Race report
BTCC Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Hill inherits win after Ingram penalty

Tom Ingram has been stripped of his victory in the second British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Thruxton.

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Tom Ingram

Photo by: JEP

The Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N driver was found to have passed Dan Cammish illegally for third place on the opening lap by cutting the middle of the chicane after attempting to overtake the Alliance Racing Ford Focus ST around the outside.
The two cars entered the chicane side by side, and Ingram took the escape route on the left in order, he said, to avoid a collision with Cammish, who was turning in for the left-handed part.
Ingram’s penalty of two positions drops him behind Cammish to third in the results.
The decision means that Jake Hill therefore inherits his second win of the day in the West Surrey Racing-run Laser Tools with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport.
Hill therefore extends his championship lead over Ash Sutton to six points, with Ingram now 13 adrift in third.
Sutton was running second in the race when he made contact with the rear of Hill, causing damage to the front splitter and other components.
The Alliance team are working hard to make repairs to Sutton’s Focus in time for the third race, which has been brought forward due to delays in support races so that it can be run off during the ITV 4 live timeslot.
Jake Hill

Jake Hill

Photo by: JEP

Ingram’s penalty has not affected the line-up for the reversed-grid finale, since this would have been beneficial for his grid position and elevated him from eighth to sixth.
Therefore Ingram will start the final race of the day from eighth on the grid, with just one lap of hybrid use available, with Cammish and Hill keeping their original positions of sixth and seventh respectively.
In the immediate aftermath of the race, Ingram said of the manoeuvre: “It’s difficult in that part of the lap. When you’re side by side, one of you has to yield.”
Cammish, who dropped briefly to fifth when his lost momentum allowed Josh Cook ahead of him, said: “It’ll be interesting to hear what the boss says about Ingram passing me, because he was off the track. I was massively penalised – I even lost a place to Josh Cook [for a brief period], and he [Ingram] went on to win the race.”
Cook finished sixth in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport, but only after fending off Colin Turkington’s WSR BMW for most of the second half of the race.
Turkington’s team-mate Adam Morgan finished eighth, and Ingram drew him on pole for the reversed-grid race, meaning an all-BMW front row.
Aron Taylor-Smith was ninth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, while Rob Huff (Speedworks Toyota) finally nabbed 10th at the chicane with a lap to go with a nice move around the outside of Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai).
Huff had earlier passed Chilton at the same place and, like Ingram, missed the middle part of the chicane, before handing the place back and trying again.

BTCC Thruxton Race 2 Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 16

20'44.662

   109.03   20
2 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 16

+2.628

20'47.290

 2.628 108.80   17
3 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 16

+3.890

20'48.552

 1.262 108.69   15
4 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 16

+5.373

20'50.035

 1.483 108.56   13
5 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 16

+8.210

20'52.872

 2.837 108.31   11
6 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+9.630

20'54.292

 1.420 108.19   10
7 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 16

+10.030

20'54.692

 0.400 108.15   9
8 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 16

+12.437

20'57.099

 2.407 107.95   8
9 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 16

+15.140

20'59.802

 2.703 107.71   7
10 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+17.701

21'02.363

 2.561 107.50   6
11 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 16

+18.468

21'03.130

 0.767 107.43   5
12
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 16

+20.890

21'05.552

 2.422 107.23   4
13 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+21.578

21'06.240

 0.688 107.17   3
14
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 16

+21.827

21'06.489

 0.249 107.15   2
15 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 16

+25.276

21'09.938

 3.449 106.86   1
16 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 16

+27.171

21'11.833

 1.895 106.70    
17
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 16

+30.026

21'14.688

 2.855 106.46    
18
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 16

+34.649

21'19.311

 4.623 106.07    
19
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 16

+47.348

21'32.010

 12.699 105.03    
dnf United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1

+15 Laps

1'28.078

 15 Laps 96.29 Retirement  
View full results  

Previous article BTCC Thruxton: Hill beats the Fords to close in on series lead
Next article BTCC Thruxton: Sutton breaks win drought to regain championship lead

Marcus Simmons
