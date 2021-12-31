Tickets Subscribe
BTCC champion Sutton makes surprise switch to Motorbase Ford
BTCC News

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

By:

Jake Hill will take to the 2022 British Touring Car Championship grid in a BMW as part of a new partnership between MB Motorsport and West Surrey Racing. 

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

Hill, who finished fifth for the Motorbase Performance-run team in 2021, will drive a BMW 330e M Sport in a new on-track package for MB Motorsport developed with 15-time champion WSR. 

The team, led by former Formula 1 driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mark Blundell, came sixth in the teams’ standings in 2021 running Ford Focus STs. 

It also marks a change in name, adopting ROKiT as its title sponsor, having run as MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square last year. 

The media company was previously title sponsor of Williams in Formula 1 before the deal ended abruptly mid-way through 2020. 

Blundell says he is confident that the new on-track package with WSR and its BMWs provides Hill with the best possible chance of success for the new season. 

“We are delighted to be welcoming ROKiT into our BTCC programme for 2022 which we are truly excited by,” he said. 

“As a team, MB Motorsport have always tried to do things a little differently within the BTCC and that is a desire which Jonathan and the ROKiT brand truly commit to in all their work.  

BMW 330e M Sport, MB Motorsport

BMW 330e M Sport, MB Motorsport

Photo by: MB Motorsports

“We are proud to be representing them on track next year and we look forward to helping take their brand to the front of the grid in the UK.” 

Hill added he feels he now has the overall package behind him to take his upward trajectory in the British Touring Car Championship to the next level. 

Read Also:

“Thanks to some incredible support and brilliant people around me, the last few seasons in the BTCC have just been getting better and better and I truly believe that working with MB Motorsport powered by ROKiT alongside WSR means that anything is possible again for 2022,” he said. 

“I have always loved the underdog and compassionate spirit that runs through The ROKiT Group and am proud to be representing them this year.” 

