BTCC Thruxton: Hill inherits win after Ingram penalty
Tom Ingram has been stripped of his victory in the second British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Thruxton.
BTCC Thruxton Race 2 Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|16
|
20'44.662
|109.03
|20
|2
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|16
|
+2.628
20'47.290
|2.628
|108.80
|17
|3
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|16
|
+3.890
20'48.552
|1.262
|108.69
|15
|4
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|16
|
+5.373
20'50.035
|1.483
|108.56
|13
|5
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|16
|
+8.210
20'52.872
|2.837
|108.31
|11
|6
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|16
|
+9.630
20'54.292
|1.420
|108.19
|10
|7
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|16
|
+10.030
20'54.692
|0.400
|108.15
|9
|8
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|16
|
+12.437
20'57.099
|2.407
|107.95
|8
|9
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|16
|
+15.140
20'59.802
|2.703
|107.71
|7
|10
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|16
|
+17.701
21'02.363
|2.561
|107.50
|6
|11
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|16
|
+18.468
21'03.130
|0.767
|107.43
|5
|12
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|16
|
+20.890
21'05.552
|2.422
|107.23
|4
|13
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|16
|
+21.578
21'06.240
|0.688
|107.17
|3
|14
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|16
|
+21.827
21'06.489
|0.249
|107.15
|2
|15
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|16
|
+25.276
21'09.938
|3.449
|106.86
|1
|16
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|16
|
+27.171
21'11.833
|1.895
|106.70
|17
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|16
|
+30.026
21'14.688
|2.855
|106.46
|18
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|16
|
+34.649
21'19.311
|4.623
|106.07
|19
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|16
|
+47.348
21'32.010
|12.699
|105.03
|dnf
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|1
|
+15 Laps
1'28.078
|15 Laps
|96.29
|Retirement
