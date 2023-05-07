Powered by Cataclean
Jelley unlikely for BTCC Brands Hatch race two; Rowbottom reprimanded
Stephen Jelley said he has a minimal chance of being out for the second British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Brands Hatch following his involvement in the race one pile-up.
Jelley’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport was clipped by the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST of Dan Rowbottom as they accelerated through Clark Curve at the end of the first lap.
The contact speared Jelley into the barrier separating the track from the pitlane entry, and he was also collected by WSR BMW team-mate Adam Morgan.
Rowbottom, in turn, sustained further damage to his Ford when it was hit by the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Andrew Watson.
While Rowbottom, Morgan and Watson all look likely to be out for race two, Jelley said: “There’s a 99% chance that we won’t make it for race two.
“I’d done a good first lap and gone from 17th to 12th, and I was up the inside of Jack Butel at Clearways.
“We went around Clearways together and I gave Jack room on the outside, and the car behind [Rowbottom] got a run while we were fighting.
“He’s gone for a gap that’s just disappeared on him, and the next thing I knew I was in the pitwall.
“When there’s a wall of cars in front of you and you’ve got momentum, you’ve got to lift, you can’t just accelerate into it.”
Start action
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Rowbottom received a reprimand and two penalty points on his licence for the incident, but did appear to have a slight overlap on Jelley’s car.
“I don’t think there was any malice on the part of anyone,” he said.
“I thought there was an overlap, and we watched the onboard back and there was an overlap.
“The only way to avoid him would have been to brake bloody hard, and that could have caused an accident.
“I don’t know if he knew I was there, but I don’t have a crystal ball in the car with me.”
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton beats Ingram in tense strategic Race 2 battle
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium
Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium
Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper
How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.