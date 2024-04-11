All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
BTCC
Testing report

Excelr8 driver Pearson beats big guns in latest BTCC test at Croft

British Touring Car Championship up-and-comer Ronan Pearson stole the thunder from the big guns by topping Wednesday’s official pre-season test at Croft.

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Ronan Pearson, Bristol Street Motors, Hyundai i30 N Fastback

JEP

The 22-year-old Scot whisked his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback around the North Yorkshire circuit with a lap just 0.117 seconds slower than the 2023 pole time in the middle of the morning session.

That effort left him 0.072s clear of Jake Hill, last week’s Brands test-topper emerging second fastest this time at the wheel of his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport.

Although the soft tyre will not be used at this July’s Croft race weekend, Autosport understands that Pearson set his time on this compound of the Goodyear rubber.

Pearson, who is expected to be a leading contender in the title fight for the Jack Sears Trophy sub-division, has more to learn than Excelr8 team leaders Tom Ingram and Tom Chilton, who were the only two drivers the team took to its three-day private test at Anglesey last month.

“Our testing programme’s going really well,” said Pearson.

“Some say it’s about quality over quantity. We haven’t done a huge amount of laps at all times, but ultimately we’ve got from all three days that we’ve done so far exactly what we wanted to.

“The position [at Croft] looks pretty, but we actually achieved more than what we set out to.

“It’s not about looking at the leaderboard – it’s about what I gain out of the days confidence-wise, and what we’re doing to the car set-up.”

Ronan Pearson, Bristol Street Motors

Ronan Pearson, Bristol Street Motors

Photo by: JEP

Behind Hill, the sister WSR BMW of Colin Turkington was third quickest, despite an off exiting the chicane, followed by the Alliance Racing Ford Focus trio of Dan Cammish, reigning champion Ash Sutton, and Dan Rowbottom.

The afternoon session was wet, and was comfortably topped by Sutton to the tune of 0.251s over Rowbottom on a circuit where the Fords dominated in 2023.

Hill had an early-session incident at Sunny where he made light contact with the barrier, although he did return to the track a couple of hours later.

There was another red flag later on when Chris Smiley took a high-speed trip into the cornfield on the exit of the Jim Clark Esses in his Restart Racing Cupra, the team’s pair of cars sitting out most of the dry running with mechanical issues.

Another in mechanical woes was 2022 champion Ingram, who had two separate problems and did not record a time in the dry, although this was sorted in time for him to go fourth quickest in the wet.

Only Rob Huff tried a run on slick tyres towards the end of the afternoon session, after he, Josh Cook and Andrew Watson had made it a Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 8-9-10 in the morning behind seventh-placed Chilton.

Cook was sidelined by this point with a damaged radiator from an off.

Unlike at Brands, the Toyotas and BMWs ran at Croft with the turbo boost facility that will combine with hybrid to double the surge when used in 2024.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Marcus Simmons
More from
Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

Plus
Plus
BTCC
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
Thompson stakes claim for full-time BTCC seat with first BMW test

Thompson stakes claim for full-time BTCC seat with first BMW test

BTCC
Thompson stakes claim for full-time BTCC seat with first BMW test

Latest news

Martin admits he is unlikely to stay with Pramac MotoGP team beyond 2024

Martin admits he is unlikely to stay with Pramac MotoGP team beyond 2024

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Martin admits he is unlikely to stay with Pramac MotoGP team beyond 2024
Friday favourite: The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership

Friday favourite: The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership

F1 Formula 1
Friday favourite: The F1 legend who impressed in a short-lived McLaren partnership
Honda hopes Verstappen relationship won’t end for good in F1 2026

Honda hopes Verstappen relationship won’t end for good in F1 2026

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Honda hopes Verstappen relationship won’t end for good in F1 2026
The unfinished business behind Alonso's new F1 deal

The unfinished business behind Alonso's new F1 deal

F1 Formula 1
The unfinished business behind Alonso's new F1 deal

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe