Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test
BTCC / Donington Park News

BTCC reveals hybrid penalty figures

The British Touring Car Championship has revealed the hybrid deployment limitations that have replaced success ballast for the 2022 season.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC reveals hybrid penalty figures

Last year, the pre-weekend top 10 in the championship carried success ballast on a sliding scale from 75kg down to 9kg for free practice, qualifying and race one.

The same levels of ballast were then given to the top 10 finishers from race one for the second race, and from race two for the third race.

The introduction of the Cosworth hybrid system, which boosts power by 10% and can be used for 15 seconds per lap when the car reaches a minimum speed of 120km/h, has done away with the largely unpopular ballast system.

Beginning at next week’s Donington Park season opener, the championship leader will not be allowed any hybrid deployment for qualifying, the runner-up will have 1.5 seconds available, and this increases in 1.5s increments up to the full 15s for those placed 11th and below.

In races under 17 laps, the championship leader will have to sacrifice 10 laps of hybrid usage, second place will lose nine laps, and so on.

In races over 17 laps, the scale is 15-13-11-9-7-5-4-3-2-1. There are no races scheduled for exactly 17 laps.

In all races, boost is not available until after the completion of the first lap, and after the first tour following a safety-car period.

Series organiser TOCA presented these figures to the teams in late 2021 based on the development testing undertaken with a Toyota Corolla, driven mainly by 2013 BTCC champion Andrew Jordan.

That was on the proviso that the figures could be adjusted based on data from the first two pre-season tests at Donington and Croft.

It was found that they were sufficiently accurate to make public at this week’s Thruxton test.

“As a result of running the test car, probably about mid-season last year we had those numbers worked out,” TOCA chief Alan Gow told Autosport, “and then further running of the test car and the testing that we’ve done with the teams just validated those numbers.

“The hybrid replaces success ballast, so 75kg of success ballast usually equates to three or four tenths of a second on an average circuit.

“And the hybrid does three or four tenths a lap around a circuit, so it worked out it exactly replaced success ballast.

“If we find they need tweaking then of course we’ll tweak them – until we get the real world of 29 cars all running around, you don’t know if they will need tweaking, but we don’t think they will.

“And the kicker to that is that when all the teams had those figures for a few months, they’ve obviously done their own exercises and none of them came back and said we think these are wrong.”

Ashley Sutton, Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50

Ashley Sutton, Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The qualifying hybrid limitations clearly impose a bigger penalty on a short, sub-50s lap such as Brands Hatch Indy than at Snetterton, where laptime is more than double that at Brands.

Gow conceded that the figures could be modified where the lap is shorter.

“That’s the only thing that we’ve looked at,” he added.

“On a short circuit we might need to alter those numbers – we don’t know yet.

“For Brands Indy and Knockhill, they’re the two short circuits where you think, ‘OK, the disparity might be a bit different there.’ If it’s manifestly wrong, then you’d tweak it.”

When questioned by Autosport about the rules should a race scheduled to be under 17 laps be extended above 17 by the safety car – as is likely on at least one occasion at the opening round at Donington, where the races are timetabled over 16 laps – BTCC technical chief Peter Riches said that, for the sake of simplicity, the hybrid deployment figures would not be altered after the race had started.

Riches added that the same principle would apply should a race of over 17 laps require a restart that reduced it to under 17.

shares
comments
Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test
Previous article

Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test
Load comments
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test
BTCC

Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test

How fast is an F1 car compared to IndyCar, WEC, Super Formula and more
General

How fast is an F1 car compared to IndyCar, WEC, Super Formula and more

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Latest news

BTCC reveals hybrid penalty figures
BTCC BTCC

BTCC reveals hybrid penalty figures

Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test
BTCC BTCC

Sutton's Ford quickest in final BTCC pre-season test

Nic Hamilton sticks with Team Hard for 2022 BTCC campaign
BTCC BTCC

Nic Hamilton sticks with Team Hard for 2022 BTCC campaign

Plato eyeing 100 wins milestone in BTCC swansong season
BTCC BTCC

Plato eyeing 100 wins milestone in BTCC swansong season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.