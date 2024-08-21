All Series
BTCC Donington Park (Grand Prix Circuit)

Mini champion Zelos to make BTCC debut with Excelr8 in place of Pearson

Having wrapped up a third Mini Challenge title at Knockhill, Zelos will now race a Hyundai at Donington Park

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
Newly crowned Mini Challenge champion Dan Zelos will make his British Touring Car Championship debut at Donington Park this weekend, replacing Ronan Pearson at Excelr8 Motorsport.

Zelos wrapped up a third Mini title last time out at Knockhill after a second dominant season on the bounce with all of his Mini crowns having come with the Excelr8 squad, as well as being the team's BTCC reserve driver in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old will now finally make his long-awaited BTCC debut after Pearson and Excelr8 parted ways post-Knockhill in what has been described as an “amicable split”.

Zelos has previous experience of the Hyundai i30 Fastback N, having sampled the machine during the BTCC's tyre test at Snetterton in 2022.

“Obviously it’s a shame that Ronan won’t be in the car for the rest of the season as he is someone who I have raced with as a team-mate and who I value as a friend but, on a personal level, I’m thrilled to have the unexpected opportunity to join the BTCC grid at Donington Park,” he said.

“I was all set for a weekend coaching Excelr8’s drivers in the Mini Challenge Trophy and now, all of a sudden, I’m going to be getting coached by the other drivers on how to get the best out of the Hyundai instead!

“Competing in the BTCC is what me and my family have been working towards throughout my career and, even if this weekend turns out to be a one-off, I’ll be able to say we got there.

Zelos will drive the ex-Pearson Hyundai

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

“Taking my place on the grid is going to be a huge honour, particularly with a team that I have shared so much success with through the years.

“I hope to put on a competitive showing and fight in the pack but, at the same time, I want to keep my nose clean and not get mixed up in any trouble.

“Most importantly, I want to keep a smile on my face, but I can’t see that being a problem!”

Pearson had made his BTCC debut with the squad last season, and scored a maiden win in race three at Brands Hatch earlier this year.

“I will always be thankful to the Excelr8 team for giving me the chance to achieve a life-long dream of competing in the BTCC, and picking up a Jack Sears Trophy win in front of my home fans at Knockhill and scoring an overall win at Brands Hatch are memories that will live with me forever,” said Pearson.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to take but, at this stage, I feel it is the best one for both myself, the team, and my commercial partners and sponsors. I wish the team all the best for the remaining three rounds.”

It is yet to be decided who will fill the fourth seat alongside Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton and Nick Halstead for the BTCC's final events at Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

