BTCC Silverstone: Hill bats off Vauxhalls for free practice honours
Jake Hill emerged quickest from free practice for the British Touring Car Championship round at Silverstone.
One of four drivers in contention for the title, Hill set the fastest time in the early-morning session aboard his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport.
Hill was a monstrous 0.273 seconds clear of the opposition around the National Circuit in FP1, and set three laps quicker than the best anyone else managed.
His 57.622s from that running could not be dislodged in FP2, although some came very close.
Hill himself sat atop the times in that lunchtime session before Aron Taylor-Smith went quicker in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra with a 57.732s.
The Irish veteran, who had gone third in the opening session, looked set to earn bragging rights in FP2, before his team-mate Andrew Watson went faster still on the final lap.
The Northern Irishman’s 57.633s fell just 0.011s short of Hill’s earlier best, and he and Taylor-Smith completed what PMR team principal Adam Weaver reckons is the team’s first 1-2 in a BTCC session.
Hill was demoted to fourth in FP2 by reigning champion Tom Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, but was happy with progress.
“The car’s feeling great today,” Hill told Autosport. “We’re off to a really good start, with no massive changes – we’re just seeing if we can get a bit more out of it.
“I know Watson went quickest in FP2 but there were no new tyres for ourselves – I’m pretty confident we’ll be there in quali.”
Ingram’s last-gasp improvement finally put his rookie Excelr8 Hyundai team-mate Ronan Pearson in the shade.
Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
The Scottish youngster, who is part of a ferocious five-way Jack Sears Trophy title battle, celebrated his confirmation on Friday with Excelr8 for two more seasons by going second quickest in FP1, and then he went a mite quicker later en route to fifth in FP2.
All the other top 10 times overall were set in FP2, with Colin Turkington making it three of the overall title contenders in the top six at the wheel of his WSR BMW.
Mikey Doble completed the PMR Vauxhall joy by lapping seventh fastest – he was fourth, just behind Taylor-Smith, in FP1 – with Dan Cammish eighth at the wheel of the top Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST.
Cammish is at the wheel of the spare Focus, following his massive shunt in free practice last time out at Donington Park.
Rory Butcher was ninth fastest in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, with the WSR BMW of Adam Morgan completing the top 10.
Championship leader Ash Sutton languished down the times in his Motorbase Ford. He was sixth in FP1 but went slower later on, when he was 21st.
BTCC Silverstone practice results
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|A. Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|11
|Vauxhall Astra
|19
|57.633
|102.466
|2
|A. Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|40
|Vauxhall Astra
|21
|+0.099
|0.099
|102.291
|3
|T. Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|1
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|20
|+0.132
|0.033
|102.232
|4
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|24
|BMW 330e M Sport
|20
|+0.172
|0.040
|102.161
|5
|
R. Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|14
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|27
|+0.189
|0.017
|102.131
|6
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|4
|BMW 330e M Sport
|27
|+0.275
|0.086
|101.980
|7
|
M. Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|88
|Vauxhall Astra
|21
|+0.289
|0.014
|101.955
|8
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|27
|Ford Focus ST
|20
|+0.291
|0.002
|101.952
|9
|R. Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|6
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|+0.303
|0.012
|101.930
|10
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|33
|BMW 330e M Sport
|23
|+0.339
|0.036
|101.867
|11
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|32
|Ford Focus ST
|19
|+0.395
|0.056
|101.769
|12
|S. Jelley Team BMW
|12
|BMW 330e M Sport
|23
|+0.428
|0.033
|101.711
|13
|R. Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|37
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|21
|+0.428
|0.000
|101.711
|14
|T. Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|3
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|23
|+0.486
|0.058
|101.609
|15
|
B. Thompson Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|19
|Cupra León
|23
|+0.489
|0.003
|101.604
|16
|
G. Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|42
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|27
|+0.507
|0.018
|101.573
|17
|D. Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|123
|Cupra León
|23
|+0.565
|0.058
|101.472
|18
|
D. Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|17
|Cupra León
|24
|+0.585
|0.020
|101.437
|19
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|77
|Ford Focus ST
|22
|+0.586
|0.001
|101.435
|20
|J. Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|66
|Honda Civic Type R
|14
|+0.609
|0.023
|101.395
|21
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|116
|Ford Focus ST
|22
|+0.636
|0.027
|101.348
|22
|
N. Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|22
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|23
|+0.675
|0.039
|101.280
|23
|A. Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|16
|Honda Civic Type R
|22
|+0.770
|0.095
|101.115
|24
|
J. Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|96
|Cupra León
|20
|+0.937
|0.167
|100.827
|25
|
D. De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|18
|Cupra León
|25
|+1.058
|0.121
|100.619
|26
|
J. Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|99
|Cupra León
|14
|+1.129
|0.071
|100.498
|27
|
M. Crees Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|777
|Cupra León
|10
|+1.410
|0.281
|100.019
|View full results
