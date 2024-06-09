BTCC Thruxton: Hill inherits win after Ingram penalty

The Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N driver was found to have passed Dan Cammish illegally for third place on the opening lap by cutting the middle of the chicane after attempting to overtake the Alliance Racing Ford Focus ST around the outside.

The two cars entered the chicane side by side, and Ingram took the escape route on the left in order, he said, to avoid a collision with Cammish, who was turning in for the left-handed part.

Ingram’s penalty of two positions drops him behind Cammish to third in the results.

The decision means that Jake Hill therefore inherits his second win of the day in the West Surrey Racing-run Laser Tools with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport.

Hill therefore extends his championship lead over Ash Sutton to six points, with Ingram now 13 adrift in third.

Sutton was running second in the race when he made contact with the rear of Hill, causing damage to the front splitter and other components.

The Alliance team are working hard to make repairs to Sutton’s Focus in time for the third race, which has been brought forward due to delays in support races so that it can be run off during the ITV 4 live timeslot.

Jake Hill Photo by: JEP

Ingram’s penalty has not affected the line-up for the reversed-grid finale, since this would have been beneficial for his grid position and elevated him from eighth to sixth.

Therefore Ingram will start the final race of the day from eighth on the grid, with just one lap of hybrid use available, with Cammish and Hill keeping their original positions of sixth and seventh respectively.

In the immediate aftermath of the race, Ingram said of the manoeuvre: “It’s difficult in that part of the lap. When you’re side by side, one of you has to yield.”

Cammish, who dropped briefly to fifth when his lost momentum allowed Josh Cook ahead of him, said: “ It’ll be interesting to hear what the boss says about Ingram passing me, because he was off the track. I was massively penalised – I even lost a place to Josh Cook [for a brief period], and he [Ingram] went on to win the race.”

Cook finished sixth in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport, but only after fending off Colin Turkington’s WSR BMW for most of the second half of the race.

Turkington’s team-mate Adam Morgan finished eighth, and Ingram drew him on pole for the reversed-grid race, meaning an all-BMW front row.

Aron Taylor-Smith was ninth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, while Rob Huff (Speedworks Toyota) finally nabbed 10th at the chicane with a lap to go with a nice move around the outside of Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai).

Huff had earlier passed Chilton at the same place and, like Ingram, missed the middle part of the chicane, before handing the place back and trying again.

BTCC Thruxton Race 2 Result