest car was Gordon Shedden’s Team Dynamics Honda, powered by a Neil Brown-produced Honda unit, on top at 107.2mph, with Plato in 11th place at 106.1mph as the quickest of the TOCA-engined drivers.

New BTC team chief Danny Buxton told Autosport: “We’re continuing working with M-Sport and I’m sure the partnership will get there.

“It’s hard work at the moment in terms of getting everything we need on track, and we’re not where we need to be at the moment.

“There’s work that can be done to equalise us with the others – hopefully TOCA will give us a little push.”

Speedworks principal Christian Dick remained coy.

“There is talk about it but it’s too early for us to say – we haven’t particularly tried to go for an all-out laptime yet.”

BTCC organiser TOCA can make changes up to the eve of the race weekend at Donington.

“We look at all the data and make assessments as necessary,” said TOCA supremo Alan Gow.

“If there’s a tweak that’s necessary, it gets done.”

When asked if this could apply to the new TOCA engines in time for Donington, Gow added: “It would be if the numbers come out to show that it needs adjusting."