Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ash Sutton named Autosport's National Driver of the Year
BTCC News

Dynamics extends Shedden deal but still seeks third driver

Multiple British Touring Car Championship title-winning squad Team Dynamics is still seeking a driver for its third car for the 2022 season.

Dynamics extends Shedden deal but still seeks third driver
Marcus Simmons
By:

The team has now confirmed that three-time BTCC champion Gordon Shedden will remain on board for a second successive season following his series return in 2021 to partner Dan Rowbottom, who is entering the second campaign of his two-year deal.

Shedden, who won all three of his BTCC crowns with Dynamics, took until October last year to claim the first win of his comeback season, which was his first in the FK8-model Honda Civic Type R.

That came at Donington Park, and he quickly added another on the same day as part of a late-season burst that lifted him to sixth in the final standings.

In his second BTCC season, Rowbottom comfortably won the Jack Sears Trophy sub-title, and scored his maiden race win in the series on his way to ninth in the points.

“These are two of the best drivers on the grid and we wanted to make sure we retained them for the 2022 season,” said Dynamics boss Matt Neal.

“Dan has proven himself as a title-winning package and with Gordon being a three-time BTCC champion already, his credentials speak for themselves.

“The third drive is still up for grabs, and we currently still have a vacant position, so let’s see what happens.”

When asked whether Dynamics will definitely run a third Honda in 2022, something it is entitled to do after acquiring one of the spare TBL entrants’ licences on loan from series organiser TOCA, Neal told Autosport: “That’s the plan, yeah – we’re talking to drivers.”

Regarding his own chances of a comeback, three-time champion Neal said that the situation has not changed in the past few weeks.

“It’s about the same to be honest,” he added. “It could be me, it could be Henry [Neal’s son, who is a Touring Car Trophy champion], it come be anyone.”

Gordon Shedden, Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R, Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R and Dan Lloyd, Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra

Gordon Shedden, Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R, Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R and Dan Lloyd, Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Shedden is delighted to be back on board for the 2022 season.

“This is mega for me,” said the Scot. “I set my sights on winning the championship last year, but Lady Luck just wasn’t on my side – we had a great car, but just couldn’t capitalise on it. I’ll be all guns blazing this year to get that elusive and record-equalling fourth title!

“The boys have been working their socks off during the off-season to give us cars that will be super-competitive, so we both need to go out there now and repay their hard work.”

Rowbottom added: “I’d said to the guys from the outset, ‘Give me a strong car and I’ll prove to you I can drive’, and I certainly proved all my sceptics wrong last season and showed everyone that I can truly race. This year has got to be maximum focus for me to win the outright drivers’ championship.”

Meanwhile, the other Honda team BTC Racing has cancelled its order for a brand-new Civic to be built by Dynamics after acquiring a fourth TBL for the 2022 season.

Josh Cook, who was third in the 2021 standings, is strongly tipped to stay on and lead the squad, with sources suggesting an unchanged line-up of Senna Proctor and Jade Edwards in the sister cars.

BTCC driver line-up so far

Laser Tools Racing Infiniti - Aiden Moffat, Dexter Patterson, TBA
West Surrey Racing BMW - Jake Hill, TBA, TBA
BTC Racing Honda - TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai - Tom Ingram, Dan Lloyd, TBA, TBA
Motorbase Performance Ford - Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne
Team Dynamics Honda - Gordon Shedden, Dan Rowbottom, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota - TBA, TBA, TBA
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall - TBA, TBA
Ciceley Motorsport BMW - Adam Morgan, TBA
Team Hard Cupra - Jack Goff, Aron Taylor-Smith, TBA, TBA

shares
comments

Related video

Ash Sutton named Autosport's National Driver of the Year
Previous article

Ash Sutton named Autosport's National Driver of the Year
Load comments
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus
BTCC

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Lloyd joins Ingram in Hyundai squad
BTCC

Lloyd joins Ingram in Hyundai squad

BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series
BTCC

BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series

Latest news

Dynamics extends Shedden deal but still seeks third driver
BTCC BTCC

Dynamics extends Shedden deal but still seeks third driver

Ash Sutton named Autosport's National Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Ash Sutton named Autosport's National Driver of the Year

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus
BTCC BTCC

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Lloyd joins Ingram in Hyundai squad
BTCC BTCC

Lloyd joins Ingram in Hyundai squad

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.